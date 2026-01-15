To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org

Invoking Insurrection Act Is the Opposite of What Minneapolis Needs

On social media today, Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy military forces in Minnesota.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

“Invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy military forces against the American people is the exact opposite of what Minneapolis — and the country — needs right now.

“The violence in Minneapolis is being perpetrated by ICE. The solution is to end the ICE surge, not to further militarize the city. Deploying military forces against the city and its citizens would be a doubling down on the threat Americans are facing from their own government.

“Trump should abandon this idea immediately and stop threatening to use the military against the American people.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page