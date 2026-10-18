GOP Operatives 'Taken Aback' As Rural Voters Blame Billionaires for Economic Woes: Report

Rural voters who have long been the Republican Party's core base are expressing major discontent with the current state of the US economy, which has been hurt by President Donald Trump's tariffs and his illegal war with Iran.

While it's not clear that rural voters are ready to abandon the GOP to support Democrats, a recent focus group showed they appear receptive to populist economic appeals.

According to a Sunday CNN report, Republican operatives were recently "taken aback" when they spoke with rural voters who blamed "billionaires" and "corrupt politicians" for the country's economic woes.

These operatives were surprised, CNN wrote, because they had "never seen government corruption emerge as a top issue for so many Republican voters in congressional races."

This comes as Republicans across the country have increasingly come to rely on contributions from billionaires, and in particular SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has funneled at least $276 million to GOP groups and his own super political action committee (PAC) since July alone.

Democrat Sam Forstag, who is making a populist economic pitch in his campaign in Montana's 1st Congressional District, told CNN that voters' concerns about corruption are now "all out in the open," and he said many of Trump's current political troubles stem from his broken promises to fix a rigged system.

"Trump told everybody one singular truth," said Forstag. "He said the system is broken... and unfortunately, it turned out that he was lying about all the ways they were going to fix these things."

Forstag's comments were echoed by Arthur Ray Lambert, a Colorado horse trainer who explained his disappointment with Trump in an interview published by The New York Times on Sunday.

"We thought that the president was going to come in with his team and fix stuff," Lambert said. "And at first, he sounded good. But now, I hate to say it, but I think it’s time for him and his team to get out of there and somebody else come in."

Joseph Kennedy, a Colorado cattle and sheep farmer, told the Times he felt "bamboozled" after voting for Trump, and would instead sit out the upcoming election.

"I’m over politics," Kennedy explained. "I’ve dropped out."

Journalist Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, in a story published by The Atlantic last week, wrote that residents she spoke with recently in rural Arizona are both disappointed with Trump's economy and disgusted by political corruption.

"Almost all told me they are angry about Trump’s decisions to start a war and spend hundreds of millions of dollars ornamenting a capital city they will never see," Sanchez wrote. "They lamented the corruption they see as endemic in the government and in large corporations, and denounced billionaires, whom they view as capitalizing on their pain."

A Fox News poll released last week found that 60% of voters say they are “extremely concerned” about government corruption, which is higher than the 58% who are extremely concerned about inflation and the 50% who are extremely concerned about gas prices.