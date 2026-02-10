Israel's US-Backed Assault on Gaza Set Stage for Collective Punishment in Cuba, AOC Says

As the Cuban government announced Monday that the Trump administration's oil blockade on the country would soon leave airlines without jet fuel, US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned that the international community has become far too accepting of acts of economic warfare that collectively punish an entire population, not just government officials.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told Drop Site News reporter Julian Andreone that the stage for the worsened suffering of Cuban people was set in Gaza, where both Republican and Democratic US officials have backed Israel's starvation policy and military assault since October 2023.

"This is what we've seen with Gaza, right, this is a new kind of era of depravity opened up, where there used to be—or there was this stated commitment on human rights—that innocent civilians were almost exempt from the rules of war, from blockades," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Cuban people have long been victimized by the US government's decadeslong, illegal trade embargo. But Trump's decision to cut off Cuba's oil supply from Venezuela, which was its largest energy supplier, and threaten to slap tariffs on any country that provides oil to the island nation, has left families facing lengthy blackouts and the threat that Cuba's healthcare system could soon grind to a halt without fuel to keep hospitals running.

Trump has claimed he aims to punish the Cuban government, which he said last month constitutes "an unusual and extraordinary threat" to the US. He accused the country, without evidence, of harboring terrorists. Cuban officials have vehemently condemned the accusations.

Ocasio-Cortez compared Trump's economic attack on Cuba to the catastrophe the US-backed Israeli military has imposed on Gaza since 2023, when it began its assault and humanitarian aid blockade in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. A "ceasefire" deal was reached in October, but hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by the Israel Defense Forces since then and Israel has continued to block aid.

While persistently claiming Hamas is the target of the assault—which international experts and human rights groups have called a genocide—the Israeli military, with US support, has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians and has bombed homes, schools, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure.

"What has transpired is that now it's kind of become acceptable that the entire Western world will look the other way as they starve and deprive a people because they find political actors or political regimes in that country to be objectionable," said Ocasio-Cortez. "What we are seeing here is the possible precipice of hospitals running out of fuel... We're talking about innocent children, women that could be put in harm's way."

"It's incumbent upon all of us to defend human rights no matter where they are," she added.

Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, agreed with the congresswoman's analysis.

"Gaza was not just a genocide," he said, but was meant to further Israel's goal "to destroy much of international law and the norms around the use of force in order to make increasingly inhumane use of violence and coercion against CIVILIANS permissible."

Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the Center for International Policy, added that Ocasio-Cortez was "rightly picking up the banner of a rules-based international consensus" on human rights, which was abandoned by the Biden administration when it gave financial and political support for Israel's assault on Gaza.

Ocasio-Cortez echoed the concerns voiced earlier this week by Pierre-Emmanuel Dupont, an international expert on sanctions law, who told the Cuban storytelling outlet Belly of the Beast that the Trump administration was "posing the risk of imminent humanitarian collapse in relation to the lack of fuel, which may gravely affect basically all human rights of the civilian population there."

“Sanctions should be expected to be limited to officials," said Dupont. "They are not supposed to apply bluntly to the whole population—which they do. They constitute collective punishment to the extent that they hit each and every Cuban citizen irrespective of their relationship with the government or regime.”