'Illegitimate Show Trial': Warren Condemns Trump's Latest Attack on Fed Gov. Lisa Cook

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said Friday that President Donald Trump's formation of a new committee to investigate Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook amounts to "an illegitimate show trial in his dangerous quest to illegally take over our nation’s central bank."

"Instead of playing judge in a kangaroo court of his own making, Trump should end the war in Iran and cancel his chaotic tariffs," Warren (D-Mass.) said after the White House announced a "committee of inquiry" to investigate allegations that Cook "made false statements in connection with one or more mortgage instruments." Cook, a frequent target of the president's, has denied the White House's repeated accusations that she committed mortgage fraud.

The White House said that the new committee—which will consist of three officials including Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett and the Trump-appointed acting director of the Office of Government Ethics—will hold an in-person hearing at the White House on November 5 to "consider the evidence and allegations against Gov. Cook."

In a Friday statement, Cook's lawyers said they "have grave doubts that this 'hearing' is a legitimate one that would conform to the law."

"If it is anything close to objective, the conclusion will be that Gov. Cook did not commit mortgage fraud," said Abbe Lowell and Norm Eisen. "We have engaged with the White House to evaluate whether the process proposed has a possibility of being a genuine one and not simply a box-checking exercise."

Trump attempted to fire Cook last year but was rebuffed by the US Supreme Court after the Fed governor took legal action to prevent her removal. Under federal law, the president can only remove members of the Fed Board of Governors "for cause."

Critics argue that the Trump administration has concocted baseless mortgage fraud allegations against Cook to justify a politically motivated termination.

"Trump is escalating his smear campaign against Lisa Cook while turning the presidency into a personal ATM: crypto schemes, taxpayer-funded propaganda ads, cash for his family—the list could go on forever," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday. "This has nothing to do with 'ethical concerns.' It’s about Trump trying to seize control of the Fed, something that would mean even more economic chaos for American families."