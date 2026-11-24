United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain resoundingly won reelection as the union's leader last month, and a grassroots movement is already pushing him to set his sights on a bigger office.

"Clock In, Fain," a campaign started by rank-and-file workers, is urging the UAW chief to seek the presidency in 2028, in what is projected to be a crowded Democratic Party primary.

The campaign's organizers acknowledge that Fain has said he has no interest in running for president, but they are asking him to reconsider.

"Working people don't wait to be asked," the group's website states. "We show up... If he ever thinks about it, he'll know we're with him. They have billionaires. We have people."

The campaign is collecting digital "draft cards," where supporters sign their names, ZIP codes, and emails to demonstrate their interest in a 2028 Fain presidential run.

Fain rose to national prominence in 2023 when he led strikes at the three biggest US auto manufacturers—Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis—which delivered contracts that not only increased pay, but ended two-tiered wage systems.

Even though Fain told Politico in August that "the only presidency I have ever had any interest in is with the UAW," he has repeatedly talked about politics outside the context of his union.

Fain has called for a broad May Day 2028 strike—right after the three auto contracts are set to expire.

“If we are going to truly take on the billionaire class and rebuild the economy so that it starts to work for the benefit of the many and not the few,” Fain said, “then it’s important that we not only strike, but that we strike together.”

Fain was also a featured speaker at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where he ripped President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance as "two lap dogs for the billionaire class who only serve themselves."

Fain in October was reelected as union president with 68% of the vote, according to an unofficial tally released last month by UAW.