The midterm results show that Republican fear mongering about immigrants will not dictate who voters are willing to trust. Ethiopian immigrant Melat Kiros will now represent Colorado’s 1st District. Abdul El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, will represent Michigan in the Senate. Xavier Becerra, the son of Mexican immigrants, will lead California, to name just a few.

Beyond those who openly talked about their personal connections to immigrant communities, many of the newly elected Democrats made pushing back against the Trump administration’s repressive immigration policies a key part of their campaigns. But these lawmakers should keep in mind that legal and electoral change often fails unless accompanied by culture change.

The stakes of the immigration debate in the United States are high. Political rhetoric repeatedly denigrating immigrants as invaders, murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, gang members, or taxpayer burdens proliferated in recent years. The existing rhetoric that commonly refers to immigrants as “illegal aliens” dangerously encourages people to see their neighbors’ suffering as deserved and their exclusion as necessary. Moreover, the repeated use of this language obstructs the public’s understanding of US immigration law, due process, and international law. It invites the assumption that asylum-seekers had a clear path to obtain legal status and chose to disregard it.

Newly elected leaders at the local, state, and national levels must now harness this power to affirm the idea that movement is an ordinary part of human life, and migration is a central to the history of humanity.

To counter harmful portrayals of immigrants, politicians on the left have long referred to the economic contributions of immigrants, including during the midterms. Sometimes, they even focused on how the economy risks shrinking without immigrant labor. These statements are factually true. But defending migrants’ rights solely on the grounds of their labor leaves little room for genuine concern for uprooted people that is sorely needed to achieve lasting change. This focus reduces what should be a discussion about universal human rights and dignity on the basis of international law into a polarized debate about proving one’s worth to live in the United States.

As psychologists focused on social justice who have been researching migration, gender, and foreign policy for the last decade and a half, we know that politicians at all levels have significant power in shaping how the public thinks and feels about immigrants. Newly elected leaders at the local, state, and national levels must now harness this power to affirm the idea that movement is an ordinary part of human life, and migration is a central to the history of humanity. Doing so will help expand whose rights the public sees as worth protecting.

Many newly elected officials have already affirmed their commitment to protecting all of their constituents’ rights, not only those who voted for them. Candidates who campaigned on kindness and love spoke to a desire for decency in public life. Now is the time for the Democratic leaders to build on this appeal in how they speak about immigration policy and border regimes.

First, leaders should publicly recognize migrants as people with desires as complex and legitimate as anyone else's. Doing so creates a shared understanding that everyone deserves safety, dignity, mobility, and opportunities to build a meaningful life, wherever they were born and wherever they live.

Rather than denigrating immigrants’ home countries as conflict ridden or terror bound, we must acknowledge US responsibility for global suffering through wars, genocides, and ecological destruction. Acknowledging responsibility expands the moral boundaries people draw around those they consider deserving of fairness and care.

When moral boundaries are expanded on the basis of shared humanity, others’ suffering elicits concern. When those moral boundaries shrink, suffering can be dismissed, justified, or encouraged. Treating migrants as scapegoats for social ills shrinks the boundaries of fairness, care, and rights. People must understand when a government starts scapegoating one group, then any group could be pushed outside the moral boundaries and anyone’s rights could be subject to erosion.

Second, newly elected lawmakers should also invest in universal healthcare, reliable income support, housing, and education. Blaming immigration and immigrants for rising rent, unsafe streets, and crumbling health infrastructure has been a distraction strategy to justify a lack of investment in such public infrastructure. Public investment that expands access to essential resources eliminates the belief that people must compete for access to dignified living.

Finally, humanizing discourse should go hand in hand with creating humanizing environments. Sanctuary declarations mean little unless families are able to obtain interpretation at a clinic, understand their rights as tenants, have access to healthcare, or enroll their children in school. Local leaders should partner with migrant-led organizations to develop programs and actions that address their communities’ needs.

Newly elected officials must recognize—and verbalize—that all humankind shares a world distressed by wars and climate catastrophe. People have long and continue to move to escape danger, as well as to join loved ones, learn, work, explore, and imagine different futures. Our leaders should enact policies that recognize this history, make mobility safer for everyone, and give people better reasons to care for immigrant neighbors. In the words of the great poet Warsan Shire, “No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark.”