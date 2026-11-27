In a fraught time of darkness mixed with light, we cautiously steered through a holiday likewise marked by a tangle of hope, hate, bounty, excess, good will, savage colonialism, an honoring of America's achievement and a mourning of its manifold injustice. We celebrated a kick-ass election and the thousands who mobilized to make it so while still enduring an evil cretin's "insane, bigoted, repulsive filth." Through both, we remain stronger together than apart.

When disparate, ragtag pilgrims arrived on these shores in November 1620, notes Steve Schmidt, they were largely connected through a vague compact that "obligated them towards the general good." Ill-prepared, intolerant, quickly decimated - "One by one, they perished" - about half survived with fortitude, perseverance, and the "indispensable assistance" of the indigenous Wampanoag, whose snow-buried winter food stores they eventually stole, a history deserving of both "commemoration and castigation."

So it goes. On Thanksgiving, as is his wont, America's "leader" offered holiday greetings "bursting with bile," a surly rant about his own economists, who "should be investigated"; commies who want to impose Sharia law and "redistribute wealth"; the 2% of Somalis (fact: 72%) who work and the rest who "should be thrown out"; people "who don't understand dirt" and criticize his vanity construction projects; the murderer and criminals who illegally enter our country to "rape, plunder and kill Americans" blah blah. Americans: "Impeach him ASAP."

Meanwhile, on his witless holiday phone call with troops, asked what he's most thankful for, the soulful response soldiers far away fighting his war of choice really wanna hear: "We have the highest stock markets in history." USDA Sec. Brooke 'Thank-Jesus-for-the-meal' Rollins was equally in touch when asked about insanely high prices: They're Biden's fault, and Trump's "delivering real progress" by bringing them down, presumably by cutting SNAP benefits. Also, Katie Miller, wife to Satan and mother of four, says car seats are "the fastest way to kill the birth rate."

That's the dark side. On the light is (a real) President Zelensky, movingly thanking the U.S. for its (waning) support. And Judge Zia Faruqui, who dismissed a criminal case against two former FBI guys by a mob-like DOJ and ripped the weaponization of law enforcement they've long treated "like a horror movie villain coming for them. Now the threat is finally real...coming from inside the White House.” And the judge who blocked a mob-like FCC from threatening ABC's broadcast license for saying things the tinpot tyrant didn't like.

And Democracy Docket attorney Marc Elias who tirelessly insists we have the power to fight back, to change our calamitous decline, to "build not just a resistance but an opposition - something durable, to gird ourselves for the long run." "We have come to doubt our own ability to shape the course of events,” he says, because "Trump wants you to believe he is all-powerful, that if you fight back you will lose. Not true. The election robbed him of the power he never had...He is an aged old man wandering the White House, needing the signs to tell him what room he's in."

And the stalwart, hopeful Jamie Raskin whose "heart, on this beautiful Thanksgiving Day, is filled with gratitude for those who fought to restore democracy." In this "new moment," he writes, "we have a chance to recover so much of what we have lost." He thanks the millions of activists and voters who "showed up to joyfully rally and repudiate the authoritarianism" of Trump et al, the teachers, firefighters, health workers, road crews, artists, unjustly fired federal workers who "keep America running every day," and their "unwavering belief in community."

In community, too, did others with joyful unwavering belief gather almost 60 years ago in D.C. to exorcise and levitate the Pentagon in "an absurdist response to the absurdist reality" of the war in Vietnam. The seminal action, merging theater with political intent, was organized by the National Mobilization Committee to End the War; it drew over 100,000 peaceful revelers/protesters and several thousand troops from a government that no longer felt it was for or by the people. Led by Abbie Hoffman, Allen Ginsberg, David Dellinger, Benjamin Spock and the Fugs, it featured speeches, flowers, calls for "Peace Now!" and music by Peter, Paul & Mary: "Win or lose now, you must choose now."

Then about 50,000 people, mostly young, presumably stoned, marched over the Potomac, circled the Pentagon and began chanting ancient Aramaic exorcism rites. Painstaking, earlier, equally absurdist negotiations with officials had resulted in a compromise: Organizers had sought a permit to levitate what was then the world's largest office building 300 feet into the air; they settled for three feet. The vision they articulated: The building, home to the bloodshed of an illegal, immoral, despised war, would rise, turn orange, vibrate until all "evil emissions" had fled. Then the war would end forthwith. Spoiler: It didn't. But we're still here, and trying. Happy Thanksgiving.

“Let it be told to the future world, that in the depth of winter, when nothing but hope and virtue could survive, that (the) country, alarmed at one common danger, came forth to meet and to repulse it.” - Tom Paine, The American Crisis