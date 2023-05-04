White House Action to Rein In AI a Good First Step, But More Is Needed

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
The White House today will host the CEOs of Microsoft, Google, Anthropic and OpenAI, to promote the administration’s plan to promote responsible AI development. In response to today’s summit, Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement:
“Today’s announcement from the White House is a useful step forward, but much more is needed to address the threats of runaway corporate AI.
“Substantive commitments today from the Biden administration further its vital effort to work proactively to ensure that the federal government’s use of AI advances public objectives without discriminating against people of color, undermining privacy or infringing on Americans’ rights.
“The administration is rightly prioritizing this issue, using tools in its toolkit, and working to leverage its powerful Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights by securing commitments from AI companies to evaluate publicly whether and how they are complying with the Bill of Rights’ principles.
“But we also need more aggressive measures, including legislation to make the AI Bill of Rights’ principles enforceable.
“At this point, Big Tech companies need to be saved from themselves. The companies and their top AI developers are well aware of the risks posed by generative AI. But they are in a competitive arms race and each believes themselves unable to slow down. It makes no sense for We the People to just sit by and watch this dangerous competition and just hope things work out.
“President Biden should call for, and Congress should legislate, a moratorium on the deployment of new generative AI technologies, to remain in effect until there is a robust regulatory framework in place to address generative AI’s enormous risks.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
"Just straight-up open corruption on the Supreme Court," said one observer.
Documents obtained by ProPublica and published Thursday reveal that billionaire real estate tycoon Harlan Crow paid tens of thousands of dollars for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' grandnephew to attend a pair of elite private schools.
It's the latest in a string of recent revelations about how the Republican megadonor has lavished Thomas with hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts over the past 25 years—handouts the justice failed to disclose in apparent violation of federal ethics rules, raising questions about his judicial independence and eliciting demands for his resignation or impeachment.
"Thomas effectively remakes the law while remaining above it."
Thomas took legal custody of his grandnephew Mark Martin when he was six years old and raised him "as a son" in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. In 2008, Thomas sent a teenaged Martin to Hidden Lake Academy, a private boarding school in northern Georgia.
"Tuition at the boarding school ran more than $6,000 a month. But Thomas did not cover the bill," ProPublica reported. "A bank statement for the school from July 2009, buried in unrelated court filings, shows the source of Martin's tuition payment for that month: the company of billionaire real estate magnate Harlan Crow."
Citing Christopher Grimwood, a former administrator at the school, the outlet noted that "the payments extended beyond that month." Grimwood, whose role gave him access to pertinent financial information, divulged that "Crow paid Martin's tuition the entire time he was a student there, which was about a year."
According to ProPublica:
Before and after his time at Hidden Lake, Martin attended a second boarding school, Randolph-Macon Academy in Virginia. "Harlan said he was paying for the tuition at Randolph-Macon Academy as well," Grimwood said, recalling a conversation he had with Crow during a visit to the billionaire's Adirondacks estate.
The exact total Crow paid for Martin’s education over the years remains unclear. If he paid for all four years at the two schools, the price tag could have exceeded $150,000, according to public records of tuition rates at the schools.
Thomas did not report the tuition payments from Crow on his annual financial disclosures. Several years earlier, Thomas disclosed a gift of $5,000 for Martin's education from another friend. It is not clear why he reported that payment but not Crow's.
Additional information about the secret financial ties between Crow and Thomas is fanning the flames of outrage over the jurist's blatant disregard for basic ethical standards.
"Just straight-up open corruption on the Supreme Court," tweeted journalist Isaac Bailey. "Thomas effectively remakes the law while remaining above it."
\u201cJust straight up open corruption on the Supreme Court. I don\u2019t want to hear a word from law experts telling me how great our system of checks and balances supposedly is. What checks and balances? Thomas effectively remakes the law while remaining above it. https://t.co/jxidSXwpRY\u201d— @ijbailey (@@ijbailey) 1683197182
"This ethical crisis at the Supreme Court just keeps getting worse," Brett Edkins, managing director of policy and political affairs at Stand Up America, said in a statement. "For two decades, Clarence Thomas failed to disclose private jet travel, trips on luxury yachts, and other gifts from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow. After Crow purchased three properties from Thomas, the billionaire acted as his mother's landlord, remodeling her home while charging $0 in rent. Now we've learned that Crow bankrolled Thomas' grandnephew's attendance to exclusive private boarding schools."
"We don't yet know the full extent of Justice Thomas' ethical violations, but the existing evidence of a corrupt relationship is overwhelming and should alarm every American," said Edkins. "Congress must hold this court in check and restore public trust in our justice system by conducting a thorough investigation into Thomas' financial dealings with Crow and finally passing a code of ethics for the Supreme Court. The American people should have confidence that their highest court is free from corruption."
"The court needs an enforceable code of ethics—or it risks losing its credibility."
In a statement, Crow's office did not dispute the facts in ProPublica's reporting but denied any impropriety.
"Harlan Crow has long been passionate about the importance of quality education and giving back to those less fortunate, especially at-risk youth," the statement says. "It's disappointing that those with partisan political interests would try to turn helping at-risk youth with tuition assistance into something nefarious or political."
But there is mounting evidence of a potential connection between Crow's gifts to Thomas, which the jurist sought to keep hidden, and Thomas' inclination to rule in ways favorable to his super-rich benefactor.
Not only does Crow have links to numerous right-wing groups involved in Supreme Court cases since Thomas was first confirmed to the bench in 1991, but his own real estate company, Crow Holdings, was directly implicated in a 2021 case before the court.
As The Lever reported last week, Thomas voted to end the Covid-era federal eviction moratorium after Crow Holdings described the lifesaving policy as a threat to its "profit margins." Now, as a group of New York City landlords prepares to ask the high court to overturn local rent control laws denounced by Crow Holdings—a move that would endanger rent stabilization efforts nationwide—"there is no indication" Thomas would recuse himself, the outlet noted.
\u201cNEWS: Documents show Harlan Crow\u2019s company told investors that an eviction moratorium threatened its business. \n\nClarence Thomas twice voted to kill the moratorium while he was secretly accepting gifts from Harlan Crow. https://t.co/8kAIcqP2xY\u201d— David Sirota (@David Sirota) 1683206557
Furthermore, as Common Dreamsreported Tuesday, data shows that after Thomas provided a deciding vote in the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission case, the Crow family's average annual campaign contributions surged by 862%, from $163,241 before 2010 to $1.57 million since. The massive jump underscores how the 5-4 ruling that effectively legalized unlimited political spending has increased the wealthy's ability to shape electoral outcomes, further undermining U.S. democracy.
Earlier this week, right-wing lawmakers accused Thomas' critics of engaging in what Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called a "smear campaign." Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) went so far as to say that "when this chapter of American history is written, those who attack Justice Thomas today will be justly dismissed as intolerant bigots."
Then came ProPublica's latest exposé, which, combined with previous bombshell reports and the aforementioned examples of Thomas' pro-Crow rulings, refutes the GOP's claim that Thomas is the victim of a witch hunt.
Notably, Thomas is not alone when it comes to conflicts of interest on the high court. Last week, Politicoreported that just days after his April 2017 confirmation, Justice Neil Gorsuch and his business partners sold a 40-acre Colorado ranch for almost $2 million to an undisclosed person. The buyer, Brian Duffy, is the CEO of a law firm that has since been involved in 22 cases before the court.
Despite growing evidence of apparent corruption, Chief Justice John Roberts has refused to accept an invitation to testify at an upcoming Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on potential reforms to the Supreme Court, which is now controlled by six far-right justices, most of whom were appointed by Republican presidents who lost the popular vote.
"If the Supreme Court won't act, Congress must," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted Thursday. "The court needs an enforceable code of ethics—or it risks losing its credibility."
In addition to imposing robust ethics rules, progressives have called for other far-reaching changes to disempower the country's "rogue" justices, including adding seats—something that has been done seven times throughout U.S. history.
Polling data shows that public approval of the Supreme Court has fallen sharply in the months since its reactionary supermajority eliminated the constitutional right to abortion care, among other harmful and unpopular decisions. According to a survey conducted in April, nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults no longer have confidence in the nation's top judicial body.
"Prohibiting ideas in the name of freedom is not freedom at all," said one critic of a bill that would outlaw teaching systemic racism in college courses. "It is censorship."
Civil liberties defenders on Wednesday decried yet another bill passed by Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature attacking academic freedom, while calling on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to take the unlikely step of vetoing the measure.
S.B. 266 would require Florida's Board of Education and its state university system's board of governors to establish faculty committees tasked with reviewing and, if deemed necessary, rejecting or adjusting all general education courses.
Under the bill, these courses "may not distort significant historical events or include a curriculum that teaches identity politics… or is based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities."
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) said that "this provision is flatly unconstitutional."
"Bans on ideas in the collegiate setting are unconstitutional, illiberal, and shortsighted," the group argued. "Prohibiting ideas in the name of freedom is not freedom at all. It is censorship."
\u201cWe do not increase freedom of speech by eliminating someone's speech. \n\nBottom line.\n\nHere\u2019s my close on an amendment trying to ensure faculty speech is protected via HB999/SB266. It unfortunately failed along a party line vote.\u201d— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani \ud83d\udd28 (@Rep. Anna V. Eskamani \ud83d\udd28) 1683078612
S.B. 266 also prohibits universities and colleges from funding activities, speakers, events, and clubs that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
According toThe Chronicle of Higher Education, Florida is one of 20 states where bills targeting DEI on college campuses have been introduced. Last week, Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed the nation's first law prohibiting colleges from mandating DEI training.
In Florida, critics compared S.B. 266 to the Stop WOKE Act, a censorship law signed by DeSantis last year limiting how state university professors teach race, gender, and U.S. history. The legislation is widely viewed by progressives as part of the GOP-led war on critical race theory, a graduate-level academic framework for understanding systemic racism in the United States. In March, a federal appeals court upheld a preliminary injunction against the law.
"Just as it was positively dystopian with the Stop WOKE Act, it remains unconscionable that the state Legislature has spent this much time and energy trying to prevent students and faculty from engaging in conversations with which legislators personally disagree," ACLU of Florida staff attorney Jerry Edwards said in a statement.
"Instead of engaging in meaningful policymaking to improve Floridians' lives, lawmakers have conjured a boogeyman out of thin air to expand the government's reach in all corners of our state," Edwards added. "Free speech does not end at the classroom door. The attack on free speech in education must end here. Gov. DeSantis must veto this unconstitutional bill."
\u201cRepublicans are expanding Desantis\u2019s \u201cDon\u2019t Say Gay\u201d bill up to 8th grade.\n\nAnd they're banning teaching "systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege" as part of America's story (can\u2019t really teach slavery).\n\nDeSantis signs it all soon.\n@newrepublic\nhttps://t.co/UrPjj9U7vb\u201d— Prem (@Prem) 1683206919
Leah Watson, senior staff attorney with the national ACLU's Racial Justice Program, said that "S.B. 266 is part of a coordinated attack by partisan politicians on our right to learn about systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege in higher education. It serves only to undermine progress toward racial justice and must not be allowed to go into effect."
"This attack on DEI will remove important support for students of color, erase their heritage from campuses and classrooms, and ultimately lead to increased racial bias," Watson added.
NAACP Legal Defense Fund senior counsel Charles McLaurin warned that "if enacted, the S.B. 266 bill in Florida will threaten the quality of higher education inside and outside the classroom."
Also on Wednesday, the Florida Senate voted to expand the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay or Trans" law—a ban on "classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity"—through eighth grade. The original law signed by DeSantis last year was applicable in grades K-3.
\u201cDon't Say Gay 2.0 has been filed. It would create an even more toxic school environment for LGBTQ students thru grade 8.\n\nParents of LGBTQ kids in school were already contemplating leaving the state.\n\nDeSantis culture wars aren't silly sideshows-- they're ruining people's lives.\u201d— Carlos Guillermo Smith (@Carlos Guillermo Smith) 1677851469
Under the expanded law, high school teachers would be banned from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in a manner that is not "age appropriate or developmentally appropriate" for students. The legislation also prohibits educators from addressing transgender students by their preferred pronouns.
S.B. 266 and the expanded Don't Say Gay or Trans law—both of which DeSantis are expected to sign—come on top of a series of GOP-led Florida laws targeting K-12 education that have been condemned as academic censorship. These include a ban on an Advanced Placement African-American history course for high school students and a mandate that every book in classroom libraries be vetted by a state-trained "media specialist."
\u201cThe \u201cDream Defenders,\u201d a group of far-left activists, have occupied the Florida capitol building as revenge for DeSantis\u2019 passage of his anti-woke policies relating to the teaching of CRT and pronoun enforcement in schools and colleges. \n\n\u201d— Ian Miles Cheong (@Ian Miles Cheong) 1683197857
On Wednesday evening, 14 people including members of Dream Defenders, Florida Rising, and Showing Up for Racial Justice were arrested after an hourslong occupation of DeSantis' Tallahassee office to protest a wide range of policies and actions including attacks on education and academic freedom.
"Jordan Neely was murdered," said the congresswoman. "But because Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected."
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among numerous progressives on Wednesday who expressed anger and disgust at the killing of Jordan Neely, an unhoused 30-year-old Black man who was choked to death by a fellow passenger on the New York City subway earlier this week.
Neely's death was ruled a homicide by the New York City medical examiner late Wednesday, but the 24-year-old former Marine who was filmed placing him in a chokehold had not been arrested as of Thursday morning.
Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who represents parts of The Bronx and Queens, was among the critics who linked the killing to an aggressive crackdown on New York's unhoused population and shredding of the city's public services, overseen by Democratic Mayor Eric Adams.
"Jordan Neely was murdered. But because Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected with passive headlines and no charges," said Ocasio-Cortez. "It's disgusting."
According to news reports and eyewitness accounts, Neely had been screaming, "I don't have food, I don't have a drink, I'm fed up" and acting in a "hostile and erratic manner," but had not assaulted anyone on the train. The 24-year-old passenger approached him and placed him in a chokehold, holding him down for at least two minutes, according to a video taken by another rider named Juan Alberto Vazquez.
Neely was seen "flailing his arms and kicking his legs" as he was held down by the passenger and at least one other person, The New York Timesreported.
Anger erupted on social media and at protests late Wednesday as details of the killing were reported.
The outrage was compounded by Adams' official statement on the matter, in which the mayor suggested he has prioritized aid to unhoused New Yorkers and those struggling with mental health issues.
"We do know that there were serious mental health issues in play here, which is why my administration has made record investments in providing care to those who need it and getting people out of the streets and subways, and out of dangerous situations," said the mayor. "And I need all elected officials and advocacy groups to join us in prioritizing getting people the care they need and not just allowing them to languish."
Adams' method of "getting people out of the streets and subways," announced as part of a new initiative late last year, has relied heavily on the New York Police Department rather than social services and has been condemned by human rights organizations. The mayor has empowered police to forcibly commit unhoused New Yorkers to hospitals, placing struggling community members at greater risk for "violent police encounters," according to Human Rights Watch.
The mayor has also pushed budget cuts that have led to staffing shortages in the city's social services department, leading to delays in the processing of food assistance for low-income people; reduced funding for a program that allows mental health experts to respond to 911 calls regarding mental health crises; and reduced public housing funds.
Adams' comments were "especially rich coming from an administration trying to cut the very services that could have helped" Neely, said Ocasio-Cortez.
\u201cThis honestly feels like a new low: not being able to clearly condemn a public murder because the victim was of a social status some would deem \u201ctoo low\u201d to care about.\n\nThe last sentence is especially rich from an admin trying to cut the very services that could have helped him.\u201d— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) 1683157288
The congresswoman echoed the thoughts of several state and local lawmakers and advocacy groups, including the New York Working Families Party.
"Jordan needed care. Instead, he was brutally murdered. This is not who we are as New Yorkers," said the party.
\u201cJordan Neely deserved basic humans rights: a place to live, enough to eat, and access to mental healthcare. \n\nHe deserved to be respected and supported.\n\nInstead he was killed.\u201d— NYCLU (@NYCLU) 1683152494
Demonstrators gathered in at least one subway station late Wednesday to hold a vigil for Neely and demand accountability for the killing. NYPD officers were present at the demonstration and reportedly arrested at least three people after the organizers moved above ground.
\u201cMassive chaos. SRG ran into the crowd from the back, resulting in pushing, shoving, people getting stuck between layers of cops and shoved some more, pushed down, then grabbed while trying to help each other get up.\n\n3 arrests here. Nothing unlawful.\u201d— Talia Jane (@Talia Jane) 1683143075
Ocasio-Cortez was also among those who condemned the local media's and police department's decision to allow the suspect to remain anonymous and walk free as of Thursday, even as both entities have helped to push Adams' "tough on crime" approach.
"It is appalling how so many take advantage of headlines regarding crime for an obsolete 'tough on crime' political, media, and budgetary gain, but when a public murder happens that reinforces existing power structures, those same forces rush to exonerate and look the other way," said the congresswoman. "We shouldn't."