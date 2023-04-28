Sanders Stands with Ben & Jerry’s Scoopers

ONLY 4 DAYS LEFT IN OUR SPRING CAMPAIGN
We need your support to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Friday joined the Scoopers of Ben & Jerry’s Burlington Scoop Shop as they announced that they are organizing a union and that Ben & Jerry’s has agreed to sign the Fair Election Principles, a code of corporate conduct for union elections to ensure that every worker can exercise their right to join a union without intimidation or harassment.
Sanders’ remarks in support of the workers, as prepared for delivery, are below.
Let me first congratulate every worker at the Church Street Ben and Jerry’s for unanimously taking the courageous step of forming a union.
You have joined the wave of union organizing across the country where tens and thousands of workers are coming together, and I’m proud to see workers right here in Burlington becoming part of this historical moment.
At the same time, we are seeing major corporations engage in vicious and illegal union busting behavior – we have seen this from Starbucks, Amazon, and many more.
That’s why, it is very good news that here in Burlington, Ben and Jerry’s have listened to their workers and have agreed to the Fair Election Principles that the “Scoopers” have asked for.
These fair election principals ensure that every worker can exercise their right to join a union without intimidation or harassment.
Ben & Jerry’s has a long and proud history of being a progressive and socially conscious company. I am encouraged to see the company respond in a positive way to workplace organizing and I hope very much that they will now negotiate a fair first contract.
This sets an important example for what all companies can and should do. I hope that Starbucks and other companies who are so aggressively engaging in anti-union behavior, follow the lead of Ben & Jerry’s and live up to their “progressive values.”
And I hope that Starbucks will sit down with South Burlington workers and bargain a fair first contract.
Let me once again congratulate you all for standing up and fighting for fair wages, decent benefits, and dignity on the job.
United States Senator for Vermont(202) 224-5141
"An injustice that is so glaring, so lawless, and such a betrayal to the democratic values upon which our constitution is based will not stand forever," wrote a dissenting judge.
In what voting rights advocates called a "blatant attack on democracy," the North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling that allows partisan gerrymandering, reversing earlier decisions that outlawed rigged maps.
The ruling enables North Carolina Republicans to redraw state and U.S. congressional districts in a self-serving way. This has major national implications because it paves the way for the GOP to expand its narrow U.S. House majority in 2024 and potentially beyond.
"This Supreme Court ruling will go down as one of the gravest assaults on democracy ever in North Carolina," Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, said in a statement. "Now, extreme partisan gerrymandering has been legalized and it will be weaponized against voters. That's wrong. Undoubtedly, the justices who wrote this shameful decision know it's wrong, as do the self-serving legislators who embrace gerrymandering."
Last year, a previous iteration of the North Carolina Supreme Court struck down GOP-drawn congressional and state legislative maps, deeming them unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders under the state's Free Elections Clause, Equal Protection Clause, and Freedom of Speech and Assembly Clauses.
Notably, the discarded congressional map was projected to give Republicans control of 11 of the state's 14 U.S. House districts. The court-ordered map used during the 2022 midterms, by contrast, led to a 7-7 split that reflects the state's battleground status. As a result of Friday's ruling, Republicans are poised to recreate the rigged map thrown out last year, potentially gaining as many as four U.S. House seats in 2024.
"The state is closely divided but Republicans are going to award themselves a supermajority of congressional districts by gerrymandering Democratic voters into irrelevance."
Harper v. Hall, a lawsuit originally filed in 2019 by Common Cause North Carolina after Republican lawmakers drew legislative and congressional maps that effectively disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Democratic voters, is the case in question. In a December ruling, the North Carolina Supreme Court reaffirmed that the state constitution protects voters from partisan gerrymandering.
However, following last November's elections, the composition of the Tar Heel State's highest court flipped in January from a 4-3 Democratic majority to a 5-2 Republican majority. In February, the newly GOP-controlled court made the unusual decision to rehear the case.
With Friday's 5-2 decision, Republican justices overturned the court's previous rulings declaring partisan gerrymandering illegal, thus granting state lawmakers the power to remake legislative and congressional maps as they see fit, with few if any checks from the judiciary.
In a 71-page dissent joined by the only other Democrat on the court, Justice Anita Earls wrote: "Let there be no illusions about what motivates the majority’s decision to rewrite this court's precedent. Today’s result was preordained on 8 November 2022, when two new members of this court were elected to establish this court's conservative majority."
"To be clear, this is not a situation in which a Democratic-controlled court preferred Democratic-leaning districts and a Republican-controlled court now prefers Republican-leaning districts," Earls continued. "Here, a Democratic-controlled court carried out its sworn duty to uphold the state constitution's guarantee of free elections, fair to all voters of both parties. This decision is now vacated by a Republican-controlled Court seeking to ensure that extreme partisan gerrymanders favoring Republicans are established."
\u201cJustice Earls, dissenting from the North Carolina Supreme Court's 5\u20132 decision greenlighting GOP gerrymandering once again:\n\n"A Republican-controlled Court [is] seeking to ensure that extreme partisan gerrymanders favoring Republicans are established." https://t.co/A1bMm8EtiP\u201d— Mark Joseph Stern (@Mark Joseph Stern) 1682697565
"Following decisions such as this, we must remember that, though the path forward might seem long and unyielding, an injustice that is so glaring, so lawless, and such a betrayal to the democratic values upon which our constitution is based will not stand forever," Earls went on to argue.
"I look forward to the day when commitment to the constitutional principles of free elections and equal protection of the laws are upheld and the abuses committed by the majority are recognized for what they are, permanently relegating them to the annals of this court's darkest moments," she added. "I have no doubt that day will come."
Journalist Mark Joseph Stern condemned the five right-wing judges for removing "limits on the legislature's ability to permanently gerrymander one party out of power," calling it "a brutal blow to democracy in North Carolina."
"The state is closely divided but Republicans are going to award themselves a supermajority of congressional districts by gerrymandering Democratic voters into irrelevance," Stern said. "They already hold a legislative supermajority."
"The North Carolina Supreme Court shredded the state's constitutional protection of free and fair elections, siding with power-hungry politicians to strip every voter of the right to cast a ballot without political manipulation."
According to Common Cause, "Justices ruled the high court did not have jurisdiction to weigh into partisan matters because the state constitution contains no mention of partisanship in regards to elections."
As Politiconoted, "Much of the majority's rationale echoes that of a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found federal courts could not act against partisan gerrymandering, but left the question in individual states to their courts."
Hilary Harris Klein, senior counsel for voting rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice (SCSJ), described Friday's decision as "a concerning and dramatic departure from the historic and important role our state courts have played in protecting voters and providing a check on the legislative branch."
"Checks and balances are fundamental to our system of government," said Klein, whose group is representing Common Cause North Carolina alongside co-counsel Hogan Lovells. "We share the concern of the dissent that 'the majority has already repeatedly revealed itself to be on a mission to pursue the agenda of this select few in the legislature.'"
As Common Cause explained:
Because Harper is the underlying case to the U.S. Supreme Court case Moore v. Harper, justices at the federal level asked parties in early March to submit additional briefs on whether or not the highest court still has jurisdiction in the case. Common Cause, through its attorneys at SCSJ and Hogan Lovells, argued that the U.S. Supreme Court is still the proper venue to decide this important case about the future of checks and balances in our election processes.
The U.S. Supreme Court has not yet responded to those briefs, but Common Cause remains hopeful the court will reject the fringe independent state legislature theory presented in Moore.
“Today, in a highly partisan decision, the North Carolina Supreme Court shredded the state's constitutional protection of free and fair elections, siding with power-hungry politicians to strip every voter of the right to cast a ballot without political manipulation, and taking away our freedom to determine the future of our families and our neighborhoods," said Kathay Feng, vice president of programs for Common Cause.
"We now await the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Moore v. Harper to determine if it will uphold the checks and balances enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and state constitutions, or if it will give absolute power to state politicians to manipulate our federal elections and undermine our votes," Feng added.
As Common Dreams has reported, Moore v. Harper threatens to hand state legislatures, many of which are highly unrepresentative due to rampant map-rigging, virtually unlimited authority to oversee and potentially skew local as well as national elections, casting further doubt on the future of U.S. democracy.
The reversal on Harper v. Hall wasn't the only anti-democratic blow the North Carolina Supreme Court delivered on Friday.
As Common Cause pointed out: "The court also issued separate decisions reinstating racially discriminatory voter ID and revoking voting rights in another case for individuals with a felony conviction. In all three cases, the justices were split 5-2 along party lines to toss extensive factual findings from multi-week trials in the lower courts—a rarity saved for exceptional circumstances, of which none of the cases had."
In Phillips' words, "We are seeing our constitutional protections surrendered to the whims of extremist politicians."
"We will not give up," he added. "We will oppose any attempt by politicians to engage in racist and partisan gerrymandering. The people of North Carolina will not be silenced."
Climate groups say Gov. Hochul and state lawmakers "must not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory" by kneecapping "the law from the start."
A representative for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul indicated Friday that a deal to pass a state-wide ban on fossil fuel in new buildings will not include any provisions allowing local officials to veto the law, but a climate coalition urged advocates to maintain pressure to ensure the measure contains no "poison pills" to weaken it before applauding the deal.
"The new law will not have any loopholes that will undermine the intent of this measure," Katy Zielinski, a spokesperson for the Democratic governor, toldThe New York Times on Friday. "There will not be any option for municipalities to op out."
As long as the assurance proves true when the measure is passed as part of the state's $229 billion state budget in a vote that's expected next week, a majority of new buildings constructed in New York will be required to be outfitted for all-electric appliances such as heat pumps and induction stoves rather than furnaces, boilers, or water heaters thatrun on gas.
Climate group Food & Watch Watch (FWW) urged proponents to "keep the pressure on" lawmakers who will be hammering out the final details of the deal with Hochul in the coming days.
\u201cNew Yorkers: keep the pressure on! Let's pass #GasFreeNY WITHOUT delays and WITHOUT a "poison pill" for the fossil fuel lobby.\u201d— Food & Water Watch (@Food & Water Watch) 1682702084
If passed, the law "will save New Yorkers money on energy bills, reduce climate-heating pollution, create jobs in clean energy, and reduce childhood asthma, a win-win for New Yorkers," said the Gas Free NY coalition, which includes Earthjustice, Food & Water Watch (FWW), New York Communities for Change, and NYPIRG. "It is also politically popular, with New Yorkers overwhelmingly in support."
A poll released by New Yorkers for Affordable Energy last month showed that 57% of New York residents support ending fossil fuels in new construction, and a study by the think tank Win Climate found that households would save between $904 and $3,000 per year if the state bans gas heating and cooking appliances.
The ban would go into effect in 2026 for buildings that are under seven stories and in 2029 for taller buildings—a delay that the climate coalition said would lock in "higher bills and decades of new pollution from the 40,000 new homes that are constructed each year until 2026."
The "handshake deal" reached between Hochul and lawmakers late Thursday still needs to be "fine-tuned" before the final budget vote, the governor told The New York Times. Hocul called the deal a "conceptual agreement."
Zielinski noted that certain buildings that need multiple backup power sources for emergencies, such as hospitals, will be exempt.
The gas industry has backed the proposal that Zielinski has said is not included in the deal, to allow municipalities to veto the provision.
Alex Beauchamp, Northeast director for FWW, toldThe Washington Post that the agreement reached Thursday, which brought New York one step closer to becoming the first state to ban gas in new buildings through a state law, was a "testament to the lasting power of the state's grassroots environmental movement."
"On the verge of a final agreement setting historic action into place, Gov. Hochul and the Legislature must not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by including the gas industry's poison pill provision that could kneecap the law from the start," said the coalition.
"New Yorkers are watching carefully to make sure the final budget includes real action and doesn't defer to the gas lobby," the groups added. "New Yorkers don't want a big announcement that turns out to be a sham. Taken on its face, this will be an enormous victory, but the devil is in the details."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the Federal Reserve chair "failed in his responsibility to supervise and regulate banks that posed a systemic risk to our economy."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Friday that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other officials "must be held accountable" after an internal Fed investigation found that deregulation and major supervisory lapses were partly to blame for the market-rattling failure of Silicon Valley Bank last month.
The findings of the investigation led by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr were detailed in a 118-page report that Warren (D-Mass.) applauded as "an unflinching assessment of SVB's implosion."
"The investigation clearly identifies how the 2018 legislation that weakened our bank rules and the Fed's 'tailoring' in response to that legislation were major contributors to SVB's failure," said Warren, who has introduced a bill that would repeal the GOP-authored deregulation law.
"The report reveals failures at every level: by SVB's executives and board, bank supervisors, and the Federal Reserve Board itself," the senator added. "Those responsible for these failures must be held accountable, including Chair Powell who failed in his responsibility to supervise and regulate banks that posed a systemic risk to our economy."
Powell, who presided over the Fed's weakening of regulations for mid-sized banks such as SVB in 2019, welcomed the Barr report in a statement and said he agrees with its call to enhance the central bank's regulatory practices, even though the chair has previously resisted efforts to connect SVB's collapse to deregulation.
The report describes the failure of SVB, which prompted an extraordinary federal rescue effort, as a textbook case of mismanagement by the bank and chastised its leadership's failure to "manage basic interest rate and liquidity risk."
But Barr also argues that SVB's collapse highlighted "weaknesses in regulation and supervision that must be addressed," an implicit criticism of Randal Quarles, Barr's Trump-appointed predecessor.
"Regulatory standards for SVB were too low, the supervision of SVB did not work with sufficient force and urgency, and contagion from the firm's failure posed systemic consequences not contemplated by the Federal Reserve's tailoring framework," the report reads.
\u201cThis is a truly embarrassing moment for the Fed Board of Governors. Not only were they told that interest rate increases were hurting banks, the slide presentation they saw highlighted one bank in particular.\u201d— David Dayen (@David Dayen) 1682695990
Barr specifically singles out the 2018 Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, which loosened post-financial crisis regulations for banks with between $50 billion and $250 billion in assets—a category that included SVB. Powell publicly endorsed the changes, which Congress approved with bipartisan support.
Following the passage of the 2018 measure, the Fed enacted rules ostensibly aimed at "tailoring" the central bank's "regulations for domestic and foreign banks to more closely match their risk profiles."
But as then-Fed Governor Lael Brainard warned at the time, the central bank's changes went well beyond what the 2018 law required and weakened "safeguards at the core of the system," threatening the stability of the banking sector.
Barr's report notes that "over the same period that Silicon Valley Bank was growing rapidly in size and complexity, the Federal Reserve shifted its regulatory and supervisory policies due to a combination of external statutory changes and internal policy choices."
"For Silicon Valley Bank, this resulted in lower supervisory and regulatory requirements, including lower capital and liquidity requirements," the report states. "While higher supervisory and regulatory requirements may not have prevented the firm's failure, they would likely have bolstered the resilience of Silicon Valley Bank."
The report makes a number of broad policy recommendations, including calling for a "simpler and stronger oversight program and tailoring framework."
"We plan to revisit the tailoring framework, including to reevaluate a range of rules for banks with $100 billion or more in assets," Barr writes.
Liz Zelnick, director of the Economic Security and Corporate Power program at Accountable.US, said in response to Barr's report that "the rash of recent mid-sized bank troubles is a story that can't be told without one of its main characters, former Trump Fed official Randal Quarles, who instilled a culture of hands-off banking supervision that invited banks to make risky bets beyond their means."
"Congressional Republicans in the pocket of the financial industry played their part when they watered down risk assessment rules and shifted oversight powers to the Trump administration that shared their loyalties to Wall Street," Zelnick said. "Trump officials like Mr. Quarles used their newfound 'discretion' to assure mid-size banks there were no federal consequences to worry about if they gambled with other peoples' money in pursuit of profit—even if they couldn't afford to lose."
"Letting the financial industry write their own rules has led to instability and economic harm time and again, yet alarmingly, the MAGA House Majority sees the latest consequences of right-wing deregulation as an excuse to gut financial safeguards even further," she added.
Revolving Door Project executive director Jeff Hauser, for his part, faulted the new report for not specifically naming the individual Fed officials responsible for decisions that contributed to SVB's collapse.
"If there is a problem coming from the top, an independent, thorough report would have named who at the top is to blame," Hauser said. "Readers can strongly infer that former Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles was a major player, and we echo Accountable.US's calls for him to testify before Congress. But the vice chair for supervision does not manage the staff of the Federal Reserve without the chair's approval, meaning Jerome Powell is ultimately responsible."