The final tallies are coming in, and the result is extraordinary. As of Sunday, Democrats have won the largest House majority in a national election for either party in three decades. Their Senate majority is the largest since 1992. They’ve even seized control of a majority of statehouses across the country.

All the more remarkable because they had to overcome gerrymandering by Republican-led state legislatures, ICE arrests, and Trump threats.

Hakeem Jeffries, who will be Speaker of the House, said on Sunday:

“The people of our great country delivered House Democrats a historic majority with a mandate to fight for an Affordable America. Together, we will work hard to deliver the dramatic change in direction the American people are demanding.”

I don’t want to rain on Jeffries’ parade, but I don’t think this is what Democrats ought to be saying now.

Voters who have elected Democrats may think Democrats will be able to deliver “dramatic change,” but I don’t see how Dems can deliver dramatic change with Trump still in the White House holding a veto pen — and surrounded by belligerent fanatics like Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, RFK Jr., and Todd Blanche. And when, behind them, the American oligarchy still has the reins of power.

Democrats have won by big margins, but not big enough to override Trump’s vetos or the oligarchs’ preferences.

I’m concerned about the presidential election of 2028 when — after not getting anything done for two years and being blamed by Trump, Miller, Vance, et al. for everything that goes wrong in America — Democrats have to convince voters that they’re still the party of change that voters opted for in the 2026 midterms.

I speak from experience. The last time one party prevailed to this degree in a national election was in 1992. I was there, and I accompanied Clinton to Washington. The economy was shite. Expectations were sky-high for a sudden recovery, along with fundamental reform of healthcare, education, and much else.

Then, when Clinton and the Democrats didn’t get done what they promised — because they promised too much and tried to move in too many directions, because Wall Street balked, and because it’s extremely difficult to create lots of good jobs — voters were furious, leading to the wipeout of the 1996 midterms.

So my advice to Democrats is not to say, “We’ll deliver dramatic changes” when you can’t. Sure, tell the American people what you want to do, but remind them that Trump is still in the White House and you don’t have enough votes to override his veto.

By all means try for dramatic change. Focus on passing a few big things — say, Medicare for All (worth trying for even if you have to call it “TrumpCare” to get the support of the narcissist-in-chief), a tax on billionaire wealth, and campaign finance reform.

Use oversight hearings on the corruption of the Trump regime to make a case for why billionaire wealth needs to be taxed and why we need campaign finance reform.

Use hearings by the budget and health committees to make the case for why we need a single-payer health system, Medicare for All.

Then, when Trump vetoes these big things, say you will enact them when a progressive Democrat is elected president in 2028.

In other words, use the next two years to lay the foundation for 2028.

Several Senate Democrats and a few House Democrats will be running for president during this time and can emphasize and elaborate upon these central ideas.

This is the seed time for a new progressive era. Plant those seeds, Democrats!