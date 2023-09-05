September, 05 2023, 08:22am EDT
500 Groups Endorse NYC March to End Fossil Fuels
Sept. 17 March Urges Biden to Declare Climate Emergency, Phase Out Fossil Fuels
NEW YORK
Organizers of the March to End Fossil Fuels today announced that 500 organizations have endorsed the upcoming mobilization on September 17 in New York City.
Groups including the NAACP, Sierra Club, and Sunrise Movement have signed on to support the march and its demands for Pres. Biden to take bold action on fossil fuels in the wake of a deadly, record-breaking summer of extreme heat and climate disasters. They join the key groups organizing the march, including the Center for Biological Diversity, Center for Popular Democracy, Climate Organizing Hub, Food & Water Watch, Fridays For Future USA & NYC, Earthworks, Greenfaith, Indigenous Environmental Network, New York Communities for Change, Oil Change International and Oil & Gas Action Network.
In addition to the 500 groups supporting the march, nationally recognized leaders including Sen. Ed Markey, Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Jamaal Bowman, Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson, Jane Fonda, Naomi Klein, Mark Ruffalo, and Bill McKibben are backing the march. More than 10,000 people from across the country are expected to attend, including Goldman Prize winners Nalleli Cobo and Sharon Lavigne, UN youth adviser Ayisha Siddiqa, scientist Peter Kalmus, Gulf Coast leaders John Beard, Jr. and Roishetta Ozane, and Mountain Valley Pipeline fighters including Crystal Cavalier from Appalachia.
The route of the March to End Fossil Fuels will begin at 52nd and Broadway, with participants marching down 52nd Street to 1st Avenue starting at 1:00 PM ET. A rally will take place on 1st Avenue, just blocks away from the United Nations, which will host the first-ever UN Climate Ambition Summit in the following days.
The New York City march is part of a mass global escalation to end fossil fuels, with mobilizations occurring around the world, which all take place just days before the UN Climate Ambition Summit. At the summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded world leaders come with a commitment to approving no new fossil fuel infrastructure and bring concrete plans to phase out existing fossil fuel production.
A full list of the 500 organizations supporting the March to End Fossil Fuels is available here.
“It’s never been more clear than now – a summer of record heat, deadly fires, and devastating floods – that we need to unite to put an end to fossil fuels. Every new fossil fuel project is incompatible with a livable future,” said Allie Rosenbluth, Oil Change International US Program Manager. “President Biden promised to address climate change, but he has approved fossil fuel project after project, harming our planet and communities. We demand President Biden wield his power, to usher in the end of fossil fuels so our planet and people can thrive. We join together for the March to End Fossil Fuels, not just to ask for change, but for a reckoning.”
“The current reliance on fossil fuels is literally killing Black Americans. Black elders are three times more likely to die from air quality-related issues and Black youth continue to suffer the impacts of living in communities that are more likely to house fossil fuel plants and other toxic waste incinerators. This is an emergency. For Black communities to have any hope of a just and sustainable future, we must act now,” said Abre’ Conner, NAACP Director for the Center for Environmental and Climate Justice. “The NAACP is marching to demand a global and domestic emphasis on climate and racial justice, Black health, and a future that prioritizes not shortens Black life.”
“In 2020, Gen Z voters had an enormous impact on the presidential election. We turned out for Biden and Harris in larger numbers than anyone predicted. Even as someone who couldn’t vote the Biden-Harris ticket was on the forefront of my mind. We did this with the explicit promise that there would be no more oil drilling on federal land. This promise has now been broken more than once. In the past three years many of us have lost the passion and hope we originally had when fighting for Biden,” said Fridays For Future NYC Organizer Noa Greene-Houvras. “We have watched him approve pipelines and fossil fuel projects that youth have consistently pushed against. The same voices that called him to the presidency are now calling on him to take bold climate action.”
“It’s been a summer of scorching heat waves that have shattered records, relentless wildfires that have led to mass casualties, and raised sea levels that are encroaching upon our city’s edges – these are not isolated incidents, but urgent calls to action. In NYC we passed the most important city-level climate and jobs law with Local Law 97, but it won’t be enough to meet the global climate emergency. The time for complacency from so-called leaders has passed. With 500 organizations strong, the March to End Fossil Fuels isn’t a request, it’s a demand for President Biden to enact actionable solutions that match the scale of the crisis at hand,” said Olivia Leirer, Co-Executive Director of New York Communities for Change
“Ending fossil fuels is a matter of life and death for Indigenous and Appalachian communities like mine,” said Crystal Cavalier, co-founder of 7 Directions of Service. “It fills me with outrage that this summer started with Biden and Congress fast-tracking the Mountain Valley Pipeline and ends with us preparing to face supercharged Hurricane Idalia. I’m joining thousands in New York to demand that Biden halt new fossil fuel expansion and quit fueling the climate emergency.”
“People are fed up, they’re frightened, and they’re marching in the thousands to demand President Biden stop deadly fossil fuels,” said Jean Su, energy justice director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The hottest summer on record is galvanizing people like never before to cry out for lifesaving climate action. Biden needs to answer those cries by declaring a climate emergency and ending new fossil fuel project approvals, starting now. As leader of the world’s largest oil and gas producer, Biden has power like no one else to lead the world off the fossil fuels poisoning our planet and communities. It’s time he starts using them and become the climate leader we need.”
“From being forced to work through extreme heat to losing homes to flash flooding, low-income communities of color are experiencing the worst effects of climate change. And if we don’t take action to stop greedy fossil fuel companies, it’s only going to get worse. The Center for Popular Democracy will be in the streets with thousands of people, including our affiliates from NYC to Alaska, to call on President Biden to declare a climate emergency and protect frontline communities. We must end fossil fuels before it’s too late,” said Vonne Martin, Deputy Chief of Campaigns, Center for Popular Democracy.
“Despite his numerous and explicit pledges to the contrary, President Biden has turned out to be a strong supporter of fossil fuels. With each passing day, Biden’s failure to lead on clean energy drives the planet deeper into the abyss of irrevocable climate chaos,” said Alex Beauchamp, Northeast Region Director, Food & Water Watch. “We’re marching to send a message that true climate leadership means halting new oil and gas drilling and fracking, and rejecting new fossil fuel infrastructure like pipelines and export terminals – beginning now.”
“The devastating extreme weather events facing communities across the country this summer have made it clearer than ever that we have no time to waste in ending our reliance on the dirty fossil fuels that are driving the climate crisis,” said Patrick Grenter, Director of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign. “The Sierra Club is proud to be a part of the diverse movement taking to the streets to demand bold action to stop the expansion of the fossil fuel industry.”
The March to End Fossil Fuels will be held on September 17 in New York City.
The New York City march is part of a mass global escalation to end fossil fuels, with mobilizations occurring around the world. The march will be held ahead of the United Nations Secretary General's Climate Ambition Summit in New York City, the first-ever climate summit where countries are expected to present fossil fuel phaseout plans and commit to no new fossil fuel production.
Over 370 organizations are joining to build the largest U.S. climate mobilization since the pandemic, demanding President Biden stop all federal approvals for new fossil fuel projects, phase out production of fossil fuels on federal public lands, declare a climate emergency, and build a new clean energy future.
More information at endfossilfuels.us
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
300+ Economists, Millionaires, and Elected Officials to G20: 'Tax Extreme Wealth'
"The accumulation of extreme wealth by the world's richest individuals has become an economic, ecological, and human rights disaster."
Sep 05, 2023
News
Meanwhile, according to a recent United Nations report, around 165 million people were thrown into poverty during the pandemic.
Pearl warned that if G20 nations don't "tax extreme wealth, the results will be a perpetually weakened global economy, the decline of democratic institutions, and worsening social unrest. The G20 must act."
Hundreds of economists, wealthy individuals, and elected officials from around the world called on the leaders of G20 nations to help tackle runaway inequality by collectively raising taxes on the global rich, who saw their fortunes explode during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
In an open letter to G20 leaders as they prepared to convene in New Delhi, India this weekend for their annual summit, U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) joined economist Jayati Ghosh, Patriotic Millionaires chair Morris Pearl, philanthropist Abigail Disney, and more than 300 others in declaring that "we cannot allow extreme wealth to continue corroding our collective future."
"Decades of falling taxes on the richest, based on the false promise that the wealth at the top would somehow benefit us all, has contributed to the rise in extreme inequality," the letter states. "Our political choices allow ultra-wealthy individuals to continue to use tax shelters and enjoy preferential treatment to the extent that, in most countries in the world, they pay lower tax rates than ordinary people."
"At the same time, the world has seldom had more need for the richest to pay," the letter continues, noting that global extreme poverty rose in 2020 for the first time in more than two decades as Covid-19 threw the world into economic chaos.
That same year, billionaire wealth surged to a new high. Between March 2020 and November 2022, global billionaires collectively added $1.5 trillion to their fortunes, capturing nearly two-thirds of all new wealth.
Meanwhile, according to a recent United Nations report, around 165 million people were thrown into poverty during the pandemic.
"The growing gap between rich and poor has destabilized the global economy, exacerbated the rise of extremist politics, and frayed the very fabric of our social order," said Pearl, the former managing director of the investment giant BlackRock. "As an ultra-wealthy person, representing an organization of like-minded wealthy people, I am asking the G20 to tax us."
Pearl warned that if G20 nations don't "tax extreme wealth, the results will be a perpetually weakened global economy, the decline of democratic institutions, and worsening social unrest. The G20 must act."
The billionaire wealth surge has continued in 2023, with the world's 500 richest people adding more than $850 billion to their combined wealth in the first half of the year.
The new open letter argues that a coordinated G20 agreement imposing wealth taxes on ultra-rich individuals "would shrink dangerous levels of inequality while also allowing leaders to raise vital funds to tackle the multiple challenges facing our world."
"This will not be easy, but it will be worth it," the letter reads. "Much work has already been done. There is an abundance of policy proposals on wealth taxation from some of the world's leading economists. The public wants it. We want it. Now all that's missing is the political will to deliver it. It's time for you to find it."
Oxfam International estimates the average tax rate on the wealthiest individuals in rich countries has fallen from 58% to 42% since 1980, accelerating the rise of economic inequality. Over just the past decade, the combined wealth of global billionaires has more than doubled, growing from $5.6 trillion to nearly $12 trillion.
Billionaires' accumulation of vast wealth is also destructive to the planet. An Oxfam report released last year estimated that a billionaire is responsible for a million times more planet-warming greenhouse gas pollution than the average person.
"The accumulation of extreme wealth by the world's richest individuals has become an economic, ecological, and human rights disaster, threatening political stability in countries all over the world," the open letter reads. "Such steep levels of inequality undermine the strength of virtually every one of our global systems, and must be addressed head-on."
'Burnt Out, Stretched Thin, and Fed Up': Dozens of Healthcare Workers Arrested at Labor Day Protest
"We are prepared to do whatever it takes, even get arrested in an act of civil disobedience, to stand up for our patients," said one Kaiser Permanente worker.
Sep 05, 2023
News
Dozens of healthcare workers were arrested in Los Angeles on Monday after sitting in the street outside of a Kaiser Permanente facility to demand that providers address dangerously low staffing levels at hospitals in California and across the country.
The civil disobedience came as the workers prepared for what could be the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history. Late last month, 85,000 Kaiser Permanente employees represented by the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions began voting on whether to authorize a strike over the nonprofit hospital system's alleged unfair labor practices during ongoing contract negotiations.
The current contract expires on September 30.
"We are burnt out, stretched thin, and fed up after years of the pandemic and chronic short staffing," Datosha Williams, a service representative at Kaiser Permanente South Bay, said Monday. "Healthcare providers are failing workers and patients, and we are at crisis levels in our hospitals and medical centers."
"Our employers take in billions of dollars in profits, yet they refuse to safely staff their facilities or pay many of their workers a living wage," Williams added. "We are prepared to do whatever it takes, even get arrested in an act of civil disobedience, to stand up for our patients."
Kaiser Permanente reported nearly $3.3 billion in net income during the first half of 2023. In 2021, Kaiser CEO Greg Adams brought in more than $16 million in total compensation.
According to the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, the hospital system "has investments of $113 billion in the U.S. and abroad, including in fossil fuels, casinos, for-profit prisons, alcohol companies, military weapons, and more."
Healthcare workers, meanwhile, say they're being overworked and underpaid, and many are struggling to make ends meet amid high costs of living.
"We have healthcare employees leaving left and right, and we have corporate greed that is trying to pretend that this staffing shortage is not real," Jessica Cruz, a nurse at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, toldLAist.
"We are risking arrest, and the reason why we're doing it is that we need everyone to know that this crisis is real," said Cruz, who was among the 25 workers arrested during the Labor Day protest.
A recent survey of tens of thousands of healthcare workers across California found that 83% reported understaffing in their departments, and 65% said they have witnessed or heard of care being delayed or denied due to staff shortages.
Additionally, more than 40% of the workers surveyed said they feel pressured to neglect safety protocols and skip breaks or meals due to short staffing.
"It's heartbreaking to see our patients suffer from long wait times for the care they need, all because Kaiser won't put patient and worker safety first," Paula Coleman, a clinical laboratory assistant at Kaiser Permanente in Englewood, Colorado, said in a statement late last month. "We will have no choice but to vote to strike if Kaiser won't bargain in good faith and let us give patients the quality care they deserve."
A local NBC affiliate reported Monday that 99% of Colorado Kaiser employees represented by SEIU Local 105 have voted to authorize a strike.
Rich Nations Have Delivered Mere 'Pittance' to Help East Africa Tackle Climate Crisis: Oxfam
"We have an abundance of clean, renewable energy," said one African activist. "But to unlock it, Africa needs funding from countries that have got rich off our suffering."
Sep 04, 2023
News
The World Meteorological Organization pointed out Monday that Africa is responsible for less than 10% of global carbon emissions.
"For this to happen," said Mamdoo, "African leaders will need to rise to the occasion and make firm commitments to significantly upscale renewable energy developments while resisting and withdrawing any and all support for exploitative and destructive projects like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline."
As the first-ever Africa Climate Summit kicked off in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday, an analysis by the humanitarian group Oxfam found that rich nations have delivered just a small fraction of the aid that East African nations say they need each year to meet their climate goals.
Unlike rich countries that account for a disproportionate share of planet-warming greenhouse gas pollution, East Africa has contributed "almost nothing" to global carbon emissions that are driving record-shattering heat worldwide, Oxfam's new report notes. In 2021, according to one recent estimate, the average North American emitted 11 times more carbon dioxide than the average African.
The World Meteorological Organization pointed out Monday that Africa is responsible for less than 10% of global carbon emissions.
Yet "East Africa is one of the world's worst-hit regions by climate change and is now experiencing its worst climate-induced extreme weather, fueling an alarming hunger crisis," Oxfam's report states. "Over 31.5 million people are currently facing acute hunger across Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan."
Those countries, which suffer billions of dollars worth of climate-related damage each year, have said they will need at least $53.3 billion annually to meet critical targets under the Paris Climate Agreement. According to Oxfam, wealthy countries provided just $2.4 billion in aid to East African nations in 2021.
More broadly, Oxfam noted, high-income countries pledged that they would provide $100 billion a year by 2020 to help lower-income countries fight climate chaos.
"Oxfam estimates that in 2020 the real value of financial support specifically aimed at climate action was only around $21 billion to $24.5 billion—much less than officially reported figures suggest," the group's report states.
Fati N'Zi-Hassane, Oxfam's Africa director, said Monday that "even by their own generous accounts, polluting nations have delivered only pittance to help East Africa scale up their mitigation and adaptation efforts."
"Nearly half the funds (45%) they did give were loans, plunging the region further into more debt," N'Zi-Hassane added.
Climate finance is expected to be a major topic of discussion at the Nairobi summit, which comes after months of scorching heat on the continent.
"Africa is seen as a sunny and hot continent," Amadou Thierno Gaye, a research scientist and professor at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, toldBloomberg in July. "People think we are used to heat, but we are having high temperatures for a longer duration. Nobody is used to this."
The Associated Pressreported Monday that "there is some frustration on the continent about being asked to develop in cleaner ways than the world's richest countries—which have long produced most of the emissions that endanger climate—and to do it while much of the support that has been pledged hasn't appeared."
Mohamed Adow of Power Shift Africa told AP that "we have an abundance of clean, renewable energy and it's vital that we use this to power our future prosperity. But to unlock it, Africa needs funding from countries that have got rich off our suffering."
In addition to calling on rich nations to contribute the aid they've promised to support Africa's renewable energy transition, African civil society groups are urging their leaders to reject fossil fuel expansion, specifically warning against the completion of TotalEnergies' East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).
A recent Human Rights Watch report warned that more than 100,000 people in Uganda and Tanzania are set to "permanently lose land to make way for the pipeline and Tilenga oilfield development." One analysis indicates the pipeline could result in 379 million tonnes of planet-warming emissions over its lifespan—more than 25 times the combined annual emissions of Uganda and Tanzania.
Zaki Mamdoo, coordinator of the Stop EACOP Coalition, said Monday that "the African Climate Summit could provide the platform needed for the continent to dramatically shift its trajectory and future—from one that is set to bear the brunt of climate collapse, to one of energy security and prosperity driven by decentralized and people-centered renewables."
"For this to happen," said Mamdoo, "African leaders will need to rise to the occasion and make firm commitments to significantly upscale renewable energy developments while resisting and withdrawing any and all support for exploitative and destructive projects like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline."
