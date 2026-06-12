Sanders to Rally With Mamdani in Support of NY Progressive House Candidates

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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the progressive candidates would create "a Democratic Party driven by big ideas, not big money."
Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning to rally with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to endorse a slate of progressive New York candidates for the US House of Representatives.
The New York Times reported on Friday that Sanders (I-Vt.), who was born in Brooklyn, plans to headline a rally alongside Mamdani and three insurgent progressive candidates—Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Brad Lander—who are in primary races against establishment Democrats.
In promoting the rally, Mamdani said he endorsed the insurgent progressives to create "a Democratic Party driven by big ideas, not big money."
Valdez is currently running for an open seat in New York's 7th Congressional District, where polls show her strongest competitor is Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.
Avila Chevalier, meanwhile, is challenging five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) in New York's 13th Congressional District, while Lander is trying to unseat Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) in New York's 10th Congressional District.
Polling released by Emerson College late last month showed Lander with a lead of more than 20 points over Goldman, with Valdez locked in a tight race against Reynoso.
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Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning to rally with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to endorse a slate of progressive New York candidates for the US House of Representatives.
The New York Times reported on Friday that Sanders (I-Vt.), who was born in Brooklyn, plans to headline a rally alongside Mamdani and three insurgent progressive candidates—Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Brad Lander—who are in primary races against establishment Democrats.
In promoting the rally, Mamdani said he endorsed the insurgent progressives to create "a Democratic Party driven by big ideas, not big money."
Valdez is currently running for an open seat in New York's 7th Congressional District, where polls show her strongest competitor is Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.
Avila Chevalier, meanwhile, is challenging five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) in New York's 13th Congressional District, while Lander is trying to unseat Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) in New York's 10th Congressional District.
Polling released by Emerson College late last month showed Lander with a lead of more than 20 points over Goldman, with Valdez locked in a tight race against Reynoso.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning to rally with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to endorse a slate of progressive New York candidates for the US House of Representatives.
The New York Times reported on Friday that Sanders (I-Vt.), who was born in Brooklyn, plans to headline a rally alongside Mamdani and three insurgent progressive candidates—Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Brad Lander—who are in primary races against establishment Democrats.
In promoting the rally, Mamdani said he endorsed the insurgent progressives to create "a Democratic Party driven by big ideas, not big money."
Valdez is currently running for an open seat in New York's 7th Congressional District, where polls show her strongest competitor is Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.
Avila Chevalier, meanwhile, is challenging five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) in New York's 13th Congressional District, while Lander is trying to unseat Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) in New York's 10th Congressional District.
Polling released by Emerson College late last month showed Lander with a lead of more than 20 points over Goldman, with Valdez locked in a tight race against Reynoso.