500 Groups Endorse NYC March to End Fossil Fuels

Organizers of the March to End Fossil Fuels today announced that 500 organizations have endorsed the upcoming mobilization on September 17 in New York City.

Groups including the NAACP, Sierra Club, and Sunrise Movement have signed on to support the march and its demands for Pres. Biden to take bold action on fossil fuels in the wake of a deadly, record-breaking summer of extreme heat and climate disasters. They join the key groups organizing the march, including the Center for Biological Diversity, Center for Popular Democracy, Climate Organizing Hub, Food & Water Watch, Fridays For Future USA & NYC, Earthworks, Greenfaith, Indigenous Environmental Network, New York Communities for Change, Oil Change International and Oil & Gas Action Network.

In addition to the 500 groups supporting the march, nationally recognized leaders including Sen. Ed Markey, Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Jamaal Bowman, Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson, Jane Fonda, Naomi Klein, Mark Ruffalo, and Bill McKibben are backing the march. More than 10,000 people from across the country are expected to attend, including Goldman Prize winners Nalleli Cobo and Sharon Lavigne, UN youth adviser Ayisha Siddiqa, scientist Peter Kalmus, Gulf Coast leaders John Beard, Jr. and Roishetta Ozane, and Mountain Valley Pipeline fighters including Crystal Cavalier from Appalachia.

The route of the March to End Fossil Fuels will begin at 52nd and Broadway, with participants marching down 52nd Street to 1st Avenue starting at 1:00 PM ET. A rally will take place on 1st Avenue, just blocks away from the United Nations, which will host the first-ever UN Climate Ambition Summit in the following days.

The New York City march is part of a mass global escalation to end fossil fuels, with mobilizations occurring around the world, which all take place just days before the UN Climate Ambition Summit. At the summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded world leaders come with a commitment to approving no new fossil fuel infrastructure and bring concrete plans to phase out existing fossil fuel production.

A full list of the 500 organizations supporting the March to End Fossil Fuels is available here.

“It’s never been more clear than now – a summer of record heat, deadly fires, and devastating floods – that we need to unite to put an end to fossil fuels. Every new fossil fuel project is incompatible with a livable future,” said Allie Rosenbluth, Oil Change International US Program Manager. “President Biden promised to address climate change, but he has approved fossil fuel project after project, harming our planet and communities. We demand President Biden wield his power, to usher in the end of fossil fuels so our planet and people can thrive. We join together for the March to End Fossil Fuels, not just to ask for change, but for a reckoning.”

“The current reliance on fossil fuels is literally killing Black Americans. Black elders are three times more likely to die from air quality-related issues and Black youth continue to suffer the impacts of living in communities that are more likely to house fossil fuel plants and other toxic waste incinerators. This is an emergency. For Black communities to have any hope of a just and sustainable future, we must act now,” said Abre’ Conner, NAACP Director for the Center for Environmental and Climate Justice. “The NAACP is marching to demand a global and domestic emphasis on climate and racial justice, Black health, and a future that prioritizes not shortens Black life.”

“In 2020, Gen Z voters had an enormous impact on the presidential election. We turned out for Biden and Harris in larger numbers than anyone predicted. Even as someone who couldn’t vote the Biden-Harris ticket was on the forefront of my mind. We did this with the explicit promise that there would be no more oil drilling on federal land. This promise has now been broken more than once. In the past three years many of us have lost the passion and hope we originally had when fighting for Biden,” said Fridays For Future NYC Organizer Noa Greene-Houvras. “We have watched him approve pipelines and fossil fuel projects that youth have consistently pushed against. The same voices that called him to the presidency are now calling on him to take bold climate action.”

“It’s been a summer of scorching heat waves that have shattered records, relentless wildfires that have led to mass casualties, and raised sea levels that are encroaching upon our city’s edges – these are not isolated incidents, but urgent calls to action. In NYC we passed the most important city-level climate and jobs law with Local Law 97, but it won’t be enough to meet the global climate emergency. The time for complacency from so-called leaders has passed. With 500 organizations strong, the March to End Fossil Fuels isn’t a request, it’s a demand for President Biden to enact actionable solutions that match the scale of the crisis at hand,” said Olivia Leirer, Co-Executive Director of New York Communities for Change

“Ending fossil fuels is a matter of life and death for Indigenous and Appalachian communities like mine,” said Crystal Cavalier, co-founder of 7 Directions of Service. “It fills me with outrage that this summer started with Biden and Congress fast-tracking the Mountain Valley Pipeline and ends with us preparing to face supercharged Hurricane Idalia. I’m joining thousands in New York to demand that Biden halt new fossil fuel expansion and quit fueling the climate emergency.”

“People are fed up, they’re frightened, and they’re marching in the thousands to demand President Biden stop deadly fossil fuels,” said Jean Su, energy justice director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The hottest summer on record is galvanizing people like never before to cry out for lifesaving climate action. Biden needs to answer those cries by declaring a climate emergency and ending new fossil fuel project approvals, starting now. As leader of the world’s largest oil and gas producer, Biden has power like no one else to lead the world off the fossil fuels poisoning our planet and communities. It’s time he starts using them and become the climate leader we need.”

“From being forced to work through extreme heat to losing homes to flash flooding, low-income communities of color are experiencing the worst effects of climate change. And if we don’t take action to stop greedy fossil fuel companies, it’s only going to get worse. The Center for Popular Democracy will be in the streets with thousands of people, including our affiliates from NYC to Alaska, to call on President Biden to declare a climate emergency and protect frontline communities. We must end fossil fuels before it’s too late,” said Vonne Martin, Deputy Chief of Campaigns, Center for Popular Democracy.

“Despite his numerous and explicit pledges to the contrary, President Biden has turned out to be a strong supporter of fossil fuels. With each passing day, Biden’s failure to lead on clean energy drives the planet deeper into the abyss of irrevocable climate chaos,” said Alex Beauchamp, Northeast Region Director, Food & Water Watch. “We’re marching to send a message that true climate leadership means halting new oil and gas drilling and fracking, and rejecting new fossil fuel infrastructure like pipelines and export terminals – beginning now.”

“The devastating extreme weather events facing communities across the country this summer have made it clearer than ever that we have no time to waste in ending our reliance on the dirty fossil fuels that are driving the climate crisis,” said Patrick Grenter, Director of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign. “The Sierra Club is proud to be a part of the diverse movement taking to the streets to demand bold action to stop the expansion of the fossil fuel industry.”

ABOUT THE MARCH

The March to End Fossil Fuels will be held on September 17 in New York City.

The New York City march is part of a mass global escalation to end fossil fuels, with mobilizations occurring around the world. The march will be held ahead of the United Nations Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit in New York City, the first-ever climate summit where countries are expected to present fossil fuel phaseout plans and commit to no new fossil fuel production.

Over 370 organizations are joining to build the largest U.S. climate mobilization since the pandemic, demanding President Biden stop all federal approvals for new fossil fuel projects, phase out production of fossil fuels on federal public lands, declare a climate emergency, and build a new clean energy future.

More information at endfossilfuels.us

