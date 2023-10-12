October, 12 2023, 04:01pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Darcey Rakestraw, darcey@2050strategies.com
David Rosen, drosen@citizen.org
Michigan Introduces Legislation to Regulate A.I. in Elections
The Michigan House of Representatives today introduced a bipartisan bill package to curb content generated with artificial intelligence (A.I.) in election communications. The bill was introduced by State Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou (D - East Lansing), Rep. Matthew Bierlein (R-Vassar), Rep. Noah Arbit (D-West Bloomfield), and Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton).
The legislation would require a disclaimer on political advertisements if they were created using A.I.-generated content, and would ban A.I. deepfakes in communications surrounding elections unless they contained a clear disclosure.
“Artificial Intelligence continues to evolve, while simultaneously becoming more and more popular each month,” said Rep. Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing), who is chair of the Michigan House Elections Committee. “Ahead of the 2024 election, we must ensure that political advertisements containing audio, videos, or images that were generated by A.I. are properly labeled, so that voters are not misled by fake or digitally altered content.”
“Artificial Intelligence is a rapidly evolving technology,” said Rep. Bierlein (R-Vassar). “As we go forward, it’s going to have an even greater impact on our elections process and how people consume political information leading up to elections. Transparency is crucial as this technology moves forward. This bill is a win-win for voters and the integrity of our process. I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues across the aisle on a bipartisan package to address these concerns.”
Michigan joins several other states working to tackle the threat posed by AI deepfakes. Texas, Minnesota, California and Washington have already passed legislation to curb the use of A.I. during elections..
“Deepfakes threaten to make it impossible for voters to distinguish authentic media from fake, A.I.-generated content, undermining the prospect of a functioning democracy” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen. “Michigan’s legislative leaders are showing that we don’t have to let our democracy get overrun by deceptive deepfakes.”
"There’s no place in our democratic process for artificial intelligence to deceive and manipulate voters,” said Talyce Murray, National Organizer with the Declaration for American Democracy coalition. “Ensuring that political ads are not created or utilized under false pretenses is paramount to maintaining an electoral system that the public can trust in."
Public Citizen is urging the Federal Election Commission to create a rule banning deceptive A.I.-generated content, and has called on both major parties and their presidential candidates to pledge not to use A.I. deepfakes in campaigns.
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
'Self-Defeating Cowardice': US to Block Iran From Accessing $6 Billion Humanitarian Aid Fund
The reported move comes despite no evidence that Iran was directly involved in Hamas' attack on Israel.
Oct 12, 2023
News
Blinken did not confirm or deny that the Biden administration has decided to block Iran from accessing the account for humanitarian purposes. In a subsequent interview with NBC News, Blinken repeated that the U.S. had no evidence that Iran was involved in the planning or execution of Saturday's attacks in Israel, but nonetheless said it had the right to withhold the money.
Abdi warned that violating the deal with Iran "risks enormous actual blowback and undermining of U.S. diplomatic power."
The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with Qatar to deny Iran access to a $6 billion humanitarian aid fund in the wake of Hamas' deadly attack on Israel, even though there's no evidence that Iran was directly involved.
According toPunchbowl, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo privately told House Democrats on Thursday that the assets—which are proceeds from Iranian oil sales—aren't "going anywhere anytime soon," a comment also reported by The Washington Post.
The Biden administration agreed last month to make the assets available to Iran only for humanitarian purposes as part of a prisoner swap deal. The money is currently held in Qatari banks.
CBS Newsreported Thursday that the U.S. has "reached a 'quiet understanding' with Qatar not to release any of the $6 billion in Iranian oil revenues." The Post and The New York Times also reported the agreement.
News of the deal with Qatar comes after Republicans and some Democrats urged the White House to "freeze" the Iranian assets following a Wall Street Journalreport alleging that Iran's security officials "helped plot" Hamas' attack on Israel over a period of "several weeks."
In a CNN interview earlier this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) used the Journal's reporting to call for a military attack on Iran.
But National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a press briefing earlier this week that the U.S. doesn't currently have any evidence indicating that Iran was involved in the October 7 attack, an assessment confirmed by a preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment.
Nir Dinar, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), toldPolitico that the Israeli government also has "no evidence or proof" that Iran was behind the attack.
Iran has denied involvement in the Hamas assault and criticized U.S. lawmakers for targeting the $6 billion in assets.
"The money rightfully belongs to the people of Iran, earmarked for the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate the acquisition of all essential and non-sanctioned requisites for the Iranians," Iran's mission to the United Nations told the Post in a statement.
"Lawmakers who propose the funds be 'frozen' are implying that they should be blocked from being used to purchase food and medicine, despite humanitarian exemptions built into U.S. law."
Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), wrote on social media that the Biden administration's reported agreement with Qatar is "such self-defeating cowardice" and "a purely political move to cave to bad-faith critics," such as those who alleged without a shred of evidence that Iran used some of the $6 billion in assets to fund Hamas' attack on Israel.
The U.S. Treasury Department refuted such claims, saying that "not a penny" of the money has been spent and emphasizing it "can only be used for future humanitarian-related purposes." Under the terms of the prisoner-swap deal with Iran, U.S. officials had to approve each transaction involving the $6 billion in assets, the Post noted.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed that point in response to questions about the Iranian assets on Thursday, telling reporters that "we have strict oversight of the funds and we retain the right to freeze them."
Blinken did not confirm or deny that the Biden administration has decided to block Iran from accessing the account for humanitarian purposes. In a subsequent interview with NBC News, Blinken repeated that the U.S. had no evidence that Iran was involved in the planning or execution of Saturday's attacks in Israel, but nonetheless said it had the right to withhold the money.
Abdi warned that violating the deal with Iran "risks enormous actual blowback and undermining of U.S. diplomatic power."
NIAC policy director Ryan Costello expressed a similar concern in a column for Responsible Statecraft on Thursday, writing that "this knee-jerk reaction seems to dismiss out of hand any possibility of determining whether Iran could conceivably be an interlocutor for getting hostages freed from Hamas."
"The Trump administration did untold damage to U.S. credibility by reneging on the multilateral 2015 nuclear deal with Iran struck under the Obama administration," Costello wrote. "Reneging on a hostage deal would double down on this error and further diminish U.S. diplomatic credibility, and Biden’s credibility in particular, with a range of adversarial nations. This would undoubtedly make it much more difficult to get Americans home safely from a host of places—including potentially Gaza."
Costello stressed that the Biden administration did not "unfreeze" the Iranian funds, but allowed them to be transferred to Qatar from South Korea, which the Trump administration granted waivers in 2018 to continue purchasing Iranian oil despite U.S. sanctions. The Biden administration then put in place restrictions preventing the funds from being used for any purpose other than humanitarian needs, such as food and medicine.
"Lawmakers who propose the funds be 'frozen' are implying that they should be blocked from being used to purchase food and medicine, despite humanitarian exemptions built into U.S. law," Costello wrote.
Menendez Must Resign or Be Expelled, Critics Say as Grand Jury Files New Corruption Charges
"Given the severity of these charges, the U.S. Senate should vote on expulsion," said Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.).
Oct 12, 2023
News
The senator allegedly "provided sensitive U.S. government information and took other steps that secretly aided the government of Egypt," prosecutors said.
Those charges also led to calls from members of Congress for the senator's resignation.
Calls for U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez to resign intensified on Thursday after a federal grand jury indicted him on fresh charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent and accepting bribes on behalf of the government of Egypt.
At least one federal lawmaker said that if the New Jersey Democrat doesn't step down, the Senate should vote on expelling him.
"I cannot stand by as the senator representing my family and my state has been accused of acting as a foreign agent," said U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.). "Given the severity of these charges, the U.S. Senate should vote on expulsion."
According to the superseding indictment, the senator's wife, Nadine Menendez, working with New Jersey businessman Wael Hana "to introduce Egyptian intelligence and military officials to Menendez for the purpose of establishing and solidifying a corrupt agreement."
Menendez acted as an "agent of foreign principle" to the Egyptian government from January 2018 until June 2022, the indictment says—a period when he was serving as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He allegedly did not register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
Authorities also said Hana worked with two other New Jersey businessmen, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes, to provide "hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes to Menendez and Nadine Menendez, in exchange for Menendez's acts and breaches of duty to benefit the government of Egypt, Hana, and others, including with respect to foreign military sales and foreign military financing."
The senator allegedly "provided sensitive U.S. government information and took other steps that secretly aided the government of Egypt," prosecutors said.
"The superseding indictment makes it clear and undeniable: Egypt tried to buy changes in American foreign policy with bribes," said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), calling on Menendez to resign.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) echoed the call for the senator's immediate resignation, while Jordan Zakarin, reporter for the labor-focused media organization More Perfect Union, said Democrats should move to expel him.
"Let Republicans object and try to keep him if they want, but this lifelong grifter has to go right now," said Zakarin.
Menendez and his wife pleaded not guilty last month to corruption charges after prosecutors accused them of using the senator's influence to benefit Egypt in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars and a Mercedes-Benz.
Those charges also led to calls from members of Congress for the senator's resignation.
On Thursday, prosecutors asked a judge to seize the luxury car as well as the couple's residence in New Jersey.
Menendez was also indicted in 2015 in another bribery scheme. A trial ended in a hung jury in 2017.
'This Is an Attempt to Silence My Voice': Tlaib Condemns GOP Censure Motion
"I'm the only Palestinian voice right now in Congress. If anything, my voice is needed here more than ever."
Oct 12, 2023
News
Facing attacks by fellow Democrats and a censure motion from a Republican congressman from her home state of Michigan, Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Wednesday accused her critics of intentionally misportraying her as a Hamas sympathizer due to her condemnation of Israeli war crimes in Palestine.
Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)—whose third-biggest campaign contributor during the 2022 election cycle was the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)—on Wednesday introduced a motion to censure Tlaib, the only Palestinian American member of Congress, for what he called "her antisemitism and disgraceful response to the attacks on our ally, Israel."
On Saturday, Hamas and other militants infiltrated Israel from Gaza in a wave of attacks that have since killed more than 1,300 Israeli soldiers and civilians, including many women and children. Israel responded by bombarding Gaza, targeting civilian infrastructure and killing over 1,400 Palestinians—including at least 447 children—while cutting off power and water and trapping 2.3 million people in the besieged enclave.
"Much of what I'm hearing from Jack and a number of other colleagues is rooted in bigotry, that somehow because of my ethnicity and my faith that I support terrorism."
On Sunday, Tlaib issued a statement mourning the "Palestinian and Israeli lives lost," while asserting that the path to a peaceful future must include lifting Israel's blockade of Gaza, ending its illegal occupation of Palestine, "and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance."
Tlaib's statement also asserted that the "heartbreaking cycle of violence" would continue until the United States stopped giving "billions in unconditional funding" to support Israel's apartheid government.
Citing unverified claims that Hamas "beheaded infants," Bergman's resolution—which was joined by Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-Texas), another beneficiary of AIPAC's largesse—called Tlaib's statement "disturbing and evil."
Responding to Bergman's motion, Tlaib told the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday that "I'm the only Palestinian voice right now in Congress. If anything, my voice is needed here more than ever."
"This is an attempt to silence my voice because I want the violence to stop, no matter whether it's toward Israelis or toward Palestinians," she asserted. "Much of what I'm hearing from Jack and a number of other colleagues is rooted in bigotry, that somehow because of my ethnicity and my faith that I support terrorism."
Tlaib and other "Squad" members including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.)—who condemned the killing of civilians on both sides while urging an end to U.S. support for "Israeli military occupation and apartheid"—also faced harsh rebuke from fellow Democrats in the Biden administration and Congress.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called their comments "disgraceful" and "repugnant," while pro-Israel congressional Democrats piled onthe condemnation.
"It sickens me that while Israelis clean the blood of their family members shot in their homes, they believe Congress should strip U.S. funding to our democratic ally and allow innocent civilians to suffer," Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) said of Tlaib and her Squad colleagues in a Tuesday interview with Jewish Insider.
"U.S. aid to Israel is and should be unconditional, and never more so than in this moment of critical need," Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) told Jewish Insider. "Shame on anyone who glorifies as 'resistance' the largest single-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. It is reprehensible and repulsive."
AIPAC was by far Gottheimer's largest contributor in the 2022 electoral cycle, donating more than $216,000 to his campaign. The same goes for Torres, who received over $141,000 from the group during the same period.
The Nation's John Nichols noted Thursday that Tlaib, Bush, and Omar are being condemned "for saying what prominent Israelis are saying."
Nichols cited Israeli human rights lawyer and rules-of-war expert Michael Sfard, who said: "Hamas committed abominable war crimes for which there can be no forgiveness. But the laws of war weren't meant only for situations in which our blood is cool, or when there is no justified anger or understandable desire for revenge."
He also quotes Israeli journalist Amira Hass, daughter of Holocaust survivors, who wrote in Haaretz that "in a few days Israelis went through what Palestinians have experienced as a matter of routine for decades, and are still experiencing."
"Therefore, this must be said once again—we told you so," Hass added. "Ongoing oppression and injustice explode at unexpected times and places. Bloodshed knows no borders."
Critics have noted that Israelis can freely express truths that, when voiced by Americans, result in condemnation, ostracism, and even loss of employment.
This isn't the first time Tlaib and other progressive Democrats have faced possible censure for defending Palestinians' human rights and criticizing U.S. support for Israeli apartheid, occupation, illegal settler colonization, and other crimes. In 2021, a trio of GOP lawmakers tried and failed to censure Tlaib and Omar—the first two Muslim women elected to Congress—and other Squad members for comments criticizing Israel.
In February, Republicans removed Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in what Jewish Voice for Peace called a "racist attack by the far-right to silence progressives in Congress who speak up for a human rights-centered foreign policy, including Palestinian human rights."
Tlaib and Omar have also received death threats for expressing their views, and have been targeted by a vast international fake news operation exploiting far-right social media accounts to spread Islamophobia.
Undaunted, Tlaib told the Free Press Wednesday that she will continue to remind her congressional colleagues that "a Palestinian life is just as important as an Israeli life," and that, like Hamas, the Israeli government "has to be held accountable for some of its atrocities."
