Groundwork Collaborative
Contact: press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Groundwork’s Dr. Rakeen Mabud on July CPI Report: “Inflation is no longer the biggest threat to the economy, the Fed is”

Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the July Consumer Price Index, which shows inflation at 2.9% year-over-year – the first reading below 3% since 2021. Groundwork’s Chief Economist Dr. Rakeen Mabud reacted with the following statement:

“Inflation is no longer the biggest threat to the economy, the Fed is.

“The Fed’s continued high interest rates saddle people with debt, lock them out of the housing market, and threaten their jobs. The Federal Reserve should hold an emergency meeting and cut rates immediately.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.