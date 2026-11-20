CNN’s disputed report on Monday that Iran could be plotting a chemical attack or a “dirty bomb” attack in Washington, DC, came amid a broader effort by Israeli intelligence officials to persuade President Donald Trump to escalate his unpopular war with Iran, according to The New York Times.

Iranian officials condemned CNN’s reporting that Iran was developing plans for a possible attack on members of the Trump administration, calling it a “fabricated narrative” and part of a “calculated disinformation campaign” by a pro-Israel media outlet.

As the Times reported on Wednesday, Israel shared intelligence alleging that Iran had plotted to use chemical agents against senior US officials as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressed Trump to join him in launching a “four- to seven-day campaign of airstrikes against Iran.”

Near the end of the article, the Times reported:

In seeking to convince the United States to join in another round of major attacks, Israel has highlighted what it contends are a variety of threats from Tehran. Israeli officials have been asserting that Iran continues to possess significant chemical and biological weapon capabilities that pose a regional threat—and that could be used in terrorist attacks against the US and Europe…



The Israelis have shared intelligence claiming that Iranians have plotted to use chemical agents against senior US officials. One person briefed on the intelligence, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said that type of threat was related to the decision in recent weeks to move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from his home.

The detail about Bessent suggests the two outlets may have been describing the same chemical threat. CNN reported that “threats from Iran also prompted the Secret Service to move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing last week.” The Times passage did not explicitly identify the source of the dirty bomb allegation.

*President Trump is weighing plans for another round of extensive military strikes on Iran, taking into account new intelligence about Iranian capabilities and intensifying pressure from Israel to move quickly and aggressively, U.S. and Israeli officials briefed on the discussions said.*Trump has yet to make a decision, they said. But he has been considering warnings from Israel about Iran’s success in rebuilding its missile and drone arsenals and advancing its chemical and biological weapons programs.And he is taking into account that the United States now has a window in which it has significant military firepower in the region.W\ @julianbarnes @EricSchmittNYT @maggieNYT @jonathanvswan via @nytimes https://t.co/ztvId1lX6h

— Ronen Bergman (@ronenbergman) November 19, 2026

CNN treated the purported threat with grave seriousness, writing that US officials had characterized it as “a signal of an alarming willingness to escalate by Iran” and saying it “shows that Tehran is now actively planning for potential attacks inside US territory.”

Trump responded to CNN’s report with yet another threat of mass destruction against Iran, warning that if the country attacked Washington, it would “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before.”

CNN acknowledged that some US officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, viewed the alleged Iranian planning as “aspirational” rather than a “new threat.”

But the network quoted no weapons experts by name. In the wake of the report, many have questioned how effective a dirty bomb would be as an assassination weapon and what Iran would gain by using one. A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material. Such devices are often called “weapons of mass disruption,” rather than destruction.

"A dirty bomb is not typically what you would use to assassinate someone," David Albright, a physicist and president of the Institute for Science and International Security, told Iran International. "In terms of an assassination method, I wouldn't consider it very effective."

Tallha Abdulrazaq, an independent defense and security consultant, told Al Jazeera that Iran has little incentive to use such a weapon. Doing so, he said, “would instantly destroy Iran’s remaining diplomatic credit” and would likely lead to an invasion that would topple its government. “I highly doubt Iranian strategists are unaware of this reality, so the likelihood of a dirty bomb remains infinitesimally remote,” he said.

That utterly preposterous CNN story on chemical weapons and dirty bombs, which scared Scott Bessent into a bunker, is revealed by the NYT to have been fed to us by Israel. CNN must have known that but clearly left that detail out because it would have completely undermined the story. Everyone assumed it anyway.

— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 20, 2026

Investigative journalist and Drop Site News co-founder Ryan Grim argued that the Times’ reporting showed that CNN’s “utterly preposterous” story had been “fed to us by Israel.”

Israeli intelligence officials have repeatedly tried to influence Trump with warnings about Iran that US officials could not independently corroborate or later found had been exaggerated.

Grim said “CNN must have known” that Israel was behind the warnings “but clearly left that detail out because it would have completely undermined the story. Everyone assumed it anyway.”

Despite its well-documented role in pushing this sort of intelligence to US officials to further foment tension between the US and Iran, CNN's chemical weapons report this week includes no mention of Israel at all.

CNN's report even cited what it called "another stream of intelligence" reported earlier this month by The New York Times about possible chemical weapons attacks against US troops in the Middle East, mentioning that military personnel lacked "adequate protective equipment or training to guard against such an attack."

What it did not mention was that this intelligence also came from Israel and that US allies in the Persian Gulf found the claims to be "unserious." Many US officials also doubted the warnings, with some comparing them to the false intelligence about “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD) that the George W. Bush administration used to justify invading Iraq in 2003.

“Israel has a long record of deceiving Washington and feeding it false intelligence that pulls America toward war,” said Reza Nasri, an Iranian international lawyer and foreign policy analyst. “Its latest Iranian WMD alarm must be read against that record.”

“There is a clear pattern here…” Nasri said. “Yet American officials and media still treat Israeli intelligence as gospel, repeating it before verifying it. The American people have paid for that credulity in blood. They should not pay again.”