We Must Call It What It Is: A Genocide in Gaza

Over the past two years, Gaza has been turned into rubble and starvation by one of the most relentless bombing campaigns in modern history. This is not a conflict. It is not a “war between two sides.” It is genocide—the deliberate destruction of a people, carried out in full view of the world.

More than 66,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, most of them women and children. But that number only scratches the surface. Humanitarian agencies estimate that over 680,000 people may have died—buried under collapsed buildings, starved to death, or left to suffer without medicine or clean water as Israel continues to blockade aid. The death toll grows daily as people die unseen beneath the rubble.

I speak not only as an advocate for justice, but as someone personally scarred by this horror. Over 200 members of my own family have been killed in this genocide. Their lives ended in the same way as tens of thousands of others—bombed in their homes, trapped without food, or killed while trying to flee. These were teachers, children, and parents. They were human beings who deserved to live in peace.

Across the world, millions are refusing to look away. From Amsterdam to Istanbul, from New York to Johannesburg, protesters are filling the streets to call this what it is: genocide. Even many who once hesitated to use that word now recognize it as the only accurate description.

The question now is not whether this is genocide. The question is: what will we do about it?

This genocide has extended beyond Gaza’s borders. In the West Bank, Israeli incursions continue—raids, home demolitions, mass arrests, and settler violence, all designed to displace Palestinians from their homeland.

Meanwhile, Gaza is being starved. Thousands are dying for lack of food, water, and medicine. Hospitals have been reduced to ashes, and more than 560 aid workers and medical personnel have been killed. This is not an accident—it is strategy. Starvation and disease have become weapons of war.

It is clear: Israel’s campaign can only have been made possible by US weapons and funding. Every bomb dropped on Gaza carries the imprint “Made in America.” Every home destroyed is a reminder that the US continues to arm and defend a government committing crimes against humanity. This does not serve America’s interests. It only increases anger and resentment toward our country.

There can be no moral ambiguity left. The bombing must stop—permanently. Israel must end its incursions into the West Bank and allow full humanitarian access for rebuilding Gaza. Palestinians have the right to live freely and safely on their own land.

For too long, our elected officials have hidden behind euphemisms like “tragedy” or “conflict.” But history will not remember their silence kindly. It will remember who stood by as a people were starved and buried alive—and who had the courage to speak.

The United States cannot continue to claim moral leadership while enabling genocide. Every day that our government sends weapons to Israel, it deepens our complicity.

For many, the response has been philanthropy; protesting; and participation in the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement—all vital and powerful tools for change. But if we want lasting impact, we must also build political power.

That is why CAIR Action was created: to turn outrage into organization, and compassion into change. Through our educational campaigns, voter guides, endorsements, and candidate amplification, we are helping communities of conscience identify and elect leaders who will stand up against genocide and vote for peace and justice.

We are organizing to shape the next generation of politicians—leaders who will not shrink from truth, who will end U. complicity, and who will fight for human rights everywhere.

Our humanity—and our democracy—depend on it.