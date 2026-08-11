'Resign Today': Senate Dem Says Huckabee Must Step Down for Groveling to Israeli Government

Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Monday called on Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, to resign after repeatedly failing to condemn mistreatment of American citizens by the Israeli government.

In a video posted on social media, Van Hollen (D-Md.) recounted instances of US citizens being detained or abused by Israeli security forces, along with Huckabee's lack of response.

"On his watch, we continue to see American citizens being mistreated, wrongfully detained," Van Hollen explained, referencing the recent detentions of 20-year-old American citizen Sama Safi and 16-year-old Adam Karakrah.

Van Hollen added that he and more than two dozen fellow US senators have urged Huckabee to hold Israel accountable for "the killings of nine Americans over just the last four years" by either Israeli settlers in the West Bank or members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"And yet, no accountability," said Van Hollen. "No justice."

The Maryland Democrat further called out Huckabee for failing to abide by his professed compassion for the Palestinian Christian community.

"We've seen an increase in violent settler attacks on Christian villages in the West Bank, and we've seen those attacks conducted with impunity," he said. "And when asked about this, Ambassador Huckabee said, 'Well, look at me. I'm a Christian and I think I'm doing OK here in the Holy Land.'"

"And that exposes the entire problem," Van Hollen continued. "Because what Ambassador Huckabee is talking about is visitors to the Holy Land, Christian visitors, including evangelicals who come on the kind of tours that Ambassador Huckabee used to lead. Well, what about the Christians who have lived in the Holy Land for thousands and thousands of years?"

The senator then speculated that Huckabee simply "doesn't care" because "he's become a complete apologist for the most extreme Israeli government in history."

"He should be defending Americans and defending American interests," Van Hollen concluded. "He's failed to do so. He should resign today."