ProsperUS
ProsperUS Warns Against Deeply Damaging House Rules Changes

Claire Guzdar, spokesperson for the ProsperUS coalition, reacted to yesterday’s passage of the new House Republican rules package with the following statement:

“House Republicans have jammed through a rules package that makes it very clear what their priorities this Congress will be: more tax breaks for the rich; massive cuts to health care, education, and other family priorities; and politically-motivated manufactured crises.
“The House Republican rules package puts this Congress on a path we’ve traveled before, which will lead to slower economic growth, fewer good jobs, and hurt for millions of families by slashing the investments they need at a time when we should be cementing and building on our economic recovery. We demand better from Congressional leadership – it’s time to make the economically-sound investments that families need to thrive.”

ProsperUS is a coalition of movement groups, labor organizations, think tanks, experts, and advocates that believes government should invest in people.

