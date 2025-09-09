'It's Terror': Global Sumud Flotilla Bound for Gaza Bombed

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the Port of Sidi Bou Said in Tunis, Tunisia early Tuesday morning after the international group organizing a humanitarian aid mission to Gaza said one of its boats had been struck by what was believed to be a drone.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said one of the main vessels of its fleet of 50 boats was struck while it was anchored in the harbor. The boat was carrying the group's steering committee, which includes climate leader Greta Thunberg, human rights activist Yasemin Acar, and Brazilian organizer Thiago Ávila.

Footage taken from a boat docked near the "Family Boat" showed the moment an object appeared to drop onto the vessel, triggering an explosion.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said no one was injured in the apparent attack and said that "acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us."



"Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve," said the group in a statement.

Political commentator Brian Allen posted another video taken aboard the Family Boat.

The flotilla is the latest fleet of boats headed for Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid and break the siege Israel has imposed since October 2023 as it has relentlessly attacked the exclave, killing more than 64,000 Palestinians so far, and said it is planning a complete takeover of Gaza.

Nearly 400 people, including at least 140 children, have died of starvation caused by Israel's near-total blockade on humanitarian aid. More than 1,000 people have been killed while trying to access food, including at hubs set up by the privatized, US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said in late July that parts of Gaza are facing famine, with one in three people going days without consuming any food.

Israel has stopped several aid boats from reaching Gaza in recent months, including the Madleen and the Handala, and detained organizers. The Conscience, another boat operated by the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, was reportedly bombed by Israel in May off the coast of Malta, forcing organizers to turn back.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to designate humanitarian aid organizers trying to reach Gaza by boat as "terrorists" and to detain them.

On Tuesday, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said the reports of a drone attack have to be verified but noted Israel's "history" of attacking aid vessels bound for Gaza.

Tunisian officials have said the vessel was not attacked by a drone and blamed the fire that broke out on a cigarette butt or lighter.

"There is no other state protecting this boat other than Tunisia creating a safe port," said Albanese. "The question is, if it's confirmed that this is a drone attack, it will be an assault, an aggression against Tunisia and against Tunisian sovereignty."

"We cannot keep on tolerating this," she added, "and normalizing the illegal."