Seven years ago, in 2019, a group of women physicians and public health leaders, myself among them, sued Mount Sinai . We alleged discrimination and retaliation at the global health institute where we worked. We hoped the case would take a few years to resolve, but we were wrong. We are still waiting for justice.

The law has taken its time, but life has not. Since we filed, I have had two babies. I have lost a pregnancy. I have been intubated twice for reactive airway disease. We lived through a pandemic and an insurrection at the Capitol. We had Donald Trump as president, voted him out, and watched him return, and this month, a blue wave so large some called it a tsunami swept both houses of Congress. Somehow, through all of it, our case is still not over.

When we filed, the #MeToo movement had just forced the country to listen to women about discrimination in the workplace. Then the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , ended affirmative action , and gutted what remained of the Voting Rights Act . By Trump's second term, the federal government had moved to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs and pressured hospitals and universities to enact these draconian policies.

So here is my ask for the next few years. Pick your battle and take it on unapologetically. Yes, the world feels less fair than it did a decade ago. But we, the people, still get to show up and make our voices heard.

A decade like this may feel like it's teaching a bitter lesson: The little guy simply cannot win. I understand why some people believe it, and in my worst moments, I have believed it too. But I hold on to a different belief that standing up to powerful institutions is still worth it, whatever happens in our case, and however long it takes. And the record is on our side: Ordinary people beat powerful institutions more often than we remember.

In 2019, Tamara Lanier, a retired chief probation officer from Connecticut, sued Harvard University . Harvard held photographs of Renty and Delia, two enslaved people Lanier identifies as her ancestors. A Harvard scientist commissioned the images in 1850 to argue that Black people were inferior. When Lanier asked Harvard to make this right, one of the wealthiest universities in the country fought her for six years. In May 2025, Harvard settled and agreed to give up the images . As a Harvard graduate, I am proud my alma mater did the right thing, though it should not have taken six long years or cost one woman so much.

Medicine, my own field, has its examples too. In 2020, Dr. Princess Dennar, a Black woman who directed a residency program at Tulane University School of Medicine, sued the school, alleging a decade of racial discrimination . In response, a faculty panel voted to remove her as program director . Dozens of Tulane residents spoke up and demanded the dean's resignation , citing the "deeply entrenched structural racism and bias" they saw. In July 2021, the national body that accredits residency programs placed Tulane's graduate medical education programs on probation . Tulane settled with Dennar .

To be sure, standing up to an institution takes a lot out of you. You lose friends and colleagues, opportunities, and professional advancement. For those of us caring for patients, we lose the rich patient-doctor relationships that make this job so worth it. Personally, you certainly lose money, sleep, and peace of mind. Institutions worth billions keep lawyers on salary and have time on their side. You, as an individual citizen, may only have your savings and stamina, and sometimes that just feels like it is not enough. But I promise you it is.

I draw from heroes like Dr. Raj Krishna to keep me inspired. Dr. Krishna trained as a surgeon in India, and after moving to New York in 1986 she spent years volunteering at Mount Sinai before becoming a first-year surgery resident in September 1990, at age 38. That November, an evaluator at Mount Sinai rated her outstanding in operative surgical skills and motivation, then wrote that “being a single parent does not allow this resident to give the time + patience demanded” of a surgical residency program. Mount Sinai terminated her in early 1991. She sued in state court and, in 1993, in federal court. While her claims were pending, Mount Sinai evicted her and her young daughter. What came after changed the course of their lives forever. Dr. Krishna carried that fight largely alone, representing herself in federal court for years.

Her story is part of why our group turned years of advocacy into Equity Now, an organization that supports others who take on the institutions of medicine. Our advocacy has led to New York City Local Law 30 of 2021 , which created a Gender and Racial Equity Advisory Board to advise the city on equity in its hospitals.

So here is my ask for the next few years. Pick your battle and take it on unapologetically. Yes, the world feels less fair than it did a decade ago. But we, the people, still get to show up and make our voices heard. When that work requires us to hold an institution to account, I believe it is still worth it. If you need proof, look at Mississippi. In 2023, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith blocked Scott Colom from a federal judgeship , but Colom did not walk away. Instead, he ran against her and just won . He will be Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction .

Sometimes the little guy wins. Sometimes it takes years. Sometimes the winning doesn't happen in our lifetime, but we plant the seeds. The road to justice is long, and many of us are still walking it. Pick your issue and join us!