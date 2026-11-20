Texas death penalty opponents are urging Democratic Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa to use her limited powers to halt executions after a priest who witnessed Thursday's state killing of an elderly prisoner described it as "unquestionably botched," with the condemned man reportedly crying out in pain as officials struggled to administer the lethal injection.

Reinaldo Dennes, 70, was pronounced dead at 7:08 pm Central Time Thursday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, 63 minutes after the execution procedure began. The Rev. Jeff Hood, a Catholic priest and spiritual adviser who was beside Dennes during his execution, said prison technicians repeatedly struggled to find suitable veins before inserting intravenous lines in the prisoner's neck and foot.

Hood told The Texas Tribune that almost immediately after the pentobarbital was administered, Dennes complained that his leg was "on fire."

"I don't think this is normal," Dennes said at one point, according to The Guardian. For nearly three minutes, he repeatedly screamed out in apparent pain and moaned, crying, "Take me father, take me into your arms!"

Whatever Amanda Hernandez says, this IS absolutely another botched execution in America. And a huge challenge for Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, a death penalty opponent taking over in January.www.nytimes.com/2026/11/20/u...



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— Simon Marks (@simonmarksfsn.bsky.social) November 20, 2026 at 7:01 AM

Hood—who founded the Execution Intervention Project and has been present for 15 state killings—told the Tribune that "immediately, you’re supposed to... lose consciousness very quickly, and what happened, it was unquestionably botched."

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Amanda Hernandez refuted Hood's characterization, telling The New York Times that “as far as this agency is concerned, it is 100% not a botched execution."

"This was a successful execution, and we did follow all of the proper protocols to do it correctly," she added.

Hood pushed back, telling the Tribune: “My hand was on Reinaldo’s shoulder the entire time I was in that chamber. I know what I saw... Texas does not get to tell a different story."

Dennes was convicted of capital murder in the 1996 shooting death of Houston jewelry store owner Janos Szucs. He maintained his innocence and argued in subsequent appeals that prosecutors had failed to disclose that a key witness was a police informant. His final appeals were rejected by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the US Supreme Court.

Dennes' execution was the second recent American lethal injection procedure to be described as botched. In September, Tennessee officials twice injected Christa Pike with supposedly lethal doses of pentobarbital, but the 50-year-old woman survived. After regaining consciousness, Pike described suffering continuing physical and psychological pain.

Both cases involved the same execution drug, prompting renewed questions about the reliability—and humanity—of lethal injection. Texas, meanwhile, has drawn long-standing criticism for obtaining its pentobarbital from compounding pharmacies whose identities are shielded from public scrutiny, and for extending the expiration dates of its drug supplies.

The Eighth Amendment to the US Constitution's Bill of Rights prohibits the infliction of "cruel and unusual punishments."

"Lethal injection is torture—and Reinaldo Dennes was not sentenced to be tortured," Maya Foa, chief executive of the anti-death penalty advocacy group Reprieve, told The Guardian. "Even the most ardent supporters of capital punishment must recognize that the dominant method of execution in the US is broken and cannot be allowed to continue."

"People are being tortured. We need to stop, and take a hard look at why we are still doing this.”

Jonathan Groner, an execution expert and professor emeritus of clinical surgery at Ohio State University, called lethal injections a "medical charade."

“They imitate general anesthesia, which is done in hospitals across the country thousands of times a day, by people with expertise, but when it is done in the death chamber without necessary equipment or skills, people suffer," he told The Guardian.

Groner said that technicians' insertion of intravenous lines in Dennes' foot and shoulder indicated that they were struggling.

“Placing IVs in the neck is very painful and difficult, and a last resort; and the foot is not a top choice because there is a long way to the heart for the medication to be circulated," he said.

“It’s time for the medical profession to make a stand on executions," Groner added. "People are being tortured. We need to stop, and take a hard look at why we are still doing this.”

Even before Dennes' execution, death penalty foes were pressing Hinojosa to work toward halting executions in the state that has executed more people—605—than any other by far in the modern era of capital punishment. Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has overseen 87 executions during his 11-year tenure.

In a letter to Hinojosa earlier this month obtained by Newsweek, Hood implored the governor-elect to do everything in her power to halt executions.

"You have one shot at being remembered for being the governor of Texas who walked into the mansion and said the killing stops here," he wrote. "There is no new era that includes the death penalty."

But as Newsweek's Khaleda Rahman explained:

The Texas governor does not have the authority to declare a moratorium on executions and can only commute a death sentence or a pardon if there is a written recommendation by a majority vote of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The governor can grant 30-day reprieves without the board's recommendation.

In capital cases involving an imminent execution since 1982, the board has only recommended sparing someone five times. Abbott has commuted just one death sentence, that of Thomas Bartlett Whitaker, an hour before his scheduled execution in 2018, to life in prison without parole.

Hood urged Hinojosa to use that power as often as possible to spare as many of the more than 160 people on Texas' death row from execution.

"Enough 30-day reprieves will slow the system down,” he wrote in his letter.

While Hinojosa has said she personally opposes capital punishment, she has stopped short of embracing abolition.

“I think it's terrible what has happened in this criminal justice system," Hinojosa said during a CNN interview last month before the election. "I think it is inhumane what has happened. I also believe that there should not be just blanket positions on these things. And so, as governor, I will take that responsibility seriously. Look at each case on a case-by-case basis.”

"I'm not going to sit here and make a blanket statement about what I will do, because I think every situation is unique and needs that special attention," she added.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, there have been 35 executions in the United States this year. Florida has put 19 inmates to death, Texas has killed seven, Alabama and Oklahoma three apiece, and Arizona, Indiana, and Tennessee have each executed one person.

States execute people by lethal injection, poison gas, electrocution, firing squad, and hanging.

Meanwhile, outgoing California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat widely believed to be preparing to run for president in 2028, announced earlier this month that he was commuting the death sentences of all 548 of the state's death row inmates to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The move, which did not abolish the death penalty as 23 states have done, was nevertheless hailed as an example for states retaining the ultimate punishment, which critics argue is inherently cruel and irreversible, disproportionately targets poor people and racial minorities, and—according to research from the National Academy of Sciences—has about a 4% error rate, meaning roughly 1 in every 25 people sentenced to death is likely innocent.