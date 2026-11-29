President Donald Trump's cryptocurrency venture is collapsing. But while investors are left holding the bag and crying "fraud" after racking up billions in estimated losses, the president's family has profited royally.

In what Public Citizen research director Zach Everson described as an “absolute bloodbath,” the digital token (WLFI) of the Trump family’s crypto venture World Liberty Financial lost more than half its value overnight as other Trump-branded assets, including his memecoin and stablecoin, tumbled.

The collapse was no surprise to one of World Liberty's largest and earliest investors, crypto billionaire Justin Sun, who sued the company for fraud in April, alleging that its executives had prevented investors from selling their assets while cashing out themselves.

🚨 Absolute bloodbath last night/early this AM for Trump’s crypto schemes—📉 $WLFI plummets 50% to a new all-time low of $0.0166📉 USD1 “stablecoin” briefly comes off its peg 📉 $Trump, $Melania meme coins drop to all-time lows



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— Zach Everson (@zacheverson.com) November 28, 2026 at 7:48 AM

“Today’s WLFI episode is just another rerun of insider circular lending to cash out, unauthorized insider selling, the illegal freezing of investor assets, and investor fraud,” Sun, who purchased $45 million worth of WLFI, said on Saturday.

There has been ample evidence that a crash was coming. Since it began trading in September 2025, WLFI had already lost approximately 90% of its value from its peak before the weekend’s selloff.

In May, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) warned that many early investors were desperate to offload the asset, but were barred from selling around 80% of their holdings. By late August, a Public Citizen analysis had found that Trump’s crypto schemes had left investors $4.7 billion “underwater.”

But World Liberty's founders—Trump and his sons Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron; special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his sons Zach and Alex; and cryptocurrency entrepreneurs Chase Herro and Zak Folkman—were largely insulated from the collapse by an arrangement that allowed the Trump family to collect proceeds from token sales upfront, regardless of whether the cryptocurrency retained its value.

In April, the company also inked an extraordinary deal allowing it to borrow $75 million using its own cryptocurrency as collateral. The agreement allowed World Liberty to extract tens of millions of dollars from its token holdings even as outside investors were barred from selling most of theirs. Around $40 million borrowed by the company was transferred to Coinbase Prime, a platform that allows users to convert crypto into cash. It is still unclear who ultimately received the money.

According to a June investigation by Reuters, the Trump family had collectively made at least $2.3 billion from its cryptocurrency ventures since the president returned to office in January 2025. Reporting on this weekend’s crash, The Wall Street Journal put Trump’s personal windfall from World Liberty and its related stablecoin business at nearly $800 million in 2025 but said that figure did not include earnings in 2026.

"Trump’s crypto schemes were created to make money for the house—and pretty much no one else," Everson explained. With WLFI having lost about 95% of its value since its peak in September 2025, he said that "if it falls much further, it seems that everyone other than WLFI’s team will have lost money [or] be underwater."

World Liberty's crash comes as it stares down an avalanche of subpoenas from the incoming Democratic majority in Congress. On November 5, days after Democrats' resounding midterm victories, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), the incoming chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee, sent a letter to World Liberty renewing demands for its internal records.

He gave the company until January 4, the day after the new Congress begins, to comply, after which he said the subcommittee would consider "alternative measures to obtain compliance.”

"Of all the [Trump] families’ grifts, cryptocurrency has probably been the most profitable enterprise, and the cost to consumers probably have been greatest," Blumenthal said during a panel in September.

He referenced both World Liberty Financial's dealings and the related $TRUMP meme coin "pump and dump" scheme, which Blumenthal said made the president roughly $635 million while investors lost $3.8 billion within weeks.

World Liberty Financial’s website once prominently featured the Trump and Witkoff families on its “About” page. Earlier this year, the website was updated to remove them.Today, its WLFI crypto token plunged more than 50%. https://t.co/rUDVeH4lke

— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 28, 2026

On Saturday, Sun called on major exchanges to "take prompt action" against World Liberty, including forcing team members to disclose "where the illicit funds have gone." He also alleged that members of the crypto venture had been "mass-deleting social media and communications in an attempt to cover up their crimes."

Everson, however, expressed no sympathy for "crypto bro" traders, many of whom have appeared to receive special treatment from the Trump administration after investing in the president's ventures. That includes the billionaire Sun, whose civil fraud case was mysteriously dropped by Trump's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after he dumped millions into World Liberty.

"Pro tip," Everson said, "Don’t embrace known parasites."