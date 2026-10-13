'Part of the Fascist Playbook': Ilhan Omar Condemns Trump DHS Raid on Her Home

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced."
US Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday forcefully condemned the Department of Homeland Security's raid on her Washington, DC home as part of a broader effort to weaponize federal law enforcement against progressives who oppose President Donald Trump's agenda.
"This is part of the fascist playbook to rile up Trump's die-hard supporters and give them a big distraction in advance of the midterms," Omar (D-Minn.) wrote in an email distributed by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee hours after the raid. "With this obviously political investigation, Trump is telling his voters: 'Ignore the price of gas, ignore the war in Iran, ignore that you're losing your healthcare—we want you to get angry about this instead.'"
The email followed a statement issued by Omar's office saying that the congresswoman "has done nothing wrong" and condemning the raid as "an outrageous abuse of power."
"For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back," the statement read. "Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid."
The Trump Justice Department said the raid, executed by the investigative arm of DHS, was "part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation." Trump administration officials are reportedly probing whether Omar, who entered the US as a child refugee from Somalia and became a citizen in 2000, is in the country illegally. CBS News reported that the investigation centers on paperwork completed by Omar's late father when she was a child.
Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that he has "nothing to do with" the Omar investigation while attacking her as a "terrible person." Omar and the Somali American community in Minnesota have been frequent targets of the president's bigoted attacks, and Trump has called for the Democratic lawmaker to be jailed or deported.
"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced," Omar wrote in a social media post on Monday.
In the campaign email, Omar called the federal investigation a "sham" and "further proof" that Trump is "willing to use the power of the federal government to try to intimidate and silence anyone who stands up to him."
"It's up to us to make sure it doesn't work," Omar added.
The raid on Omar's home drew widespread condemnation, including from top Democrats in Congress. The leadership of the House Democratic caucus issued a statement calling the raid a "deeply disturbing" act that "raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries."
Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) denounced the raid as "fascism in the extreme."
"Trump is weaponizing the federal government to escalate his racist attacks against Rep. Omar, undermine her ahead of the midterms, and distract from his failures as president," Kamlager-Dove added.
Dear Common Dreams reader,
It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits.
It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors. No millionaire publisher telling us what to think or do.
Many people said we wouldn't last a year, but we proved those doubters wrong.
Together with a tremendous team of journalists and dedicated staff, we built an independent media outlet free from the constraints of profits and corporate control. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.
Building Common Dreams was not easy. Our survival was never guaranteed. When you take on the most powerful forces—Wall Street greed, fossil fuel industry destruction, Big Tech lobbyists, and uber-rich oligarchs who have spent billions upon billions rigging the economy and democracy in their favor—the only bulwark you have is supporters who believe in your work.
But here’s the urgent message from me today. It's never been this bad out there. And it's never been this hard to keep us going. At the very moment Common Dreams is most needed, the threats we face are intensifying. We need your support now more than ever.
We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we.
Will you donate now to make sure Common Dreams not only survives but thrives?
—Craig Brown, Co-founder
US Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday forcefully condemned the Department of Homeland Security's raid on her Washington, DC home as part of a broader effort to weaponize federal law enforcement against progressives who oppose President Donald Trump's agenda.
"This is part of the fascist playbook to rile up Trump's die-hard supporters and give them a big distraction in advance of the midterms," Omar (D-Minn.) wrote in an email distributed by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee hours after the raid. "With this obviously political investigation, Trump is telling his voters: 'Ignore the price of gas, ignore the war in Iran, ignore that you're losing your healthcare—we want you to get angry about this instead.'"
The email followed a statement issued by Omar's office saying that the congresswoman "has done nothing wrong" and condemning the raid as "an outrageous abuse of power."
"For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back," the statement read. "Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid."
The Trump Justice Department said the raid, executed by the investigative arm of DHS, was "part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation." Trump administration officials are reportedly probing whether Omar, who entered the US as a child refugee from Somalia and became a citizen in 2000, is in the country illegally. CBS News reported that the investigation centers on paperwork completed by Omar's late father when she was a child.
Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that he has "nothing to do with" the Omar investigation while attacking her as a "terrible person." Omar and the Somali American community in Minnesota have been frequent targets of the president's bigoted attacks, and Trump has called for the Democratic lawmaker to be jailed or deported.
"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced," Omar wrote in a social media post on Monday.
In the campaign email, Omar called the federal investigation a "sham" and "further proof" that Trump is "willing to use the power of the federal government to try to intimidate and silence anyone who stands up to him."
"It's up to us to make sure it doesn't work," Omar added.
The raid on Omar's home drew widespread condemnation, including from top Democrats in Congress. The leadership of the House Democratic caucus issued a statement calling the raid a "deeply disturbing" act that "raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries."
Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) denounced the raid as "fascism in the extreme."
"Trump is weaponizing the federal government to escalate his racist attacks against Rep. Omar, undermine her ahead of the midterms, and distract from his failures as president," Kamlager-Dove added.
US Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday forcefully condemned the Department of Homeland Security's raid on her Washington, DC home as part of a broader effort to weaponize federal law enforcement against progressives who oppose President Donald Trump's agenda.
"This is part of the fascist playbook to rile up Trump's die-hard supporters and give them a big distraction in advance of the midterms," Omar (D-Minn.) wrote in an email distributed by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee hours after the raid. "With this obviously political investigation, Trump is telling his voters: 'Ignore the price of gas, ignore the war in Iran, ignore that you're losing your healthcare—we want you to get angry about this instead.'"
The email followed a statement issued by Omar's office saying that the congresswoman "has done nothing wrong" and condemning the raid as "an outrageous abuse of power."
"For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back," the statement read. "Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid."
The Trump Justice Department said the raid, executed by the investigative arm of DHS, was "part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation." Trump administration officials are reportedly probing whether Omar, who entered the US as a child refugee from Somalia and became a citizen in 2000, is in the country illegally. CBS News reported that the investigation centers on paperwork completed by Omar's late father when she was a child.
Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that he has "nothing to do with" the Omar investigation while attacking her as a "terrible person." Omar and the Somali American community in Minnesota have been frequent targets of the president's bigoted attacks, and Trump has called for the Democratic lawmaker to be jailed or deported.
"For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced," Omar wrote in a social media post on Monday.
In the campaign email, Omar called the federal investigation a "sham" and "further proof" that Trump is "willing to use the power of the federal government to try to intimidate and silence anyone who stands up to him."
"It's up to us to make sure it doesn't work," Omar added.
The raid on Omar's home drew widespread condemnation, including from top Democrats in Congress. The leadership of the House Democratic caucus issued a statement calling the raid a "deeply disturbing" act that "raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries."
Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) denounced the raid as "fascism in the extreme."
"Trump is weaponizing the federal government to escalate his racist attacks against Rep. Omar, undermine her ahead of the midterms, and distract from his failures as president," Kamlager-Dove added.