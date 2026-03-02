'Cuba's Next,' Says Lindsey Graham as Illegal Trump-Israel War on Iran Kills Hundreds

As American and Israeli bombs kill hundreds of Iranians—reportedly including at least 180 students and others at a girl's school in Minab—Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that President Donald Trump is "on a roll" and that Cuba is the next nation in the US regime change crosshairs.

In an interview on Fox News, Graham (R-SC) said prematurely that "Trump finished the job" that former President Ronald Reagan "failed to do," namely, destroy Iran's Islamist government after the overthrow of a brutal US-backed monarchy in 1979. "I am a big admirer of Ronald Reagan but I'm here to tell you that Donald Trump, in my opinion, is the gold standard for Republicans, maybe any president, when it comes to foreign policy."

"Maduro—everybody talked about him, well, Donald Trump's got him in jail," Graham said of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was abducted along with his wife two months by invading US forces.

"Cuba's next. They're gonna fall," Graham said of the revolutionary government in Havana that's outlasted a dozen American presidents, despite decades of US-led assassination attempts, sabotage, and subversion. "This communist dictatorship in Cuba, their days are numbered."

The remarks by Graham—who previously berated Trump as a "jackass," "nut job," and "loser" unfit to be commander-in-chief—come amid reporting that Trump is feeling buoyed by what he views as successful attacks on Iran and Venezuela.

"The president is feeling like, 'I'm on a roll,' like, 'This is working,'" one unnamed Trump administration official told the Atlantic's Vivian Salama over the weekend.

This, from a president who said he deplored regime change and vowed "no new wars" while running for reelection.

A day before launching the US-Israeli war of choice against Iran, Trump floated what he described as a "friendly takeover" of Cuba, prompting vehement condemnation from Havana. Cuba is already suffering under decades of US sanctions that have devastated the socialist nation's economy and the well-being of its people.

In January, Trump issued an executive order baselessly declaring that Cuba poses "an unusual and extraordinary threat" to US national security and tightening the blockade to further starve the island of fuel.

Graham has backed every single US war since he was elected to Congress in 1994 and has openly advocated regime change in Cuba for more than a decade. He has also been accused of incitement to genocide for urging Israel to "level" Gaza—whose border crossings Israel has closed again, citing the attack on Iran.



Graham's support for regime change in Iran has been condemned across the political spectrum, from progressive Democrats including Rep. Ro Khanna of California to far-right figures like the late activist Charlie Kirk—who lambasted the senator's hawkish stance as "pathologically insane" shortly before his assassination last year.



If the US does strike Cuba, it would be the 11th country attacked during Trump’s two terms in the White House. The president—who has said he feels snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize—has bombed Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen, as well as dozens of boats allegedly transporting drugs in international waters in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean.