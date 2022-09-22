Groups Demand Ouster of 'Climate Denier' Leading World Bank

Climate justice campaigners are ramping up pressure on the World Bank to fire its president, David Malpass, after he refused to acknowledge that burning fossil fuels causes the planet-heating pollution underlying increasingly frequent and intense extreme weather disasters around the globe.\r\n\r\nActivists on Thursday unfurled a banner in front of the institution\u0026#039;s building in Washington, D.C. that labels Malpass a \u0022climate denier\u0022 and called on U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders to ditch the World Bank chief.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022A self-pronounced climate denier at the helm of the World Bank at this stage of the climate emergency is inexcusable!\u0022 Climate Action Network executive director Tasneem Essop said Wednesday in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022The World Bank continues to use public money to finance fossil fuel projects in Global South countries where people are already suffering the worst impacts of climate change, said Essop. \u0022For the World Bank to maintain any shred of decency, Malpass cannot remain as president.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no time for climate denialism.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhen asked at a Tuesday event whether he accepts the scientific consensus that fossil fuel emissions are driving rapid and dangerous global warming, Malpass refused, declaring: \u0022I don\u0026#039;t know. I\u0026#039;m not a scientist.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe non-answer validated former U.S. Vice President Al Gore\u0026#039;s contention, made earlier that day at the same event, that Malpass is a \u0022climate denier.\u0022 Gore urged Biden to do everything in his power to replace Malpass—leader of the World Bank since then-U.S. President Donald Trump appointed him in 2019—with someone who will do more to finance clean energy projects in developing countries.\r\n\r\nAlthough Biden doesn\u0026#039;t have the authority to remove Malpass before his term ends in 2024, he can request his resignation or collaborate with other shareholders—the World Bank is owned by the governments of its member nations—to push the board of directors to fire him. As the bank\u0026#039;s largest shareholder, the U.S. exerts significant influence over the organization and its operations.\r\n\r\nIn the words of Oil Change International, ousting Malpass is \u0022the only acceptable response\u0022 to his climate change denialism, which is precisely what it and more than 40 other groups in the Big Shift Global coalition are demanding.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The World Bank must not be led by a climate denier and President Biden should call on the bank\u0026#039;s board to fire him immediately,\u0022 Luisa Galvao of Friends of the Earth U.S. said Wednesday. \u0022The ancient agreement where the United States nominates bank presidents also needs to end. We need democratic and globally equitable governance.\u0022\r\n\r\nBloomberg, citing an unnamed senior official in the Biden administration, reported Wednesday that Malpass\u0026#039; recent comments \u0022have raised eyebrows within the White House and... the administration was planning to look more closely at the matter.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Treasury Department also weighed in, saying in a statement: \u0022We expect the World Bank Group to be a global leader of climate ambition and the mobilization of significantly more climate finance for developing countries. We have—and will continue—to make that expectation clear to World Bank leadership. The World Bank must be a full partner in delivering on this global agenda.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The World Bank Group cannot align its portfolio with the Paris agreement goal of keeping global warming below 1.5ºC with a climate change denier at its helm!\u0022\r\n\r\nSonia Dunlop, program lead on multilateral development banks and public banks at the E3G think tank, called Malpass\u0026#039; refusal to accept the reality of the climate crisis \u0022a step too far.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is time for the White House and governments all over the world to think hard as to who they want at the helm of the World Bank,\u0022 said Dunlop. \u0022The World Bank is critical to the global fight against climate change. You don\u0026#039;t need to be a scientist to understand climate science. The facts are clear, and there\u0026#039;s no alternative but to act.\u0022\r\n\r\nMalpass has drawn the ire of progressives since he was nominated to lead the World Bank by Trump, with advocates predicting that his reign would be defined by climate policy failures. Last year, more than 70 groups from around the world sent a letter imploring World Bank governors and executive directors to terminate Malpass over climate inaction.\r\n\r\nSoon after, a World Bank staffer wrote in a blistering opinion piece that Malpass \u0022has neither the vision nor credibility to make the World Bank a climate leader,\u0022 and the climate adviser to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres blasted the World Bank for being \u0022an ongoing underperformer\u0022 on climate.\r\n\r\nIn an attempt to defend his record on Tuesday, Malpass said the World Bank directed $31.7 billion to climate finance in 2021, with half of it aimed at bolstering adaptation efforts.\r\n\r\nNot only is that a tiny fraction of the trillions of dollars in green investment the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says is needed each year to maintain a habitable planet, but according to reporting by the Financial Times, Malpass was directly involved in weakening multilateral development banks\u0026#039; (MDBs) joint announcement on climate lending at COP26.\r\n\r\nWhile the World Bank told Bloomberg earlier this week that it \u0022is the largest multilateral funder of climate investments in developing countries,\u0022 Bronwen Tucker of Oil Change International pointed out Wednesday that \u0022the World Bank Group still funds more fossil fuels than any other MDB, and they continue to lock Global South countries into expensive and volatile fossil fuel contracts through their heavy-handed policy lending programs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOur site https://t.co/mZmEpZuzFn shows @WorldBank funds more fossils than any other MDB ($14B since Paris!), and they also lock Global South countries into bad fossil fuel contracts through heavy-handed policy programs.\r\n\r\nThere\u0026#039;s no question the problem lies at the top! pic.twitter.com/JFyxFhFfPd\r\n— Oil Change International (@PriceofOil) September 21, 2022\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Given Malpass\u0026#039; climate crisis denial stance, it is no wonder the World Bank provides more finance, tax breaks, and higher tariffs to benefit fossil fuels than any other public development bank,\u0022 said Heike Mainhardt, senior advisor with Urgewald.\r\n\r\n\u0022We stand with U.N. leadership and call on the World Bank\u0026#039;s shareholders to step in—to stop the World Bank\u0026#039;s public funding of fossil fuels,\u0022 Mainhardt added, referring to a plea Guterres repeated Tuesday during his opening remarks at this year\u0026#039;s General Assembly.\r\n\r\n\u0022Every day that Malpass serves as World Bank president is a missed opportunity to tackle climate chaos.\u0022\r\n\r\nJake Hess, a former researcher at the World Bank turned whistleblower who now works with Glasgow Actions Team, called it \u0022deeply irresponsible for World Bank shareholders, and especially the Biden administration, to allow a climate denier to run this vital institution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every day that Malpass serves as World Bank president is a missed opportunity to tackle climate chaos,\u0022 Hess said Thursday in a statement. \u0022Joe Biden should have sacked him on day one, but it\u0026#039;s never too late to do the right thing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If the U.S. and Europeans are serious about climate action, they should prove it by pushing Malpass out of the World Bank,\u0022 he added. \u0022Climate advocates have warned about Malpass from the very beginning of his tenure, and now is the perfect time for World Bank decision-makers to listen.\u0022\r\n\r\nDean Bhekumuzi Bhebhe of Power Shift Africa stressed that \u0022the investments by the World Bank in Africa continue to fuel the impacts of the climate crisis experienced by communities across the continent.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no time for climate denialism,\u0022 Bhebhe continued. \u0022The World Bank must act now to end all fossil fuel finance and invest in sustainable, renewable energy for all. It is critical Africa attracts increased investments to leapfrog dirty energy and become a green leader and not just a victim of the climate emergency.\u0022\r\n\r\nFran Witt of Recourse noted that \u0022the World Bank Group cannot align its portfolio with the Paris agreement goal of keeping global warming below 1.5ºC with a climate change denier at its helm! Malpass must go!\u0022