'Trump Asked the People to Vote as If He Were on the Ballot,' Says Bernie Sanders. 'THEY DID.'

In the wake of Tuesday's walloping of the Republican Party in congressional and state-level races across the country by Democratic candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Wednesday said it was as clear a repudiation of President Donald Trump and his horrible policies as there could possibly be.

"Trump asked the people to vote as if he were on the ballot," Sanders said in a social media post. "THEY DID."

On election day, Sanders had called on voters nationwide "to hold Donald Trump and his corrupt administration accountable" for his endless grift, greed, and cruelty. And after the so-called "blue tsunami" that saw Democrats claim majorities in the US House and US Senate, as well as many win numerous governor races and state legislatures, Sanders thanked voters for their historic turnout.

"Thank you Americans from coast to coast," he said.