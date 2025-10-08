To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Sierra Club
Contact:

Shannon Van Hoesen, shannon.vanhoesen@sierraclub.org

Sierra Club Blasts Report of "Concierge, White Glove Service” for Fossil Fuel Companies

The Washington Post revealed the special treatment being offered to polluting executives

A report from the Washington Post yesterday, detailed the lengths to which the Trump administration is catering to fossil fuel companies, offering “concierge, white glove” service for executives looking to circumvent environmental and safety reviews.

This news comes at a time when Donald Trump is blocking more affordable, clean energy options, like wind and solar, in the name of a sham energy emergency.

In response, Sierra Club Director of Beyond Fossil Fuels Policy Mahyar Sorour issued the following statement:

“The reality of fossil fuel companies getting white glove, concierge service from the Trump administration would be comical if it weren’t so sinister. During the election, Trump told oil and gas executives that he would clear the way for more production without any safeguards if they gave his campaign a billion dollars - they did and now Trump is blocking clean energy and giving the oil and gas industry immense handouts in return. Fossil fuel companies make obscene amounts of money on the backs of the American people while pumping our air and water with dangerous, cancer-causing pollutants and denying any responsibility. The Trump administration is rolling out the red carpet for the polluters and tearing down any semblance of guardrails to protect people and keep energy affordable.”

The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.

(415) 977-5500
www.sierraclub.org
