'Staggering': Watchdog Finds Medicare Advantage Plans Deny Necessary Care

A government watchdog revealed Thursday that Medicare Advantage plans—which are offered by private companies but required to follow rules set by the government healthcare program—deny medically necessary care to tens of thousands of enrollees each year.\r\n\r\n\u0022It couldn\u0026#039;t be more clear that these problems are systemic and widespread in Medicare Advantage.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe revelation came in a report released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG), which examined a random sample of 250 prior authorization denials and 250 payment denials issued by 15 of the largest Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs) during the first week of June in 2019.\r\n\r\nGovernment investigators found that 13% of the 12,273 prior authorization denials met Medicare coverage rules. \u0022In other words,\u0022 the report explains, \u0022these services likely would have been approved for these beneficiaries under original Medicare (also known as Medicare fee-for-service).\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These denials can delay or prevent beneficiary access to medically necessary care; lead beneficiaries to pay out of pocket for services that are covered by Medicare; or create an administrative burden for beneficiaries or their providers who choose to appeal the denial,\u0022 the report continues. \u0022These denials may be particularly harmful for beneficiaries who cannot afford to pay for services directly and for critically ill beneficiaries who may suffer negative health consequences from delayed or denied care.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nExamples featured in the report include denying a follow-up MRI by claiming a patient\u0026#039;s lesion was too small as well as a request for a walker from a 76-year-old with post-polio syndrome.\r\n\r\nThe report points out that \u0022for 3% of prior authorization denials, MAOs initially denied requests that met Medicare coverage rules, and later reversed these denials within three months and approved the requests.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe investigators also found that 18% of the 160,378 reviewed payment denials \u0022met Medicare coverage rules and MAO billing rules and should have been approved by the MAOs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For an annual context, if these MAOs denied the same number of payment requests (28,949) in each of the other 51 weeks of 2019,\u0022 the report states, \u0022they would have denied 1.5 million payment requests that met Medicare coverage rules and MAO billing rules that year. \u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022For 6% of payment denials, MAOs initially denied payment requests that met Medicare coverage rules and MAO billing rules, and later reversed these denials within three months and paid the claims,\u0022 the document adds, acknowledging that some initial decisions were the result of system or manual errors.\r\n\r\nWhile Medicare Advantage plans are intended to cover the same services as the federal program, MAOs receive a flat fee from the government per enrollee. The report notes that \u0022to manage care for beneficiaries and to help control costs, MAOs may impose additional requirements, such as requiring that beneficiaries use only in-network providers for certain healthcare services; requiring prior authorization before certain services can be provided; or requiring referrals for specialty care services.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A central concern about capitated payment models—including the model used in Medicare Advantage—is the potential incentive for insurers to deny access to services and payment in an attempt to increase profits,\u0022 the document recognizes.\r\n\r\nBased on the OIG\u0026#039;s findings from the probe, the report offers three primary recommendations to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS):\r\n\r\n\r\n\tIssue new guidance on the appropriate use of MAO clinical criteria in medical necessity reviews;\r\n\tUpdate its audit protocols to address the issues identified in this report, such as MAO use of clinical criteria and/or examining particular service types; and\r\n\tDirect MAOs to take steps to identify and address vulnerabilities that can lead to manual review errors and system errors.\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the report, \u0022CMS concurred with all three recommendations.\u0022\r\n\r\nProblems with MAOs impact millions of people, particularly seniors, as Medicare plans primarily serve those age 65 and older. Over 26 million Americans were enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan last year—42% of Medicare beneficiaries—and the Congressional Budget Office projects that over half of all enrollees will opt for the private plans by 2030.\r\n\r\nThe federal watchdog\u0026#039;s review follows a letter last week led by U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), which urged the Biden administration not to increase taxpayer funding for Medicare Advantage plans after another government report exposed $12 billion in overpayments in 2020.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe OIG report also comes as some progressives in Congress have renewed a push for Medicare for All—and as they continue to criticize the Biden administration for its redesign of a Trump-era experiment that opponents have framed as an attempt to fully privatize Medicare.\r\n\r\nSome critics noted the Direct Contracting program—now rebranded as ACO REACH, which stands for Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health—in their responses to the new report.\r\n\r\n\u0022It couldn\u0026#039;t be more clear that these problems are systemic and widespread in Medicare Advantage—that\u0026#039;s why this week I led a letter calling for dedicated funding to investigate inappropriate care denials and fraud by private insurers,\u0022 tweeted Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is also a clear-cut argument for why we must immediately end Medicare privatization programs like ACO REACH,\u0022 Jayapal added. \u0022There\u0026#039;s no excuse for allowing the same Medicare Advantage organizations to now administer \u0026#039;care\u0026#039; for traditional Medicare beneficiaries.\u0022