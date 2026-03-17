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Benjamin Netanyahu speaks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to members of his country's internal spy agency on October 27, 2025 in Jerusalem.
(Photo by Benjamin Netanyahu)

'We're Wiping Them Out': Netanyahu Shows Off Kill List 'Punch Card' to a Fawning Mike Huckabee

"I’m extremely creeped out," said one journalist in response to the staged video between the Israeli prime minister and the US ambassador. "Just going to go ahead and say it."

NewsWar & Peace

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday posted a video of himself showing off what he said was a list of kill targets to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

In the video, Netanyahu informs Huckabee that he recently "erased" two names off the punch card, while noting that there are "many more to go."

Huckabee then expresses relief to Netanyahu that his name is not on the punch card, to which Netanyahu replies that the former Republican Arkansas governor was on a "list of the good, good guys."

Netanyahu then says that he's "proud to stand shoulder to shoulder" with the US military in "getting rid of these lunatics" that the two countries started bombing more than two weeks ago in Iran.

"We're wiping them out," the Israeli prime minister boasts.

"I love it," Huckabee responds. "Thank you, mister prime minister."

Journalist Noga Tarnopolsky expressed disgust at the two men being so jovial about matters of life and death.

"PM Netanyahu and US Ambassador Huckabee amuse themselves with a kill list," she wrote. "Yes, really."

Drop Site News reporter Julian Andreone expressed a similar sentiment.

"I’m extremely creeped out," Andreone wrote. "Just going to go ahead and say it."

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israelmike huckabeeIran Wartrump administrationbenjamin netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday posted a video of himself showing off what he said was a list of kill targets to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

In the video, Netanyahu informs Huckabee that he recently "erased" two names off the punch card, while noting that there are "many more to go."

Huckabee then expresses relief to Netanyahu that his name is not on the punch card, to which Netanyahu replies that the former Republican Arkansas governor was on a "list of the good, good guys."

Netanyahu then says that he's "proud to stand shoulder to shoulder" with the US military in "getting rid of these lunatics" that the two countries started bombing more than two weeks ago in Iran.

"We're wiping them out," the Israeli prime minister boasts.

"I love it," Huckabee responds. "Thank you, mister prime minister."

Journalist Noga Tarnopolsky expressed disgust at the two men being so jovial about matters of life and death.

"PM Netanyahu and US Ambassador Huckabee amuse themselves with a kill list," she wrote. "Yes, really."

Drop Site News reporter Julian Andreone expressed a similar sentiment.

"I’m extremely creeped out," Andreone wrote. "Just going to go ahead and say it."

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday posted a video of himself showing off what he said was a list of kill targets to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

In the video, Netanyahu informs Huckabee that he recently "erased" two names off the punch card, while noting that there are "many more to go."

Huckabee then expresses relief to Netanyahu that his name is not on the punch card, to which Netanyahu replies that the former Republican Arkansas governor was on a "list of the good, good guys."

Netanyahu then says that he's "proud to stand shoulder to shoulder" with the US military in "getting rid of these lunatics" that the two countries started bombing more than two weeks ago in Iran.

"We're wiping them out," the Israeli prime minister boasts.

"I love it," Huckabee responds. "Thank you, mister prime minister."

Journalist Noga Tarnopolsky expressed disgust at the two men being so jovial about matters of life and death.

"PM Netanyahu and US Ambassador Huckabee amuse themselves with a kill list," she wrote. "Yes, really."

Drop Site News reporter Julian Andreone expressed a similar sentiment.

"I’m extremely creeped out," Andreone wrote. "Just going to go ahead and say it."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
israelmike huckabeeIran Wartrump administrationbenjamin netanyahu
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