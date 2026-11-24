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"They have billionaires. We have people."
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain resoundingly won reelection as the union's leader last month, and a grassroots movement is already pushing him to set his sights on a bigger office.
"Clock In, Fain," a campaign started by rank-and-file workers, is urging the UAW chief to seek the presidency in 2028, in what is projected to be a crowded Democratic Party primary.
The campaign's organizers acknowledge that Fain has said he has no interest in running for president, but they are asking him to reconsider.
"Working people don't wait to be asked," the group's website states. "We show up... If he ever thinks about it, he'll know we're with him. They have billionaires. We have people."
The campaign is collecting digital "draft cards," where supporters sign their names, ZIP codes, and emails to demonstrate their interest in a 2028 Fain presidential run.
Fain rose to national prominence in 2023 when he led strikes at the three biggest US auto manufacturers—Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis—which delivered contracts that not only increased pay, but ended two-tiered wage systems.
Even though Fain told Politico in August that "the only presidency I have ever had any interest in is with the UAW," he has repeatedly talked about politics outside the context of his union.
Fain has called for a broad May Day 2028 strike—right after the three auto contracts are set to expire.
“If we are going to truly take on the billionaire class and rebuild the economy so that it starts to work for the benefit of the many and not the few,” Fain said, “then it’s important that we not only strike, but that we strike together.”
Fain was also a featured speaker at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where he ripped President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance as "two lap dogs for the billionaire class who only serve themselves."
Fain in October was reelected as union president with 68% of the vote, according to an unofficial tally released last month by UAW.
This country and this world are at a monumental crossroads.
US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by.
We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it.
Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.
They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us.
It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats.
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United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain resoundingly won reelection as the union's leader last month, and a grassroots movement is already pushing him to set his sights on a bigger office.
"Clock In, Fain," a campaign started by rank-and-file workers, is urging the UAW chief to seek the presidency in 2028, in what is projected to be a crowded Democratic Party primary.
The campaign's organizers acknowledge that Fain has said he has no interest in running for president, but they are asking him to reconsider.
"Working people don't wait to be asked," the group's website states. "We show up... If he ever thinks about it, he'll know we're with him. They have billionaires. We have people."
The campaign is collecting digital "draft cards," where supporters sign their names, ZIP codes, and emails to demonstrate their interest in a 2028 Fain presidential run.
Fain rose to national prominence in 2023 when he led strikes at the three biggest US auto manufacturers—Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis—which delivered contracts that not only increased pay, but ended two-tiered wage systems.
Even though Fain told Politico in August that "the only presidency I have ever had any interest in is with the UAW," he has repeatedly talked about politics outside the context of his union.
Fain has called for a broad May Day 2028 strike—right after the three auto contracts are set to expire.
“If we are going to truly take on the billionaire class and rebuild the economy so that it starts to work for the benefit of the many and not the few,” Fain said, “then it’s important that we not only strike, but that we strike together.”
Fain was also a featured speaker at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where he ripped President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance as "two lap dogs for the billionaire class who only serve themselves."
Fain in October was reelected as union president with 68% of the vote, according to an unofficial tally released last month by UAW.
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain resoundingly won reelection as the union's leader last month, and a grassroots movement is already pushing him to set his sights on a bigger office.
"Clock In, Fain," a campaign started by rank-and-file workers, is urging the UAW chief to seek the presidency in 2028, in what is projected to be a crowded Democratic Party primary.
The campaign's organizers acknowledge that Fain has said he has no interest in running for president, but they are asking him to reconsider.
"Working people don't wait to be asked," the group's website states. "We show up... If he ever thinks about it, he'll know we're with him. They have billionaires. We have people."
The campaign is collecting digital "draft cards," where supporters sign their names, ZIP codes, and emails to demonstrate their interest in a 2028 Fain presidential run.
Fain rose to national prominence in 2023 when he led strikes at the three biggest US auto manufacturers—Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis—which delivered contracts that not only increased pay, but ended two-tiered wage systems.
Even though Fain told Politico in August that "the only presidency I have ever had any interest in is with the UAW," he has repeatedly talked about politics outside the context of his union.
Fain has called for a broad May Day 2028 strike—right after the three auto contracts are set to expire.
“If we are going to truly take on the billionaire class and rebuild the economy so that it starts to work for the benefit of the many and not the few,” Fain said, “then it’s important that we not only strike, but that we strike together.”
Fain was also a featured speaker at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where he ripped President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance as "two lap dogs for the billionaire class who only serve themselves."
Fain in October was reelected as union president with 68% of the vote, according to an unofficial tally released last month by UAW.