Doctors Without Borders says it will be forced to suspend care at a Gaza City clinic that has served more than 90,000 people this year after an Israeli drone strike killed two of its security workers on Friday.

The medical aid group, also known by its French name Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), said Israeli forces struck the clearly marked clinic even though the group had shared its location with the Israeli military. MSF called the strike "a direct hit” on the organization.

Julien Binet, an MSF emergency coordinator based in Brussels, said Saturday that the two slain workers, Moath Yousef Ali Sobeh and Ahmed Sofyan Mohammed Abu Hassira, “were working as unarmed watchmen” when they were killed.

An Israeli strike on a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) clinic in Gaza City on Friday night killed two of its watchmen, bringing the number of MSF staff killed in Gaza to 17. MSF called it "a direct hit," saying the clinic was clearly marked and its location was known to the Israeli military.The strike hit the entrance of the MSF Belgium clinic near al-Shifa Medical Complex at 9:10 p.m., killing Ahmed Sufian Abu Hasira, 25, and Muath Yousef Subh, 34, civilians who worked as watchmen and crowd controllers, according to Healthcare Workers Watch.

— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) November 27, 2026

Israel claimed that the two men were “terrorists” posing as medical workers, calling the case “another example of the Hamas terrorist organization embedding itself within international organizations,” but provided no public evidence to substantiate the accusation.

“We have seen this pattern repeatedly in Gaza, where allegations against humanitarian workers are used after attacks to justify the killings of aid workers and strikes on healthcare facilities,” Binet said. “The two colleagues killed were employed by MSF as unarmed watchmen and were carrying out their humanitarian duties when they were killed. Israel carried out a targeted attack on the premises of a fully functioning and identified MSF medical facility.”

An Israeli drone strike has killed two of our staff working as unarmed watchmen at our clinic in Gaza City. We are outraged and call for the protection of civilians, humanitarian workers, and health facilities.https://t.co/IdRRCh1Ign

— MSF International (@MSF) November 28, 2026

The strike brought the total number of MSF workers killed in Gaza to 17, according to the organization. Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 2,300 healthcare and humanitarian workers have been killed. The World Health Organization (WHO) has documented more than 1,050 attacks on healthcare in the Gaza Strip, where all 36 hospitals have sustained damage since Israel launched its military offensive.

The attack has forced MSF to close a facility that provided care to nearly 2,000 patients weekly in a territory whose medical system has been devastated by over three years of bombing. The suspension will disrupt prenatal and postnatal care, family planning, nutrition services, wound care, and mental health consultations, the organization said.

"To date, there has been no meaningful accountability for the repeated killing of humanitarian and health workers, or for attacks on medical facilities," Binet said. "MSF’s repeated efforts to seek clarification and accountability through the available Israeli military, administrative, and legal channels have been met with nearly two years of procedural delays, a lack of substantive responses, and prolonged inaction by the Israeli military authorities, highlighting the need for Israel to be held accountable for its actions through independent international mechanisms."

An Israeli strike on a clinic operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza has killed two watchmen, bringing its staff death toll to 17. MSF called it a ‘direct hit’, saying its logos were visible and Israel knew the location. Israel said the two were Hamas fighters. https://t.co/v4sOP8Kurm

— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 28, 2026

The attack drew condemnation from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who said in a statement on Saturday that he was “shocked and saddened” by the deaths and stood “in solidarity with MSF.”

The UN chief added that “all parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the obligation to protect hospitals, clinics, medical personnel, and humanitarian workers.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked.”

“Attacks on health facilities, health workers, and humanitarian personnel in Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable,” he wrote on social media. “These attacks MUST STOP.”

Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in #Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable.On behalf of @WHO, I extend our heartfelt condolences to our @MSF colleagues and the bereaved families.Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked.These attacks MUST STOP. https://t.co/Uc4JByScrE

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 27, 2026

More than a year after a supposed ceasefire in Gaza, the territory’s healthcare system remains in disrepair. Not a single one of the 36 hospitals that operated before October 2023 has returned to full functionality, and nearly half remain fully out of service.

Israel’s tight restrictions on aid entering Gaza have left many patients unable to access basic services. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported earlier this month that 42% of essential medicines and supplies were out of stock, including more than half of essential chemotherapy medicines and nearly three-quarters of supplies for open-heart surgery and cardiac catheterization.

Responding to the attack on Sunday, Kamel Mohanna, president of Amel Association International—a Lebanese humanitarian organization that provides healthcare and other assistance to vulnerable communities—called for an end to Israel's blockade of Gaza.

"The people of Gaza have the right to receive medical care safely, and health workers must be able to do their jobs without risking their lives," Mohanna said. "Saving lives requires an immediate and lasting ceasefire, an end to the blockade of the Gaza Strip, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to everyone who needs it."

"The international community must work to end the occupation," he added, "and ensure that the Palestinian people can exercise their legitimate and inalienable rights, foremost among them the rights to self-determination, independence, and return.”