Trump FTC Urged to Prevent 'Two of the Biggest Ripoff Machines in America' From Merging
"Instacart and DoorDash have spent the better part of a decade bullying main street businesses and denying fair pay and benefits to their combined 9 million workers."
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday faced immediate calls to block DoorDash's proposed $17 billion acquisition of rival Instacart, with opponents of the merger arguing it would create a "food delivery monopoly" with disastrous consequences for workers, consumers, and small businesses.
“This is a brazen merger given the amount of heat on both companies for ongoing harms to restaurants, grocers, delivery drivers, and consumers,” Lee Hepner, senior legal counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, said in a statement, alluding to investigations that DoorDash and Instacart are facing at the state and federal levels. On Wednesday, the FTC ordered DoorDash, Instacart, and other companies to provide the agency with detailed information about their "use of personal data to set prices and compensation."
"Instacart and DoorDash have spent the better part of a decade bullying main street businesses and denying fair pay and benefits to their combined 9 million workers," said Hepner. "This merger represents the next frontier of data-driven abuse, exploiting massive asymmetries of power to squeeze worker compensation on the way in and drain consumer wallets on the way out."
Last year, the Groundwork Collaborative and other groups released a report accusing Instacart of deploying "increasingly opaque pricing practices" that are "blowing a hole in families’ wallets."
Lindsay Owens, Groundwork's president and CEO, said in response to DoorDash's proposed acquisition of Instacart that "a grocery company that made its fortune running experiments on shoppers to determine how much they can overcharge them is now merging with a delivery company that built tech to track its customers’ every click and scroll to charge them as much as it can."
"The FTC knows these two companies are at the forefront of unfair and deceptive pricing technology, which is why it ordered them to open up their pricing labs just yesterday," said Owens. "Two of the biggest ripoff machines in America should not be allowed to become one. The FTC must block this merger."
News of the proposed merger comes a month after DoorDash agreed to a historic $131.5 million settlement with New York City for shortchanging delivery drivers.
In a social media post on Thursday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote that "just last month, DoorDash couldn’t seem to find the money to pay their deliveristas—until our administration forced them to give back $131M+ in stolen wages and penalties."
"This week, they’ve managed to find $17 billion to acquire one of their main competitors," wrote Mamdani. "Corporate consolidation means higher prices, harsher exploitation, and greater economic inequality for New Yorkers. We’ve stood up to these giants before. That doesn’t stop now."
The Trump administration's antitrust record during his second White House term doesn't inspire confidence that the Republican-controlled FTC will intervene to block DoorDash's acquisition of Instacart. States could choose to sue over the merger in the absence of federal action.
“There’s no useful mitigation short of blocking this outright, which the FTC or any state attorney general must now do," said Hepner of the American Economic Liberties Project.
We are at a crossroads
This country and this world are at a monumental crossroads.
US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by.
We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it.
Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.
They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us.
It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats.
People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media. Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.
Our Fall Campaign is underway, and we need your help. To power our newsroom through the rest of the year, we need to raise $125,000 by midnight on October 31. So if you share our vision, please contribute whatever you can to sustain our work.
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday faced immediate calls to block DoorDash's proposed $17 billion acquisition of rival Instacart, with opponents of the merger arguing it would create a "food delivery monopoly" with disastrous consequences for workers, consumers, and small businesses.
“This is a brazen merger given the amount of heat on both companies for ongoing harms to restaurants, grocers, delivery drivers, and consumers,” Lee Hepner, senior legal counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, said in a statement, alluding to investigations that DoorDash and Instacart are facing at the state and federal levels. On Wednesday, the FTC ordered DoorDash, Instacart, and other companies to provide the agency with detailed information about their "use of personal data to set prices and compensation."
"Instacart and DoorDash have spent the better part of a decade bullying main street businesses and denying fair pay and benefits to their combined 9 million workers," said Hepner. "This merger represents the next frontier of data-driven abuse, exploiting massive asymmetries of power to squeeze worker compensation on the way in and drain consumer wallets on the way out."
Last year, the Groundwork Collaborative and other groups released a report accusing Instacart of deploying "increasingly opaque pricing practices" that are "blowing a hole in families’ wallets."
Lindsay Owens, Groundwork's president and CEO, said in response to DoorDash's proposed acquisition of Instacart that "a grocery company that made its fortune running experiments on shoppers to determine how much they can overcharge them is now merging with a delivery company that built tech to track its customers’ every click and scroll to charge them as much as it can."
"The FTC knows these two companies are at the forefront of unfair and deceptive pricing technology, which is why it ordered them to open up their pricing labs just yesterday," said Owens. "Two of the biggest ripoff machines in America should not be allowed to become one. The FTC must block this merger."
News of the proposed merger comes a month after DoorDash agreed to a historic $131.5 million settlement with New York City for shortchanging delivery drivers.
In a social media post on Thursday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote that "just last month, DoorDash couldn’t seem to find the money to pay their deliveristas—until our administration forced them to give back $131M+ in stolen wages and penalties."
"This week, they’ve managed to find $17 billion to acquire one of their main competitors," wrote Mamdani. "Corporate consolidation means higher prices, harsher exploitation, and greater economic inequality for New Yorkers. We’ve stood up to these giants before. That doesn’t stop now."
The Trump administration's antitrust record during his second White House term doesn't inspire confidence that the Republican-controlled FTC will intervene to block DoorDash's acquisition of Instacart. States could choose to sue over the merger in the absence of federal action.
“There’s no useful mitigation short of blocking this outright, which the FTC or any state attorney general must now do," said Hepner of the American Economic Liberties Project.
The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday faced immediate calls to block DoorDash's proposed $17 billion acquisition of rival Instacart, with opponents of the merger arguing it would create a "food delivery monopoly" with disastrous consequences for workers, consumers, and small businesses.
“This is a brazen merger given the amount of heat on both companies for ongoing harms to restaurants, grocers, delivery drivers, and consumers,” Lee Hepner, senior legal counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, said in a statement, alluding to investigations that DoorDash and Instacart are facing at the state and federal levels. On Wednesday, the FTC ordered DoorDash, Instacart, and other companies to provide the agency with detailed information about their "use of personal data to set prices and compensation."
"Instacart and DoorDash have spent the better part of a decade bullying main street businesses and denying fair pay and benefits to their combined 9 million workers," said Hepner. "This merger represents the next frontier of data-driven abuse, exploiting massive asymmetries of power to squeeze worker compensation on the way in and drain consumer wallets on the way out."
Last year, the Groundwork Collaborative and other groups released a report accusing Instacart of deploying "increasingly opaque pricing practices" that are "blowing a hole in families’ wallets."
Lindsay Owens, Groundwork's president and CEO, said in response to DoorDash's proposed acquisition of Instacart that "a grocery company that made its fortune running experiments on shoppers to determine how much they can overcharge them is now merging with a delivery company that built tech to track its customers’ every click and scroll to charge them as much as it can."
"The FTC knows these two companies are at the forefront of unfair and deceptive pricing technology, which is why it ordered them to open up their pricing labs just yesterday," said Owens. "Two of the biggest ripoff machines in America should not be allowed to become one. The FTC must block this merger."
News of the proposed merger comes a month after DoorDash agreed to a historic $131.5 million settlement with New York City for shortchanging delivery drivers.
In a social media post on Thursday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote that "just last month, DoorDash couldn’t seem to find the money to pay their deliveristas—until our administration forced them to give back $131M+ in stolen wages and penalties."
"This week, they’ve managed to find $17 billion to acquire one of their main competitors," wrote Mamdani. "Corporate consolidation means higher prices, harsher exploitation, and greater economic inequality for New Yorkers. We’ve stood up to these giants before. That doesn’t stop now."
The Trump administration's antitrust record during his second White House term doesn't inspire confidence that the Republican-controlled FTC will intervene to block DoorDash's acquisition of Instacart. States could choose to sue over the merger in the absence of federal action.
“There’s no useful mitigation short of blocking this outright, which the FTC or any state attorney general must now do," said Hepner of the American Economic Liberties Project.