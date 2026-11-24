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"The prediction markets have created a ‘Wild West’ situation which invites insider self-enrichment, with no social benefit. It’s time to shut them down."
The watchdog organization Public Citizen on Tuesday called for an investigation into suspiciously well-timed prediction market bets that Jensen Huang would be reinstated as chief executive of the AI chip giant Nvidia—including wagers placed within hours of the CEO's return.
Public Citizen identified several bets on the prediction market platforms Polymarket and Kalshi that it said are worthy of investigation. One account "sat idle for almost a year" before betting roughly $18,000 that a successor to Huang would not be announced by the end of the year. The account ultimately cashed out for over $128,000.
Another account bet over $20,000 that there would be no successor to Huang by year's end and over $8,000 that Huang would rejoin the company by December 31. The account reaped a total payout of around $200,000.
“On its face, there’s no way to know if any of these bets were the result of access to insider information. Maybe these bettors just got lucky, while others lost out. But the timing of the bets raises questions sufficient to merit investigation," said Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen. "We have well-regulated capital markets where people can make bets on stocks with reasonable, if inadequate, safeguards in place. The prediction markets have created a ‘Wild West’ situation which invites insider self-enrichment, with no social benefit."
"It’s time to shut them down," Weissman added, "and if political realities mean we have to tolerate them, we need much stronger prohibitions on insider dealing and beefed up consumer protections."
Far from cracking down on prediction markets, President Donald Trump's Commodity Futures Trading Commission has threatened and taken legal action against states that have worked to restrict the platforms.
Public Citizen's statement came a day after The Wall Street Journal reported that Bubblemaps, a blockchain analytics firm, found that "two 'suspicious clusters' of Polymarket accounts collectively made more than $340,000 by correctly betting that Jensen Huang would return to Nvidia."
"All of the accounts bet exclusively on Nvidia-related markets and began placing bets within minutes of when their creators deposited funds in them," the Journal noted. "The first group of five accounts was funded November 16, while the second group of 11 accounts was funded Monday, just hours before Nvidia’s board announced it was reinstating Huang as CEO, Bubblemaps said."
"One of the accounts, which doesn’t have a username, started placing bets soon after 2 am ET, Polymarket data shows," the newspaper continued. "The anonymous account bought contracts that would pay out if Huang rejoined Nvidia by the end of November, which only cost 3 cents apiece—meaning that the market saw only a 3% chance of such a scenario happening—as well as a similar contract that would pay out if Huang returned by the end of December."
According to TIME, the market for bets on Nvidia's CEO situation "became Kalshi's seventh-largest active market and its largest outside sports and elections."
"More than $14 million was traded from Friday through Monday, including $8.6 million on Monday morning alone," TIME noted.
On Monday morning, Nvidia's board announced Huang's reinstatement, for which Trump promptly took credit. Trump—who has significant holdings in Nvidia—and other top members of his administration privately pushed the company's board over the weekend to bring Huang back.
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The watchdog organization Public Citizen on Tuesday called for an investigation into suspiciously well-timed prediction market bets that Jensen Huang would be reinstated as chief executive of the AI chip giant Nvidia—including wagers placed within hours of the CEO's return.
Public Citizen identified several bets on the prediction market platforms Polymarket and Kalshi that it said are worthy of investigation. One account "sat idle for almost a year" before betting roughly $18,000 that a successor to Huang would not be announced by the end of the year. The account ultimately cashed out for over $128,000.
Another account bet over $20,000 that there would be no successor to Huang by year's end and over $8,000 that Huang would rejoin the company by December 31. The account reaped a total payout of around $200,000.
“On its face, there’s no way to know if any of these bets were the result of access to insider information. Maybe these bettors just got lucky, while others lost out. But the timing of the bets raises questions sufficient to merit investigation," said Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen. "We have well-regulated capital markets where people can make bets on stocks with reasonable, if inadequate, safeguards in place. The prediction markets have created a ‘Wild West’ situation which invites insider self-enrichment, with no social benefit."
"It’s time to shut them down," Weissman added, "and if political realities mean we have to tolerate them, we need much stronger prohibitions on insider dealing and beefed up consumer protections."
Far from cracking down on prediction markets, President Donald Trump's Commodity Futures Trading Commission has threatened and taken legal action against states that have worked to restrict the platforms.
Public Citizen's statement came a day after The Wall Street Journal reported that Bubblemaps, a blockchain analytics firm, found that "two 'suspicious clusters' of Polymarket accounts collectively made more than $340,000 by correctly betting that Jensen Huang would return to Nvidia."
"All of the accounts bet exclusively on Nvidia-related markets and began placing bets within minutes of when their creators deposited funds in them," the Journal noted. "The first group of five accounts was funded November 16, while the second group of 11 accounts was funded Monday, just hours before Nvidia’s board announced it was reinstating Huang as CEO, Bubblemaps said."
"One of the accounts, which doesn’t have a username, started placing bets soon after 2 am ET, Polymarket data shows," the newspaper continued. "The anonymous account bought contracts that would pay out if Huang rejoined Nvidia by the end of November, which only cost 3 cents apiece—meaning that the market saw only a 3% chance of such a scenario happening—as well as a similar contract that would pay out if Huang returned by the end of December."
According to TIME, the market for bets on Nvidia's CEO situation "became Kalshi's seventh-largest active market and its largest outside sports and elections."
"More than $14 million was traded from Friday through Monday, including $8.6 million on Monday morning alone," TIME noted.
On Monday morning, Nvidia's board announced Huang's reinstatement, for which Trump promptly took credit. Trump—who has significant holdings in Nvidia—and other top members of his administration privately pushed the company's board over the weekend to bring Huang back.
The watchdog organization Public Citizen on Tuesday called for an investigation into suspiciously well-timed prediction market bets that Jensen Huang would be reinstated as chief executive of the AI chip giant Nvidia—including wagers placed within hours of the CEO's return.
Public Citizen identified several bets on the prediction market platforms Polymarket and Kalshi that it said are worthy of investigation. One account "sat idle for almost a year" before betting roughly $18,000 that a successor to Huang would not be announced by the end of the year. The account ultimately cashed out for over $128,000.
Another account bet over $20,000 that there would be no successor to Huang by year's end and over $8,000 that Huang would rejoin the company by December 31. The account reaped a total payout of around $200,000.
“On its face, there’s no way to know if any of these bets were the result of access to insider information. Maybe these bettors just got lucky, while others lost out. But the timing of the bets raises questions sufficient to merit investigation," said Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen. "We have well-regulated capital markets where people can make bets on stocks with reasonable, if inadequate, safeguards in place. The prediction markets have created a ‘Wild West’ situation which invites insider self-enrichment, with no social benefit."
"It’s time to shut them down," Weissman added, "and if political realities mean we have to tolerate them, we need much stronger prohibitions on insider dealing and beefed up consumer protections."
Far from cracking down on prediction markets, President Donald Trump's Commodity Futures Trading Commission has threatened and taken legal action against states that have worked to restrict the platforms.
Public Citizen's statement came a day after The Wall Street Journal reported that Bubblemaps, a blockchain analytics firm, found that "two 'suspicious clusters' of Polymarket accounts collectively made more than $340,000 by correctly betting that Jensen Huang would return to Nvidia."
"All of the accounts bet exclusively on Nvidia-related markets and began placing bets within minutes of when their creators deposited funds in them," the Journal noted. "The first group of five accounts was funded November 16, while the second group of 11 accounts was funded Monday, just hours before Nvidia’s board announced it was reinstating Huang as CEO, Bubblemaps said."
"One of the accounts, which doesn’t have a username, started placing bets soon after 2 am ET, Polymarket data shows," the newspaper continued. "The anonymous account bought contracts that would pay out if Huang rejoined Nvidia by the end of November, which only cost 3 cents apiece—meaning that the market saw only a 3% chance of such a scenario happening—as well as a similar contract that would pay out if Huang returned by the end of December."
According to TIME, the market for bets on Nvidia's CEO situation "became Kalshi's seventh-largest active market and its largest outside sports and elections."
"More than $14 million was traded from Friday through Monday, including $8.6 million on Monday morning alone," TIME noted.
On Monday morning, Nvidia's board announced Huang's reinstatement, for which Trump promptly took credit. Trump—who has significant holdings in Nvidia—and other top members of his administration privately pushed the company's board over the weekend to bring Huang back.