Dozens of US Lawmakers, Groups Demand Rubio Secure Release of Sama Safi From Israeli Detention

Dozens of US lawmakers came together on Tuesday to demand the immediate release of Sama Safi, a 20-year-old American psychology student with "a severe complex chronic health condition" who was "arbitrarily and wrongfully detained" by the Israeli military nearly three months ago.

Safi was abducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on June 2 as "part of a series of raids targeting Birzeit University students that morning that wrongfully detained three other young women: Natalie Abu Diah, Leila Khalil, and Joulan Abu Awad," the members of Congress wrote to President Donald Trump's top diplomat. "This targeting of Palestinian students is not an isolated incident but part of what United Nations human rights experts have called a systematic policy to 'undermine the right to education.'"

Since the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel, the US-armed IDF has engaged in a military campaign in the Gaza Strip widely decried as genocide—killing over 73,000 people and damaging most civilian infrastructure, including schools—while Israeli troops and settlers have also ramped up violence against Palestinians in the illegally occupied West Bank.

Safi has been charged with being a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which Israel labels a "terrorist organization." Her lawyer, Leah Tsemel, told Agence France-Presse that she denies the allegation.

The young US citizen has familial Mediterranean fever, "which requires regular monitoring, daily medication, and recurring specialized biologic treatment abroad," the only Palestinian American in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and 40 of her colleagues from both chambers highlighted in their letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Sama's medical condition has rapidly deteriorated after being subjected to abysmal detention conditions in the months since armed Israeli soldiers raided her family's home in the occupied West Bank in the middle of the night and tore her from her family," they wrote. "Her doctors have warned of irreversible and life-threatening damage to her internal organs if her detention continues. You have a duty to secure the safety and security of US citizens abroad, and we urge you to act quickly to prevent further irreparable harm to Sama by securing her immediate release."

Over the past few months, Safi "has been transferred through multiple facilities," the letter details. She has seen and endured "serious physical violence by guards against detainees, including frequent physical assault, shackling, and the throwing of gas and stun grenades into already overcrowded and poorly ventilated cells," along with "repeated verbal abuse and being placed in painful stress positions, as well as the presence of rapidly spreading infectious skin disease, rats, and mattresses reeking of feces."

"These inhumane conditions and violence towards detainees are not unique to one facility. They are systemic and well-documented throughout Israel's vast military prison system, where thousands of Palestinians are held every day, many indefinitely and without charge," the letter stresses. "In December, the United Nations Committee Against Torture denounced Israel’s application of 'a de facto state policy of organized and widespread torture and ill-treatment' in these prisons, including evidence of sexual violence, electrocution, waterboarding, systemic denial of medical care, denial of adequate nutrition and water, and deprivation of clothing, sleep, and access to hygiene facilities."

The six senators and 35 members of the House of Representatives are backed by a diverse coalition of 85 organizations, and they pointed out that earlier this month, over 100 groups also called on Rubio to find a way to free Safi from Israeli detention.

"It is your responsibility to ensure the safety of all Americans abroad, with no exceptions," the lawmakers reminded Rubio. "Her life

is at risk on your watch. We urge you to act swiftly and use every tool at your disposal to secure the immediate release of Sama Safi so that she can receive the medical care she urgently needs and return to her family, her studies, and the life and freedom that every 20-year-old deserves."