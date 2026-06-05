DOGE Wanted to Falsely List Millions of People as Dead in Social Security Database: Whistleblower

A federal whistleblower has revealed plans by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency to falsely list millions of people in the Social Security database as dead in a scheme to pressure them to leave the US.

In an interview published Friday by The Washington Post, former Social Security Administration (SSA) executive Jeremiah Schofield outlined a DOGE-concocted scheme that would have potentially cut people off from wages, banking, and government benefits by falsely listing them as dead.

Schofield said a DOGE employee told him in a phone call that they wanted to add 2.7 million living people to SSA's "Death Master File," cutting them off from essential financial services so they would either leave the country voluntarily or show up to local SSA offices to complain, where they would be promptly arrested.

“That call was one of the most disappointing calls I’ve been in in my 25-year career,” Schofield, who left the SSA in October, told the Post. “I was shocked. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

While immigrants were the primary target of the scheme, Schofield said that the list of people created by DOGE included some US citizens and lawful permanent residents.

One anonymous former SSA employee who spoke with the Post outlined the serious ramifications for the 2.7 million people had they been added to the Death Master File.

“If you’re on the [Death Master File] you can’t have a bank account," they explained, "you can’t get credit, so no apartment, no way to save money, no way to get paid, no way to get on insurance or carry health insurance. It has a ton of devastating effects.”

Schofield said he refused to carry out the DOGE employee's request after consulting with SSA lawyers who said falsely marking living people as dead would likely be illegal.

The plan was ultimately shelved, and the Trump administration claimed in recent court filings that it has revoked DOGE employees' access to SSA data.

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, said that Schofield's whistleblower report was yet another example of President Donald Trump's administration abusing its power and weaponizing the federal government.

"Trump ran on a promise to protect Social Security," Altman said, "but this whistleblower report is the latest evidence of how he really views it: As nothing more than a weapon to wield against his enemies."



Altman added that removing living people from the database is essentially "financial murder."

"It means losing access to your bank account, your health insurance, and your credit cards," Altman explained. "It means getting kicked out of your home. It means that your life is destroyed."

Whistleblower Aid, the nonprofit legal assistance organization representing Schofield, said their client's claims show "no one is safe from this type of weaponization of our Social Security data."

"If the administration is permitted to ‘kill people off’ and ruin their lives to pursue its anti-immigrant agenda," the group added, "it will be able to use the same cruel and illegal tactics against anyone who has a Social Security number.”