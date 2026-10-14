Trump Is Turning Government Power Into an Electoral Liability

On October 11, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to stop using taxpayer funds for television ads featuring the president. Yet two commercials continued airing past the court’s deadline. By the following evening, Justice Department lawyers had apologized , explaining that agency counsel had not seen the order in time. What had been a political accusation had now become a judicial intervention. And now even the government’s response to the order was under scrutiny.

For President Donald Trump, the larger danger is electoral. His presidency has turned expansive executive authority into a political calling card. But when that authority appears to serve the president’s campaign interests rather than the public as a whole, it can become a liability. What began as a dispute over advertisements could help turn the November 3 midterms into a contest over where government ends and Trump’s political operation begins.

The polling explains why this issue is different from a familiar partisan quarrel. Eighty-six percent of Americans, including 80% of Republicans, consider taxpayer funding for election-related television advertisements featuring a president or Cabinet members inappropriate. Opposition that broad does not automatically translate into votes against Republican candidates. It does, however, suggest that the administration has stepped into territory where even loyal supporters recognize a boundary.

If elections cannot provide a meaningful check when a president turns public institutions toward his own political interests, the country risks a powerless ballot.

The White House calls the commercials public service announcements. Yet one used footage and narration almost identical to a Trump advertisement from the 2024 campaign, replacing the campaign’s sponsorship line with a government disclaimer. That resemblance is hard to reconcile with a purely informational purpose. The question for voters is not what officials call the message. It is why the government should finance a presentation that looks and sounds like electoral promotion.

Trump’s pledge to have his super PAC cover future advertising costs hardly closes the matter. The commitment does not reimburse spending already incurred, and it cannot resolve whether federal agencies were used to create and distribute messages that conferred a partisan advantage. The court order arose from a challenge by watchdog and labor groups; the Democratic National Committee has filed a separate lawsuit. Neither case needs to end in a final judgment against the administration for the episode to carry political costs. A concession made after criticism can look less like reassurance than retreat.

Disaster assistance in Ohio raises the same question in a more consequential setting. On October 2, Trump approved a major disaster declaration following severe storms in the state. The next day he appeared at a campaign rally for Republican Sen. Jon Husted, whose office had highlighted his role in seeking the declaration. Trump credited Husted and other Ohio Republicans with pressing for help. The storms were real, and the need for federal assistance should not be reduced to campaign calculations. Yet highlighting the approval beside a candidate and emphasizing his influence makes it easier to cast a public decision as a partisan reward.

The surrounding record sharpens that concern. When the Ohio declaration was granted, 15 other disaster requests remained pending. A broader review of disaster decisions during Trump’s second term found approval of roughly 80% of requests from Republican governors, compared with about 60% from Democratic governors. The figures do not prove improper motives in any single case; requests differ in their merits. But they make assurances of impartiality less persuasive when the president publicly connects relief with Republican candidates.

There is a serious defense of the administration’s conduct. Presidents of both parties advertise government programs, take credit for disaster aid, and appear alongside candidates. Officials must be allowed to explain what the government does. The White House maintains that the advertisements are public service messages and that disaster decisions are not politically motivated. Moreover, a temporary court order is not a final legal ruling.

Those arguments are relevant, but they do not answer the central objection. Taking credit for a policy is different from using public funds to broadcast messaging that resembles a campaign advertisement. Delivering disaster relief is different from presenting its approval at a rally as evidence of what a particular candidate can obtain through presidential favor. An action can be administratively defensible and still undermine confidence that government serves citizens regardless of party. That is the political vulnerability Trump cannot remove simply by insisting on legality.

The problem grows as individual episodes begin to reinforce one another. Government advertising and disaster declarations need not be legally connected to generate a common impression. Public unease also extends to restrictions on White House media access and proposals to name federal institutions after a sitting president. Democrats can connect these disputes without proving that every decision broke the law. Each new controversy then risks being read through the suspicion left by the last.

This is what makes the midterms a potential trap for Republicans. If voters judge the election mainly through the economy, immigration, taxes, or foreign policy, Trump can rely on familiar partisan divisions and the strength of his base. If the focus shifts toward whether public institutions are being used to preserve his own political influence, the constituency for criticism may widen. An independent who approves of some administration policies may still oppose campaign-style uses of public resources. So may a Republican who has no intention of abandoning the party.

That does not guarantee Democrats an electoral breakthrough. It gives them something potentially more useful than a series of lawsuits: a simple question voters can apply to otherwise unrelated decisions. Whose interests are being served when the machinery of government is deployed?

The administration could answer that question by making the public purpose and impartial criteria behind its decisions visible, rather than relying on legal defenses alone. Its ability to do so will shape whether these controversies fade or acquire a cumulative political force.

That is also what gives the ballot its power. If elections cannot provide a meaningful check when a president turns public institutions toward his own political interests, the country risks a powerless ballot—one that records votes without making power answerable to them. November will test whether that danger remains hypothetical. Trump has treated executive authority as the engine of his political strength. He may discover that voters’ willingness to draw a line between government and campaign is what ultimately determines its limits.