July, 19 2023, 10:34am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000
FTC, DOJ Set New Guidelines for Merger Enforcement
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) today released updated merger guidelines aimed at strengthening enforcement against illegal mergers. The agencies first solicited input from the public on the new guidelines in January 2022. Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, released the following statement:
“The new merger guidelines send a clear signal to corporate America: no more free passes on illegal mergers. Under the leadership of Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter and FTC Chair Lina Khan, the federal government has revitalized merger control and steered away from decades of obfuscation by conservative economists and lawyers.
“The new guidelines are updated to reflect the realities of the harms that mergers inflict on workers, markets, and the overall economy. They set out clear, bright line rules for when a deal violates the law by lessening competition or creating a monopoly. The vague, malleable pro-business standard set out under previous administrations is rightfully in the rear view.
“This update is sorely needed, long overdue, and will help businesses and regular Americans. By releasing the new guidelines, the FTC and DOJ are working to ensure that they can access the tools, available under longstanding law, to push back on one of the main forces behind corporate concentration: mergers.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
LATEST NEWS
Biden's New Merger Guidelines Aim to Roll Back Pro-Monopoly Policies of Reagan Era
"The new merger guidelines send a clear signal to corporate America: no more free passes on illegal mergers," said one advocate.
Jul 19, 2023
News
"For these reasons, today's release of new draft guidelines by the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice is a moment to be welcomed by all Americans," Mitchell added. "This draft heralds a long overdue end to the dangerous and destructive approach of the last four decades."
The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled fresh draft guidelines that advocates praised as a long-overdue update to merger policies established during the presidency of Ronald Reagan, who helped usher in the current era of corporate consolidation.
The Federal Trade Commission, which released the new guidelines alongside the Department of Justice, said the draft rules aim to "better reflect how the agencies determine a merger's effect on competition in the modern economy and evaluate proposed mergers under the law."
The guidelines will now undergo a 60-day public comment period. As summarized by the FTC, the 13 proposed merger guidelines are:
- Mergers should not significantly increase concentration in highly concentrated markets.
- Mergers should not eliminate substantial competition between firms.
- Mergers should not increase the risk of coordination.
- Mergers should not eliminate a potential entrant in a concentrated market.
- Mergers should not substantially lessen competition by creating a firm that controls products or services that its rivals may use to compete.
- Vertical mergers should not create market structures that foreclose competition.
- Mergers should not entrench or extend a dominant position.
- Mergers should not further a trend toward concentration.
- When a merger is part of a series of multiple acquisitions, the agencies may examine the whole series.
- When a merger involves a multi-sided platform, the agencies examine competition between platforms, on a platform, or to displace a platform.
- When a merger involves competing buyers, the agencies examine whether it may substantially lessen competition for workers or other sellers.
- When an acquisition involves partial ownership or minority interests, the agencies examine its impact on competition.
- Mergers should not otherwise substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly.
"The new merger guidelines send a clear signal to corporate America: no more free passes on illegal mergers," said Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen. "By releasing the new guidelines, the FTC and DOJ are working to ensure that they can access the tools, available under longstanding law, to push back on one of the main forces behind corporate concentration: mergers."
The draft guidelines come as the FTC, led by Lina Khan, is using its authority to challenge mergers across the U.S. economy, from pharmaceuticals to tech. Late last week, a federal court rejected the FTC's last-ditch attempt to stop Microsoft from buying the video game company Activision Blizzard, a roughly $70 billion deal that critics say would harm consumers and strengthen Microsoft's already dominant market position.
Barry Lynn, executive director of the Open Markets Insititute, welcomed the new merger guidelines on Wednesday as "the first effort by U.S. law enforcers to rethink and restate the basic purposes and rules of competition since Reagan."
"Written 40 years ago by President Ronald Reagan and followed by both Democratic and Republican administrations ever since, the U.S. government's 1982 'merger guidelines' fundamentally changed the American economy and society by making it far easier for private corporations to concentrate economic power and control," said Lynn. "The 'consumer welfare' philosophy embedded in these guidelines upset fundamental balances in politics and business in all corners of the nation. The result today directly threatens the freedom and well-being of every American."
"This draft heralds a long overdue end to the dangerous and destructive approach of the last four decades."
Since the 1980s, corporate profits have surged as consolidation has accelerated—with deleterious consequences for workers and consumers. One estimate suggests that corporate concentration costs the median U.S. household $5,000 per year by driving down wages.
Critics argue that U.S. antitrust policy—still under the shadow of the Reagan-era guidelines after more than 40 years—is ill-equipped to curb the harmful trend of corporate concentration, pointing specifically to the so-called "consumer welfare standard" that took hold in the 1980s.
Under that standard, as the American Economic Liberties Project explains, "antitrust cases hinge on consumer prices and so-called 'efficiency' within businesses, rather than antitrust law's traditional role of protecting workers and small businesses from abusive or anti-competitive tactics by powerful firms."
Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, applauded the FTC and Justice Department on Wednesday for issuing "an important update to merger enforcement to bring in all the new learning and evidence discovered by economists, business people, consumers, and scholars over the last fifteen years."
"Older models of economics and antitrust enforcement have not captured key merger harms and legal violations, failing to see problems with a host of mega-mergers like Google-DoubleClick, Live Nation-Ticketmaster, CVS-Caremark-Aetna, and American-U.S. Airways," said Stoller. "These mistakes have suppressed worker pay, embrittled our supply chains, and undermined industrial policy."
Stacy Mitchell, co-executive director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, welcomed the Biden administration's effort to unravel Reagan-era merger guidelines.
"The 1982 guidelines, which were embraced by subsequent Democratic and Republican administrations, ushered in waves of consolidation that have stripped Americans of their basic economic freedoms, left many industries brittle and weakened by a lack of competition, and imperiled our democracy by allowing a few corporations to assume an extraordinary degree of control over our lives and communities," said Mitchell.
"For these reasons, today's release of new draft guidelines by the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice is a moment to be welcomed by all Americans," Mitchell added. "This draft heralds a long overdue end to the dangerous and destructive approach of the last four decades."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Time to Ground These Fat Cats': Markey Proposes Tax Hike on Private Jet Travel
"Billionaires and the ultra-wealthy are getting a bargain, paying less in taxes each year to fly private and contribute more pollution than millions of drivers combined on the roads below."
Jul 19, 2023
News
The bill, titled the Fueling Alternative Transportation With a Carbon Aviation Tax (FATCAT) Act, would add a $1.73-per-gallon surcharge to the current fuel tax for private jet travel, which is around $0.22 per gallon. Markey's new surcharge would amount to the equivalent of roughly $200 per metric ton of a private jet's carbon emissions, according to the senator's office.
Elon Musk, Tesla's billionaire CEO, is the most frequent private jet flyer in the U.S., helping produce more than 2,100 tons of carbon emissions last year while paying minimal taxes, according to IPS and the Patriotic Millionaires. The groups pointed to research showing that just 1% of the world's population is responsible for half of all aviation emissions.
This story has been updated with additional details about the bill.
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey announced legislation on Wednesday that would hike fuel taxes for private jet travel and transfer the revenue to a new federal fund aimed at bolstering clean public transportation and other climate initiatives.
The bill, titled the Fueling Alternative Transportation With a Carbon Aviation Tax (FATCAT) Act, would add a $1.73-per-gallon surcharge to the current fuel tax for private jet travel, which is around $0.22 per gallon. Markey's new surcharge would amount to the equivalent of roughly $200 per metric ton of a private jet's carbon emissions, according to the senator's office.
Private jet flights—a significantly more polluting form of travel than commercial flights or trains—surged during the coronavirus pandemic. One recent study by the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) and the Patriotic Millionaires estimated that private jets' planet-warming emissions jumped by more than 23% during the Covid-19 crisis.
Elon Musk, Tesla's billionaire CEO, is the most frequent private jet flyer in the U.S., helping produce more than 2,100 tons of carbon emissions last year while paying minimal taxes, according to IPS and the Patriotic Millionaires. The groups pointed to research showing that just 1% of the world's population is responsible for half of all aviation emissions.
"The 1 percent can't free ride on our environment and our infrastructure at a discount," Markey (D-Mass.) said in a statement. "Billionaires and the ultra-wealthy are getting a bargain, paying less in taxes each year to fly private and contribute more pollution than millions of drivers combined on the roads below. It's time to ground these fat cats and make them pay their fair share so that we can invest in building public transportation that communities across the country and our economy desperately need."
Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) introduced companion legislation in the House.
"Working families shouldn't subsidize the ultra-wealthy to fly private and destroy our environment," said Velázquez. "If billionaires want to travel on private jets, they should pay similar taxes to those flying commercial. It's time for the rich to pay for their pollution so we can fund environmental justice initiatives and affordable public transportation across the country."
Climate campaigners have been targeting private jets with growing frequency in recent years as research has more closely examined their impacts on the planet. The European group Transport & Environment found that private jets are five to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes and 50 times more polluting than trains.
In May, dozens of climate activists and scientists disrupted Europe's largest private jet sales fair to demand a total ban on the planes. IPS and the Patriotic Millionaires estimated that the median net worth of a full private jet owner is $190 million.
"Sales of private jets are skyrocketing, and with them the one percent's hugely unfair contribution to the climate crisis—while the most vulnerable people deal with the damage," Klara Maria Schenk of Greenpeace's Mobility for All campaign said during the May protest. "It is high time for politicians to put a stop to this unjust and excessive pollution and ban private jets."
This story has been updated with additional details about the bill.
Keep ReadingShow Less
State Spying Poses 'Roadblock' for Interstate Seekers of Abortion, Transgender Care: Report
"Digital surveillance data makes profiling easy and suggests that travel data will be weaponized to identify new targets for healthcare prosecutions and investigations."
Jul 18, 2023
News
"There's no such thing as the open road anymore."
A report published Tuesday details how digital surveillance can be used by police and prosecutors to criminalize patients seeking abortion and gender-affirming healthcare outside their home states.
The report—entitledRoadblock to Care: Barriers to Out-of-State Travel for Abortion and Gender-Affirming Care—was authored by the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP), a New York-based privacy and civil rights group. The publication comes as Republican-controlled state legislatures pass a wave of abortion and gender-affirming healthcare bans, forcing people seeking such care to travel out of state.
"There's no such thing as the open road anymore."
"Surveillance doesn't stop at the state line," STOP executive director Albert Fox Cahn said in a statement. "Even as progressive states seek to protect abortion and gender-affirming care within our borders, anti-choice states are continuing to expand the threat that they will prosecute residents who leave the state to find evidence-based medical treatment."
"It's crucial for patients to understand the ways that their movements can be tracked by law enforcement, even out of state," he added. "And progressive lawmakers and travel companies must take urgent steps to protect the right to travel anonymously and safely. Until we do, every hotel reservation and bridge toll will be just one subpoena away from being used against a patient in court."
Belying conservative arguments that issues like abortion and gender-affirming care should be left up to the states to decide, some GOP-led legislatures are trying to criminalize patients who leave their home states for either type of healthcare.
The report examines how police and state officials can use license plate readers, street cameras, ticket information, and other data to identify and track people seeking, assisting, or providing out-of-state healthcare.
"Digital surveillance data makes profiling easy and suggests that travel data will be weaponized to identify new targets for healthcare prosecutions and investigations," the publication states. "Location data brokers already offer maps indicating where visitors to particular clinics live. STOP used one such platform to place the homes of some visitors to an Illinois abortion clinic across the river in Missouri, where abortion is banned."
STOP research director Eleni Manis warned: "There's no such thing as the open road anymore. No matter how healthcare seekers travel, they are likely to be surveilled. But there are relatively safer ways to travel—especially for individuals not already targeted by law enforcement."
"Meanwhile," Manis added, "it's up to lawmakers and companies to prevent surveillance data from being weaponized against healthcare seekers."
In one such effort, Illinois' Democrat-led Legislature last month passed a bill aimed at protecting the identity of out-of-state abortion patients by banning police from sharing data collected by license plate readers. If signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, the law will take effect in January.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!