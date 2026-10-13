'Part of the Fascist Playbook': Ilhan Omar Condemns Trump DHS Raid on Her Home

US Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday forcefully condemned the Department of Homeland Security's raid on her Washington, DC home as part of a broader effort to weaponize federal law enforcement against progressives who oppose President Donald Trump's agenda.

"This is part of the fascist playbook to rile up Trump's die-hard supporters and give them a big distraction in advance of the midterms," Omar (D-Minn.) wrote in an email distributed by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee hours after the raid. "With this obviously political investigation, Trump is telling his voters: 'Ignore the price of gas, ignore the war in Iran, ignore that you're losing your healthcare—we want you to get angry about this instead.'"

The email followed a statement issued by Omar's office saying that the congresswoman "has done nothing wrong" and condemning the raid as "an outrageous abuse of power."

"For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back," the statement read. "Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid."

The Trump Justice Department said the raid, executed by the investigative arm of DHS, was "part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation." Trump administration officials are reportedly probing whether Omar, who entered the US as a child refugee from Somalia and became a citizen in 2000, is in the country illegally. CBS News reported that the investigation centers on paperwork completed by Omar's late father when she was a child.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that he has "nothing to do with" the Omar investigation while attacking her as a "terrible person." Omar and the Somali American community in Minnesota have been frequent targets of the president's bigoted attacks, and Trump has called for the Democratic lawmaker to be jailed or deported.

"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced," Omar wrote in a social media post on Monday.

In the campaign email, Omar called the federal investigation a "sham" and "further proof" that Trump is "willing to use the power of the federal government to try to intimidate and silence anyone who stands up to him."

"It's up to us to make sure it doesn't work," Omar added.

The raid on Omar's home drew widespread condemnation, including from top Democrats in Congress. The leadership of the House Democratic caucus issued a statement calling the raid a "deeply disturbing" act that "raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries."

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) denounced the raid as "fascism in the extreme."

"Trump is weaponizing the federal government to escalate his racist attacks against Rep. Omar, undermine her ahead of the midterms, and distract from his failures as president," Kamlager-Dove added.