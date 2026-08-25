'What Did He Do to Deserve to Be Murdered?' Alex Pretti's Family Speaks Out Months After Fatal ICE Shooting

The family of slain Minneapolis intensive care nurse Alex Pretti spoke out on Tuesday, seven months since his killing at the hands of US Customs and Immigration Enforcement agents in January.

In an interview with ABC News, Pretti's family—father Michael Pretti, mother Susan Pretti, and sister Micayla Pretti—expressed revulsion when asked about Trump administration officials falsely describing the late 37-year-old as an "assassin" or "domestic terrorist" after he was gunned down in the streets by ICE agents.

"Disgusting is what that was," said Michael Pretti.

"We still hear those words about our child," added Susan Pretti. "A kid who is out observing something that should not be happening in this world today, in the United States. Why? What did he do to deserve to be murdered?"

"What did he do to deserve to be murdered, to be left cold, on the ground, dead, my child? What did he do? ... they don't care ... I expect an apology. Why shouldn't we get one?" -- Alex Pretti's mom pic.twitter.com/TxFXMF6MDK

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2026

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos then asked the family members what they made of President Donald Trump labeling Pretti an "agitator" and a "possible insurrectionist."

"It's so unpresidential," replied Michael Pretti. "I mean, it's ridiculous that the 'leader of the free world' speaks that way about an American citizen."

While the Trump administration tried to claim Pretti was behaving threatening toward ICE agents, video footage of the shooting showed a chaotic scene where ICE agents had shoved a woman to the ground on the side of a street.

As Pretti tried to help the woman to her feet, he was subsequently swarmed by agents who pinned him to the ground and fatally shot him.

“I was not shocked that he helped somebody,” Susan Pretti said of her late son. “My shock is that he was murdered, and no one has given us the complete truth, or anyone has been held accountable. And it’s been seven months."

"I was not shocked that he helped somebody. My shock is that he was murdered. And no one has given us the complete truth or anyone has been held accountable. And it's been 7 months! ... there was more effort in vilifying him than pursuing justice" -- Alex Pretti's parents pic.twitter.com/0JyOc4f8Cb

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2026

Stephanopoulos asked if the family would like to see Trump administration officials apologize for smearing Pretti.

"I expect an apology," said Susan Pretti. "Why shouldn't we get one?"

Days after Pretti was killed, Vice President JD Vance scoffed at the notion that he should apologize to the family for amplifying White House adviser Stephen Miller's claim that Pretti was a "would-be assassin." His refusal to apologize led one commentator to call Vance—widely seen as the presumptive successor to Trump—the "most repulsive person in politics."

In the seven months since Pretti's killing, no criminal charges against the agents who fatally shot him have been filed.