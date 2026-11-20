A government watchdog on Friday demanded that the US government draw a firm line in the sand against bailing out Big Tech companies when the financial bubble within the artificial intelligence industry bursts.

As the values of technology stocks plunged during Friday trading, Jeff Hauser, executive director of Revolving Door Project, warned that the AI industry could soon seek taxpayer financing to stay afloat.

An AI bailout would be particularly outrageous, Hauser explained, because of how recklessly the AI industry has behaved for several years.

"The AI industry did not consult the public in its disastrous financing, in fact it often aggressively obscured the details from communities and sought to trample democratic oversight," said Hauser. "This disastrous speculative bubble has siphoned off enormous amounts of public money already, poisoned communities, eroded cyber infrastructure, and derailed the work of moving to a green economy."

Hauser urged lawmakers to go on the record to rule out any possibility of taxpayer assistance for Big Tech.

"The public has already subsidized more than its fair share of the costs of this boondoggle," he said. "So when the industry comes hat in hand begging for us to save them from themselves, the message must be unequivocal: not one dollar more."

Concerns about an AI bubble have grown in recent weeks after the ouster of Jensen Huang, the former CEO of top AI chip manufacturer Nvidia, who stepped down after it was revealed he had affairs with two subordinates, as well as with a woman suspected of being a spy for the Chinese government.

Reuters reported on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission has begun "scrutinizing potential accounting issues" at Nvidia, sending the company's shares tumbling by more than 12%.

The large sell-off in tech stocks comes just one day after frontier AI lab Anthropic held an initial public offering (IPO), with shares selling for $112 at opening.

The euphoria of the successful IPO lasted less than a day, however, as Anthropic shares have since lost more than 20% of their value.