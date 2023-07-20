July, 20 2023, 03:00pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Demand Justice Statement on Supreme Court Ethics Reform Proposal Advancing Out of Committee
Following a party-line vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee to advance a Supreme Court ethics reform proposal, Demand Justice Executive Director Brian Fallon released the following statement Thursday:
“With this vote, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee latched themselves onto a historically unpopular Supreme Court that is drowning in ethics scandals. Polling shows clearly that Americans have lost confidence in the Court and are demanding reforms, but Republicans are making clear they will defend their corrupt allies on the Supreme Court no matter what. Democrats should promptly bring this bill to a vote on the floor whether or not it has the votes to pass, because voters deserve to know whether their elected representatives support reining in corruption at the nation’s highest court or not.”
On Wednesday, Demand Justice released a poll showing that, by a two-to-one margin, voters are less likely to support a member of Congress who opposes Supreme Court ethics reform.
Demand Justice has long supported a mandatory code of ethics as a key part of Supreme Court reform. In December 2022, for example, Demand Justice organized a letter with 80+ organizations calling for passage of the bill approved today.
Demand Justice is a progressive movement fighting to restore the ideological balance and legitimacy of the federal courts by advocating for court reform and vigorously opposing extreme nominees.
'Big Environmental Justice Win' as Florida LNG Export Terminal Canceled
One campaigner from Public Citizen—which sued to block Nopetro's project—called it "a real testament to the incredible organizing by the people of Port St. Joe."
Climate and environment defenders this week welcomed the cancellation of a controversial facility in the Florida Panhandle that would have exported up to nearly 4 billion cubic feet of planet-heating liquefied natural gas per year.
Miami-based Nopetro announced Monday that the company would scrap plans to build a 60-acre liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal on the grounds of a shuttered paper mill in a historically Black neighborhood of Port St. Joe in Gulf County.
While Nopetro said the decision was made last year "purely due to market conditions," the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen noted the role that years of community activism and the group's own lawsuit may have played in the project's cancellation.
"I think it's a real testament to the incredible organizing by the people of Port St. Joe," Public Citizen Energy Program director Tyson Slocum toldWMBB. "Once they started to learn about what had been negotiated behind closed doors, they rose up in very clear opposition to building an LNG export terminal."
"Nopetro wanted to cut corners, and rush the project past the community with little to no notice," Slocum said in a separate statement. "Public Citizen has been privileged to work with so many dozens of incredible Port St. Joe residents who courageously took a stand for their community."
While proponents argue that LNG is among the safest fossil fuels to produce and transport, critics note the numerous explosions and fires at gas facilities in recent years, as well as the worsening planetary climate emergency caused and exacerbated by fossil fuel extraction and use.
Public Citizen's lawsuit—which the group is continuing—seeks to determine whether Nopetro's proposed project fell under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) jurisdiction under the Natural Gas Act. If the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. says it does, then Nopetro would not be able to build the facility until FERC completes an environmental impact review.
Critics claim Nopetro intentionally designed the project to dodge FERC oversight.
Slocum explained why Public Citizen will continue its litigation even though the project was canceled.
"The lawsuit is bigger than just Port St. Joe," he toldThe Star. "It's about closing this loophole so that other communities aren't exposed to the ability of an LNG export terminal to build the facility without FERC oversight."
Dannie Bolden, one of the community leaders opposed to the terminal, said that while he "was relieved to hear Nopetro decided not to pursue the construction," opponents "must remain steadfast to ensure there [are] no LNG facility constructed along Florida's Panhandle."
With No GOP Support, Senate Panel Passes Bill Requiring Supreme Court to Adopt Ethics Code
"Republicans are making clear they will defend their corrupt allies on the Supreme Court no matter what," said one campaigner.
The measure faces uncertain odds in the narrowly Democratic Senate and stands no chance of passing the GOP-controlled House.
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced legislation that would require the U.S. Supreme Court to adopt an enforceable code of ethics and adhere to stronger disclosure rules following a series of revelations about the luxury trips and other gifts justices have received from right-wing billionaires.
Led by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act advanced out of committee without any Republican support.
In remarks ahead of Thursday's vote, Whitehouse said he believes "the Supreme Court has been captured by special interests, much like a railroad commission in the 1890s might have been captured by railroad barons to decide things their way," pointing to recent news that "six—six—politically-active right-wing billionaires have been paying household expenses, engaging in financial transactions, and providing massive secret gifts of travel and hospitality for at least two justices."
"We are here because the highest court in the land has the lowest standards of ethics anywhere in the federal government, and justices have exhibited much improper behavior, not least in hapless efforts to excuse the misdeeds," the senator added. "This cannot go on. Defending this behavior defends the indefensible."
The SCERT Act would give the Supreme Court 180 days to adopt a binding code of ethics. Supreme Court justices are currently the only federal judges in the U.S. not bound by a code of conduct.
According to a summary released by Whitehouse's office, the bill would also "require parties and amici curiae before the Supreme Court to disclose any recent gifts, travel, or reimbursements they've given to a justice" and "create new recusal requirements governing gifts, income, or reimbursements given to judges," among other reforms.
"Today, Senate Judiciary Democrats demonstrated true leadership by addressing the growing ethics crisis on the Supreme Court," Brett Edkins, managing director for policy and political affairs at Stand Up America, said in a statement. "The SCERT Act would establish a desperately needed code of ethics for all Supreme Court justices—liberal and conservative—to ensure that the highest court in the land isn't held to the lowest ethical standards."
"The American people deserve a Supreme Court that is free from corruption and inappropriate influence," Edkins added, calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to bring the bill up for a vote "as soon as possible."
The measure faces uncertain odds in the narrowly Democratic Senate and stands no chance of passing the GOP-controlled House.
Republicans spent much of Thursday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing offering hysterical objections to Whitehouse's bill. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) declared that, if adopted, the legislation would "destroy the United States Supreme Court as an institution," a message echoed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).
"This is a bill to destroy a conservative court," said Graham. "This bill is going nowhere. All of us are going to vote no."
GOP members of the judiciary panel also sought to attach a number of amendments to the legislation, including one by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) aimed at blocking any future attempt to add justices to the Supreme Court.
Democrats rejected most of the Republican amendments, including Cruz's.
Survey data released Wednesday by the progressive advocacy group Demand Justice showed that nearly 60% of Americans are less likely to support a political candidate who opposes Supreme Court ethics reform.
"With this vote, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee latched themselves onto a historically unpopular Supreme Court that is drowning in ethics scandals," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon said Thursday.
"Polling shows clearly that Americans have lost confidence in the Court and are demanding reforms, but Republicans are making clear they will defend their corrupt allies on the Supreme Court no matter what," Fallon added. "Democrats should promptly bring this bill to a vote on the floor whether or not it has the votes to pass, because voters deserve to know whether their elected representatives support reining in corruption at the nation’s highest court or not."
In April, ProPublicareported that Thomas has been taking undisclosed luxury trips on the dime of billionaire businessman Harlan Crow—a major donor to Republicans and right-wing dark money organizations—for more than two decades.
Last month, the investigative outlet revealed that in 2008, Justice Samuel Alito took a luxury fishing vacation with Paul Singer, a billionaire whose hedge fund has had business before the Supreme Court.
Following ProPublica's reporting, Alito faced calls to recuse himself from a high-stakes case on President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation plan after an advocacy group uncovered Singer's financial connections to right-wing groups that backed the effort to block debt relief.
Alito did not recuse and ultimately sided with his fellow right-wing justices late last month on a ruling that struck down Biden's debt cancellation plan, denying relief to more than 40 million borrowers.
'Heinous' New Florida K-12 History Curriculum Teaches Slavery Was Beneficial for Black People
"Ron DeSantis & Co. want us to believe slavery was a free training program," cracked one critic.
Mark Jacobs, an author and former Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times editor, quipped that "Ron DeSantis & Co. want us to believe slavery was a free training program," a reference to Florida's Republican governor, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Educators, historians, and civil rights leaders were among those who on Thursday condemned Florida's new K-12 history curriculum as a "big step backward" for teaching that slavery gave African Americans beneficial "skills," and for what critics argue is a disproportionate focus on Black-on-Black violence.
After more than an hour of what Florida Politicscalled "mostly oppositional" public comment, the Florida Board of Education on Wednesday adopted the new, 216-page guidelines for K-12 education.
In addition to teaching the superiority of U.S. capitalism compared with systems of "authoritarian control over the economy" like socialism and communism, the section on antebellum history states that "instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
"How can our students ever be equipped for the future if they don't have a full, honest picture of where we've come from?"
Additionally, in a state that saw Jim Crow-era atrocities including the Ocoee and Rosewood massacres and lynchings like the Newberry Six, the new curriculum says students should be taught about "acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans."
Florida state Sen. Geraldine Thompson (D-15)—who fought to include a lesson about the 1920 Ocoee massacre, in which a white mob murdered dozens of Black people trying to vote—toldThe Washington Post that the curriculum "suggests that the massacre was sparked by violence from African Americans. That's blaming the victims."
The Florida Education Association (FEA), the state's largest teachers' union, said in a statement that "these standards are a disservice to Florida's students and are a big step backward."
Author, professor, and activist Ibram X. Kendi compared the tone of the new curriculum to enslavers who "defended slavery by claiming it was a 'positive good' for Black people."
Democratic presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson tweeted: "Minimizing slavery is as offensive as minimizing the Holocaust. We should never do it, and we shouldn't be OK with Florida doing it either. It is a disservice to our ancestors, a disservice to our children, and a disservice to our future."
Sari Beth Rosenberg, who teaches Advanced Placement U.S. History in New York, asserted that "slavery was not beneficial to enslaved people. Ever."
"The fact that a fellow history teacher in Florida is now expected to teach that is asking that teacher to commit educational malpractice. It is forcing teachers to teach lies to their students," she added. "It's despicable and we need everyone with a platform and expertise to speak out about this."
In a sarcastic tweet, Marvin Dunn—who specializes in Florida's Black history—lamented that the new curriculum "requires the teaching of the benefits of enslavement for the slaves."
"It also has a section on the benefits of having cancer," he sarcastically added.
Mark Jacobs, an author and former Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times editor, quipped that "Ron DeSantis & Co. want us to believe slavery was a free training program," a reference to Florida's Republican governor, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Díaz Jr, a Republican, insisted that the curriculum "provides Florida students a robust knowledge of African American history."
"If anyone takes the time to actually look at the standards, you can see that everything is covered," he said at Wednesday's Board of Education meeting.
While serving in the state Legislature, Díaz was the primary sponsor of the so-called Stop WOKE Act, which was signed into law by DeSantis last year. The legislation prohibits classroom discussions or corporate training that make students or workers feel uneasy about their race in what critics say is an effort to whitewash and stop discussion about the history of a nation built on a foundation of genocide, slavery, imperialism, and enduring discrimination.
Last November, a federal judge blocked key provisions of the law, citing George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984 in his ruling.
Earlier this year, the Florida Department of Education also drew widespread condemnation for banning a pilot Advanced Placement high school African American course that, according to DeSantis, "lacks educational value" and violates the Stop WOKE Act by allegedly promoting critical race theory (CRT).
There is little to no evidence that CRT—a graduate-level academic discipline examining systemic racism—is being taught in any K-12 school in Florida, or anywhere in the United States.
"How can our students ever be equipped for the future if they don't have a full, honest picture of where we've come from?" FEA president Andrew Spar said in response to the new curriculum guidelines. "Florida's students deserve a world-class education that equips them to be successful adults who can help heal our nation's divisions rather than deepen them."
"Gov. DeSantis is pursuing a political agenda guaranteed to set good people against one another, and in the process he's cheating our kids," he continued. "They deserve the full truth of American history, the good and the bad."
