The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Jewish Voice for Peace Action
Contact:

Adina Marx | media@jvp.org

Jewish Voice for Peace Action is proud to be a co-organizer of a historic event, Nakba 75 & The Palestinian People

Understanding the truth of the Nakba is not only about acknowledging historical facts, but also vital to understanding the ongoing violence of Israeli apartheid.

This month, Palestinians will mark 75 years since the Nakba, when the majority of Palestinians were violently and forcibly displaced from their land and not allowed to return home. This event is an opportunity to hear directly from Palestinians and Palestinian Americans, including survivors of the Nakba, about their own lived experiences.

The Israeli government structurally hides and silences the facts of the Nakba. The Knesset has explicitly outlawed Nakba commemoration. For decades, the U.S. government has accepted and reproduced this silencing of Palestinians, ignoring and suppressing Palestinian voices, humanity, and history.

JVP Action is among the many American Jews who stand with Congresswoman Tlaib and our Palestinian partners in centering and amplifying Palestinians as they tell their own histories and lived experiences.

Beth Miller, Political Director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action“Congress approves billions of dollars in military funding and weapons equipment to the Israeli military every year that is used to continue the killing and displacement of Palestinians. Just one day ago, U.S.-sourced Israeli warplanes were used to bomb residential apartment buildings in Gaza, killing 13 Palestinians including 4 children. This event is a critically important opportunity to educate members of Congress about what our money has supported both historically and to this day.”

Stefanie Fox, Executive Director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action“This month, Palestinians will mark 75 years since the Nakba. Understanding the truth of the Nakba is not only about acknowledging historical facts, but also vital to understanding the ongoing violence of Israeli apartheid. We are proud to be part of the massive and growing number of Jews facing painful truths as part of working toward a shared future of justice, equality and freedom.”

Jewish Voice for Peace Action (JVP Action) is a multiracial, intergenerational movement of Jews and allies working towards justice and equality for Palestinians and Israelis by transforming U.S. policy.

(510) 465-1777
www.jvpaction.org