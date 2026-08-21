'Organized People Won': Aisha Wahab Defeats Millions in AIPAC Spending to Win US House Race

Progressive California state Sen. Aisha Wahab has won a special election to serve the remainder of disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell's term in the US Congress, defeating a centrist Democrat backed by millions of dollars in AIPAC spending.

“This victory belongs to the voters who made clear that our district cannot be bought,” Wahab said in response to news of her victory, which came some 48 hours after election day. "Through one of the ugliest, most expensive elections we’ve ever seen, we never took the bait or went negative. We stayed focused on the people, and I will fight for this district that raised me.”

Wahab, who ran on slashing prescription drug costs and ending forever wars, will represent California's 14th Congressional District until at least January. In November, Wahab will face Bay Area Rapid Transit board member Melissa Hernandez again in a race for a full two-year term in the US House. Tuesday's special election was significantly closer than earlier primary contests, signaling a highly competitive race later this year.

Our Revolution, a progressive advocacy organization that backed Wahab, called her win "a national model for how progressives can defeat big-money outside groups and build a Democratic Party rooted in working people." The United Democracy Project, AIPAC's super PAC, spent $2.5 million on the contest in an effort to boost Hernandez.

BOLD America, a separate super PAC that has received funding from AIPAC, also threw millions of dollars behind Hernandez. By contrast, The American Prospect reported that Wahab’s outside support came "from the state’s leading labor organization, from the leadership PAC of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and from the PAC for the Congressional Progressive Caucus."

“Aisha Wahab’s victory should be studied by every progressive running for office in America,” Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution, said in a statement late Thursday. “They had millions of dollars. We had organized people. And organized people won.”

“The lesson from CA-14 is simple: Democrats do not have to surrender to the biggest checkbook in the race,” said Geevarghese. “Big money can buy television ads, mailboxes and endless attacks. It cannot buy the trust built through thousands of conversations between neighbors. That is the model: unite the movement, organize everywhere, and make billionaire money fight us on our terrain.”