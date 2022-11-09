'Young People Saved This Election' for Democrats, Say Progressives

While control of Congress remained unclear as of Wednesday afternoon, young voters who turned out for Democrats on Tuesday played a key role in blocking a \u0022red wave\u0022 that had been anticipated based on previous midterm elections and widely predicted by political pollsters and pundits.\r\n\r\n\u0022Young people proved that Gen Z is a vital voting bloc that can and will be the bedrock of the Democratic Party.\u0022\r\n\r\nRepublicans may still secure narrow majorities in the U.S. House and Senate—enabling them to impede President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s agenda for the next two years—but Democrats have won some major congressional and gubernatorial races, and voters backed progressive ballot measures on abortion, forced prison labor, marijuana, Medicaid expansion, and minimum wage.\r\n\r\nAs ballot-counting continued Wednesday, campaigners, candidates, and political commentators remarked on the significance of young voters—including members of Generation Z (ages 18-25) and Millenials (ages 26-40)—who also helped Biden decisively defeat former President Donald Trump in 2020.\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who was reelected, said that \u0022the role of young people in this election cannot be understated.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Young people saved this election,\u0022 proclaimed Varshini Prakash, executive director of the youth-led Sunrise Movement. \u0022Two elections in a row, young people proved that Gen Z is a vital voting bloc that can and will be the bedrock of the Democratic Party.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the climate leader, \u0022That\u0026#039;s why our leaders must invest in us—from running candidates who fight for the issues that matter most to our generation, to delivering policy at the federal level that make our lives better, to putting money into critical youth organizing efforts that have historically been undervalued.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Democrats are winning young voters by a significant margin. Imagine what the margins would be if we actually invested in these voters,\u0022 Prakash continued. \u0022The party thinks they can create a TikTok account and reach young people, but the reality is that they have to intentionally bring us in and deliver for us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For us, it\u0026#039;s never been just about defeating Donald Trump,\u0022 she stressed. \u0022We turn out to fight for the issues our generation faces everyday, like the impending climate crisis, protecting our reproductive freedoms, and ending gun violence in our schools. The Democratic Party needs to understand that if we want to win.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSunrise supported successful Democratic candidates in some closely watched contests, including future U.S. House members Greg Casar of Texas and Summer Lee of Pennsylvania.\r\n\r\nThe climate movement welcomed Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman\u0026#039;s defeat of Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania\u0026#039;s U.S. Senate race, saying in a series of tweets that \u0022young people won this election\u0022 and \u0022they did it for clean air and water, to stop a nationwide abortion ban, and to make their lives better.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThough Democrats struggled across Florida on Election Day, progressive 25-year-old Maxwell Alejandro Frost won in the state\u0026#039;s 10th Congressional District and is now set to be the first member of Gen Z in Congress—a development that Sunrise also celebrated, declaring that \u0022young people are taking over.\u0022\r\n\r\nEdison Research National Election Pool exit polling shows that 63% of voters ages 18-29 preferred Democratic U.S. House candidates while only 35% backed Republicans. Young voters—particularly those who are Black and Latino—strongly preferred Democrats; party preference was split for the 30-44 age group and older voters preferred GOP candidates.\r\n\r\nThe polling also reveals that in Wisconsin, voters under age 30 supported Democratic Gov. Tony Evers—who narrowly won reelection over Trump-backed Tim Michels—70% to 30%.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThough Democratic Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes failed to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, young voters backed Fetterman 70% to 28% and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)—whose race against Republican Herschel Walker is going to a runoff—63% to 36%.\r\n\r\n\u0022Don\u0026#039;t underestimate the power of a pissed off generation,\u0022 tweeted NextGen America.\r\n\r\nAntonio Arellano, vice president of communications at the youth voter mobilization group, said: \u0022Last night young voters prevented a massive Republican roll back. That\u0026#039;s a fact.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022If it wasn\u0026#039;t for Gen Z, there would have been a red wave,\u0022 Olivia Julianna, director of politics and government affairs at Gen Z for Change,\u0026nbsp;similarly said.\r\n\r\n\u0022The polling shows that OUR generation voted for Democrats more than any other age group. WE are the reason democracy will stand,\u0022 she added. \u0022We now have a seat at the table. Time to start listening.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJust before Election Day, The Nation\u0026#039;s Mark Hertsgaard spoke with various youth organizers, including Julianna and March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg, who told him that \u0022even if there are all these boomer pundits out there saying young people aren\u0026#039;t going to turn out… the data show that is not the case for our generation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In 2018, we saw one of the highest youth turnouts of any nonpresidential midterm in American history. In 2020, we saw the highest youth voter turnout in American history. And young people aren\u0026#039;t stopping,\u0022 the 22-year-old Parkland survivor noted. \u0022Over the past several weeks, March for Our Lives has contacted several hundred thousand voters to help turn out the vote.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In the past, many young people prior to us felt they had the luxury of not voting, because they didn\u0026#039;t see how [voting] could affect them,\u0022 Hogg added. Now, \u0022gun violence is literally the leading cause of death for young people in our country. The combination of the Parkland shooting, climate change, the reversal of Roe v. Wade, and especially, frankly, the election of Donald Trump showed our generation how politics is tangible to us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile several of Tuesday\u0026#039;s races remain too close to call, the 2024 contests—particularly the presidential battle—are already on the minds of many, especially with Trump expected to officially declare his candidacy at his recently raided Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, next week.\r\n\r\n\u0022We want to see more sustained outreach... that\u0026#039;s really how the Democrats keep this momentum going through 2024.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I think that President Biden and the Democratic Party have shown that they are fighting for Gen Z on a lot of different issues and they\u0026#039;ve shown their ability to deliver,\u0022 Jack Lobel of the group Voters of Tomorrow told NPR early Tuesday, citing historic investments in climate action and community colleges, student debt cancellation, and marijuana possession pardons.\r\n\r\n\u0022We want to see more sustained outreach though—I think that\u0026#039;s really how the Democrats keep this momentum going through 2024,\u0022 said Lobel, who voted for the first time in this election.\r\n\r\nAs for this cycle, Lobel asserted that \u0022Gen Z is uniquely connected\u0022 and \u0022we saw this victory last night because of the work of young organizers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We feel empathy for our generation and members of our generation in other states,\u0022 the New Yorker explained, highlighting his state\u0026#039;s support for abortion access. \u0022I voted because… my peers in other states do not have those same rights. I voted because although in New York we have gun violence restrictions that keep us safe, my peers in other states don\u0026#039;t have those rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I voted for democracy,\u0022 he added. \u0022I voted for abortion rights. I voted for our future.\u0022