200+ Global Groups Implore Congress to Prevent Trump Nuclear Attack on Iran

As Iran's government takes steps to prepare the nation's people for a possible US nuclear attack, more than 200 global civil society groups on Friday implored Congress to act to stop President Donald Trump from using doomsday weapons to end his illegal 228-day war of choice that he's been unable to win by conventional means.

"In recent weeks, President Trump has threatened to 'hit Iran hard' after the US midterm elections next week," the groups—who are members of the Back From the Brink Coalition—said in a statement to congressional lawmakers. "On October 15, President Trump stated that he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran. But frequent, abrupt changes of policy have become a staple feature of his presidency, and the single statement that he will not use nuclear weapons stands against a string of threats to do just that."

As the statement noted:

On April 7, he declared, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” On May 18, he posted an [artificial intelligence]-generated image of himself pushing a red button with nuclear explosions appearing on monitors behind him. On June 8, he threatened Iran, warning that “we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again.” On September 20, he told a reporter, “My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up?” Speaking at the [United Nations] on September 23, he asked, “Do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly?”

"We cannot discount these as idle threats," the coalition stressed. "The use of even a single nuclear weapon in Iran would destroy a taboo that has held since Nagasaki, with unimaginable consequences for all humanity. The US president should not have the unchecked authority to launch nuclear war."

"We call on the United States Congress to act now to assert its constitutional role as the only branch of government empowered to declare war—and to make clear that it does not authorize or condone the use of nuclear weapons in Iran," the statement concludes.

Despite passing various authorizations for the use of military force, Congress has not declared war since World War II. Since that conflict—which ended with the US waging the only nuclear war in history—the United States has attacked dozens of nations.

The 1973 War Powers Resolution, passed as the US killed hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese, Cambodians, and Laotians during the Vietnam War, was an attempt to check presidents' powers to wage war without congressional authority. However, only a small handful of war powers resolutions have been passed by the full Congress—most recently this year, ordering Trump to end hostilities against Iran—and none have succeeded in stopping any military action.

Democratic members of Congress have expressed alarm at the specter of a Trump nuclear war on Iran. Hinting at the possibility, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said Thursday at the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC that he was recently briefed on "what the war plan would be if we restarted military operations" after the midterms, as threatened by the president.

"I will just say this, their plan is insane," Murphy continued. "It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law."

"The plan that they have developed will lead, in my view, to a prolongment and an escalation of this war that will be devastating for our security interests," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran is stepping up preparations for a resumption of US-Israeli attacks, including nuclear strikes. The government is currently holding a "Civil Defense Week" focused on "public preparedness, protecting people and national assets, and ensuring government support for the continuity of essential services," according to state-run Press TV.

Earlier this week, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC)—which is not one of the groups listed on Friday's statement—said that "Trump’s continued threats to annihilate an entire civilization and unleash even more destructive weapons are unconscionable. There is no military solution to this crisis, and another round of attacks would only deepen the suffering of civilians and risk igniting an even wider regional war."

“The Trump administration must change course and should invest in the multilateral regional diplomacy that is underway rather than continuing its destabilizing threats to renew attacks," the group continued. "Congress must also act to prevent further unauthorized military action when it returns after the upcoming election."

"There is still a path away from disaster," NIAC added, "but it requires choosing negotiations over confrontation.”