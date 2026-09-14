'Proven Leaders and Voices of Clarity': Progressives Urge Ocasio-Cortez and Khanna to Enter 2028 Presidential Race

Two progressive advocacy organizations Monday called on Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to enter the 2028 presidential race, singling them out as "proven leaders and voices of clarity."

Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) and RootsAction announced an initiative aimed at lobbying the two congressional progressives to put their hats in the ring for the presidency, arguing they offer a much-needed alternative to establishment Democrats too eager to do the bidding of corporate interests.

"Most of the Democrats whose names now crowd the field have been war enablers, go-slow reformers or status quo protectors," the groups wrote. "AOC and Khanna, meanwhile, have shown a willingness to blaze unusual and much-needed trails on Capitol Hill beyond the constraints of the Democratic Party establishment and bipartisan corporatism."

The groups cited polls showing that "majorities of voters, not just Democrats, are angry about nonstop war, runaway inflation, corporate greed and a government dominated by billionaires," and argued that Khanna and Ocasio-Cortez were needed in the race so that voters would "hear serious solutions" the country's most pressing problems.

"Without a progressive populist advocate atop the ticket, the Democratic response would be woefully underwhelming," the groups warned, "enabling right-wing demagoguery to push voter unrest in dangerous and divisive directions."

The campaign to get Khanna and Ocasio-Cortez into the race will begin immediately after the midterm elections in November, the groups said.

The two groups also touted their past work influencing Democratic politics, as PDA pushed for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to launch a presidential bid as far back as 2013, while RootsAction was the first national group to endorse New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's insurgent 2025 campaign.

Alan Minsky, executive director of PDA, noted that most prospective 2028 Democratic candidates at the moment are "Big Money-backed status quo centrists," despite the fact that "the success of progressive candidates across the country was the story of the 2026 primary season."

"We need at least one progressive champion on the presidential debate stage to counter the corporatists’ cacophony of bland incrementalism," Minsky empghasized. "Americans want change."

Minsky's sentiment was echoed by India Walton, senior strategist at RootsAction.

"Working people are hungry for leadership that works for all of us, not just the wealthy and well-connected," said Walton, "leaders who do not capitulate to corporate power, who reject endless wars, and embrace policies that mean we can live healthy, happy lives. AOC and Ro Khanna can bring that vision to the presidential stage."