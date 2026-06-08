Senate Dems Demand Release of Legal Opinion Behind Trump Lie That Iran War Has 'Terminated'

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"Is there something in the rationale they don't want us to see?" asked Sen. Tim Kaine.
As a fresh exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran over the weekend and into Monday threatened to plunge the region deeper into war, dozens of Democrats in the US Senate are demanding that the Trump administration publicly release its legal justification for declaring the war "terminated."
"The ongoing naval operations and related efforts to conduct a blockade against Iran constitute hostilities," the Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump on Sunday. "Furthermore, the United States and Iran, and their associated partners and proxies, have continued to use lethal force in contravention of the ceasefire, which also constitute hostilities."
Trump claimed in a notification to Congress in early May that the "hostilities" he launched against Iran in late February—without approval from lawmakers as required under the US Constitution and War Powers Resolution of 1973—have "terminated" due to the ceasefire deal reached in April. Trump administration officials have also asserted that the truce, which critics have said is a ceasefire in name only, paused the WPR's 60-day clock, after which the president is required to immediately withdraw US forces from hostilities.
The Democratic lawmakers—led by Sens. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Tim Kaine (Va.), and Chuck Schumer (NY)—wrote in their Sunday letter that "we would not need to discuss the War Powers Resolution if this were a war authorized by Congress, but it is not." The senators demanded the release of the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) opinion underlying the administration's claim that the Iran war has "terminated," along with any other relevant documentation.
"Your administration has not explained to the Congress or the American people why you believe the Constitution permits launching a war of this magnitude—including the loss of US servicemembers’ lives, scores of civilians killed in Iran and the broader region, and staggering economic and geopolitical costs—without authorization from Congress as Article I requires," the senators wrote. "The facts, history, and law affirm that the hostilities that began on February 28 are active and ongoing, in violation of international law and the War Powers Resolution of 1973."
The letter was sent days after the House of Representatives approved a war powers resolution aimed at pushing Trump to end the Iran war, which has roiled global energy markets, threatened a global food crisis, and driven up costs in across the US economy. Three Republicans broke ranks to support the resolution.
The House-approved measure was a "concurrent resolution," meaning it would not have the force of law even if the GOP-controlled Senate also passed it. In May, the Senate advanced a separate resolution led by Kaine that would have legal force, but Trump would be able to veto the measure if it reached his desk.
During a Senate hearing last week, Kaine pressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on why the administration has not allowed lawmakers to review the OLC's formal legal opinions pertaining to the Iran war.
"Is there something in the rationale they don't want us to see?" Kaine asked.
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As a fresh exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran over the weekend and into Monday threatened to plunge the region deeper into war, dozens of Democrats in the US Senate are demanding that the Trump administration publicly release its legal justification for declaring the war "terminated."
"The ongoing naval operations and related efforts to conduct a blockade against Iran constitute hostilities," the Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump on Sunday. "Furthermore, the United States and Iran, and their associated partners and proxies, have continued to use lethal force in contravention of the ceasefire, which also constitute hostilities."
Trump claimed in a notification to Congress in early May that the "hostilities" he launched against Iran in late February—without approval from lawmakers as required under the US Constitution and War Powers Resolution of 1973—have "terminated" due to the ceasefire deal reached in April. Trump administration officials have also asserted that the truce, which critics have said is a ceasefire in name only, paused the WPR's 60-day clock, after which the president is required to immediately withdraw US forces from hostilities.
The Democratic lawmakers—led by Sens. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Tim Kaine (Va.), and Chuck Schumer (NY)—wrote in their Sunday letter that "we would not need to discuss the War Powers Resolution if this were a war authorized by Congress, but it is not." The senators demanded the release of the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) opinion underlying the administration's claim that the Iran war has "terminated," along with any other relevant documentation.
"Your administration has not explained to the Congress or the American people why you believe the Constitution permits launching a war of this magnitude—including the loss of US servicemembers’ lives, scores of civilians killed in Iran and the broader region, and staggering economic and geopolitical costs—without authorization from Congress as Article I requires," the senators wrote. "The facts, history, and law affirm that the hostilities that began on February 28 are active and ongoing, in violation of international law and the War Powers Resolution of 1973."
The letter was sent days after the House of Representatives approved a war powers resolution aimed at pushing Trump to end the Iran war, which has roiled global energy markets, threatened a global food crisis, and driven up costs in across the US economy. Three Republicans broke ranks to support the resolution.
The House-approved measure was a "concurrent resolution," meaning it would not have the force of law even if the GOP-controlled Senate also passed it. In May, the Senate advanced a separate resolution led by Kaine that would have legal force, but Trump would be able to veto the measure if it reached his desk.
During a Senate hearing last week, Kaine pressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on why the administration has not allowed lawmakers to review the OLC's formal legal opinions pertaining to the Iran war.
"Is there something in the rationale they don't want us to see?" Kaine asked.
As a fresh exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran over the weekend and into Monday threatened to plunge the region deeper into war, dozens of Democrats in the US Senate are demanding that the Trump administration publicly release its legal justification for declaring the war "terminated."
"The ongoing naval operations and related efforts to conduct a blockade against Iran constitute hostilities," the Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump on Sunday. "Furthermore, the United States and Iran, and their associated partners and proxies, have continued to use lethal force in contravention of the ceasefire, which also constitute hostilities."
Trump claimed in a notification to Congress in early May that the "hostilities" he launched against Iran in late February—without approval from lawmakers as required under the US Constitution and War Powers Resolution of 1973—have "terminated" due to the ceasefire deal reached in April. Trump administration officials have also asserted that the truce, which critics have said is a ceasefire in name only, paused the WPR's 60-day clock, after which the president is required to immediately withdraw US forces from hostilities.
The Democratic lawmakers—led by Sens. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Tim Kaine (Va.), and Chuck Schumer (NY)—wrote in their Sunday letter that "we would not need to discuss the War Powers Resolution if this were a war authorized by Congress, but it is not." The senators demanded the release of the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) opinion underlying the administration's claim that the Iran war has "terminated," along with any other relevant documentation.
"Your administration has not explained to the Congress or the American people why you believe the Constitution permits launching a war of this magnitude—including the loss of US servicemembers’ lives, scores of civilians killed in Iran and the broader region, and staggering economic and geopolitical costs—without authorization from Congress as Article I requires," the senators wrote. "The facts, history, and law affirm that the hostilities that began on February 28 are active and ongoing, in violation of international law and the War Powers Resolution of 1973."
The letter was sent days after the House of Representatives approved a war powers resolution aimed at pushing Trump to end the Iran war, which has roiled global energy markets, threatened a global food crisis, and driven up costs in across the US economy. Three Republicans broke ranks to support the resolution.
The House-approved measure was a "concurrent resolution," meaning it would not have the force of law even if the GOP-controlled Senate also passed it. In May, the Senate advanced a separate resolution led by Kaine that would have legal force, but Trump would be able to veto the measure if it reached his desk.
During a Senate hearing last week, Kaine pressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on why the administration has not allowed lawmakers to review the OLC's formal legal opinions pertaining to the Iran war.
"Is there something in the rationale they don't want us to see?" Kaine asked.