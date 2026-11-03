Vanquishing Trump's GOP Army Is Today's Task—But We Can't Stop There

It is impossible to know how America will vote today. The polls are encouraging, but, as we have painfully learned, they cannot be relied upon.

All we really can rely on is the good sense of the American people.

True, some Americans continue to worship at the altar of the worst president in American history. Others continue to be so angry and disaffected that they lash out against scapegoats such as Muslims, transgender people, Black people, and immigrants.

Others with better sense understand that Trump and his Republican sycophants in Congress have caused prices to rise faster than their wages, largely because of Trump’s war with Iran and his tariffs. As a result, they’re justifiably furious at the economic crisis Trump and Republicans have foisted upon them and their families.

Those with the best sense see that Trump and the GOP have also betrayed the central values of America — democracy, equal justice under the law, and basic fairness. And they’re committed to changing course.

I believe that a majority of Americans fall into the latter two categories. They will put an end to Republican control of the House and possibly the Senate.

But even if the great sleeping giant of America fully awakens today, our job just begins.

A dangerous man continues to occupy the White House, and his already tenuous grip on rational thought is rapidly slipping away. His Cabinet appointees are among the most ignorant and treacherous ever to hold these jobs. A majority of the Supreme Court holds bizarre positions, such as the “unitary executive” and “originalist” theories found nowhere in law or the Constitution.

So even if everything goes well today, we must not fool ourselves into believing that our job is done. Whatever happens, we’re going to have to continue to organize, mobilize, and energize everyone around us to put pressure on Congress — even a Congress controlled by the Democrats — to protect and strengthen our democracy.

For now, let us hope and pray that common sense prevails today.