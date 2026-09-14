McConnell Returns to Congress—After 3 Months of Paid Leave With Taxpayer-Subsidized Healthcare

Former US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally came back to the Capitol on Monday after a three-month absence that fueled calls for the Kentucky Republican's resignation and widespread speculation over whether he was even still alive.

The 84-year-old senator, who plans to retire after this term, has not been seen in public since he was hospitalized following a fall in mid-June. However, he announced Monday evening that he would return to the Senate floor to cast a vote.



"My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven't made it any easier," said McConnell, who had reporters capture footage of him leaving his home and arriving at the Capitol.

McConnell said he was "still not quite back to 100%" but had assured Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) that, as he continues with physical therapy, he will do his "best to be present for tough votes" when the GOP needs him.

According to NBC News' Frank Thorp V, the senator told reporters at the Capitol: "I must admit, after two years, two decades after dodging your questions, I wasn't sure how many of you would be here today. So I'm glad to see you. Time to get back to work to finish the job for this Congress."

"I'm here to work on the farm bill... and as you know, I have an ongoing interest in NATO and backing up our good friends who are totally in the fight against the Russians," added McConnell.

Punchbowl News' Andrew Desiderio said that the reporters he spoke with on Monday "were barred from recording video."

Melanie D'Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, which advocates for universal, single-payer healthcare, forcefully called out the Republican senator in response to this statement on social media Monday.

"Mitch McConnell has spent his career opposing paid sick leave and cutting healthcare," she said. "He just took three months of paid leave, with healthcare... subsidized by taxpayers. They oppose the things for us that they give to themselves."

With McConnell due to finish his term at the end of this congressional session, Republican US Rep. Andy Barr and former Democratic Congressman Charles Booker are facing off to replace him in the November midterms—in which Democrats are aiming to win back majorities in both chambers.

Before McConnell announced his return, Booker highlighted his "absolutely embarrassing" absence on social media, writing that "Kentuckians are getting crushed by the rising costs of groceries, healthcare, and gas while McConnell gets a taxpayer-funded paycheck and Kentucky gets an empty seat."

Booker and Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear—a potential 2028 presidential candidate—are among those who have criticized McConnell over his lack of transparency regarding his absence over the past few months.