Chagos: 50th Anniversary of Islanders’ Deportation

UK, US Should Provide Reparations for Continuing Crime Against Humanity
The United Kingdom and United States governments should mark the 50th anniversary of the forced displacement of the Chagossian Indigenous people from their homeland by announcing they will provide full reparations, Human Rights Watch said today. They should recognize the Chagossians’ right to return home, the prevention of which is a continuing colonial crime against humanity.
A 2023 Human Rights Watch report, “That’s When the Nightmare Started,” details the UK and US deportation of the entire population of the Chagos islands in the Indian Ocean so the US could build a military base on Diego Garcia, the largest island. The boat carrying the final Chagossians to be expelled from the islands arrived in Mauritius in June 1973.
“The UK and US deported the Chagossians from their homeland on the basis of lies and racism,” said Clive Baldwin, senior legal adviser at Human Rights Watch and lead author of its report. “After the Chagossians’ half century of exile, the UK and US should finally start repairing the harm they inflicted by acknowledging the Chagossians’ right to return home.”
In documents written at the time, UK officials acknowledged that they lied to the United Nations about the existence of the Chagossian people and used openly racist language about them. The UK has prevented the return of the Chagossians ever since. The Chagossians and their families remain in exile, including in Mauritius, Seychelles, and the UK.
The government of Mauritius, which is negotiating with the UK over the return of the Chagos islands to its control, should publicly support the Chagossian people’s right to reparations on the basis of meaningful consultation with them, Human Rights Watch said.
"Educators cannot teach psychology and exclude an entire group of people from the curriculum," said the CEO of the American Psychological Association in response to the Florida governor's demand.
A day before the deadline Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave to the College Board to comply with his law restricting classroom discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity by amending its Advanced Placement class curricula, the company told the Republican governor's administration that it will not be making the demanded changes.
The Florida Department of Education ordered the College Board in May to change its Advanced Placement (AP) high school psychology course, which addresses gender identity and sexuality, saying the course had to comply with Florida's restrictions on classroom teaching through 12th grade.
DeSantis, who is running for president in 2024, gave the nonprofit company until June 16 to determine how the course had to be changed.
The College Board said Thursday that withholding information about gender dysphoria, gender identity, and sexual orientation from students studying human psychology "would break the fundamental promise of AP."
"Colleges wouldn't broadly accept that course for credit and that course wouldn't prepare students for careers in the discipline," said the company.
The American Psychological Association (APA) expressed its support for the College Board's decision to stand against DeSantis' "unconscionable demand to censor an educational curriculum and test that were designed by college faculty and experienced AP teachers who ensure that the course and exam reflect the state of the science and college-level expectations."
"Educators cannot teach psychology and exclude an entire group of people from the curriculum," APA CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr. added. "Florida is proposing to remove an important body of science from the AP curriculum and test, which will leave students unprepared to continue studying psychology in college."
Evans also directly took aim at DeSantis' numerous attempts to control students' access to information about gender identity and LGBTQ+ communities.
"This law is yet another attempt to erase LGBTQ+ people from public view based on biased thinking and irrational fear," said Evans. "Our youth need access to age-appropriate, evidence-based information regarding sexual orientation and gender identity so that they may grow up to be healthy, informed, and well-adjusted citizens. This proposal strips parents' choice and limits Florida students' options to take an important college-level course and exam that is often a required college course."
The College Board said in a statement Thursday that it is "resolute" in its decision to rebuke DeSantis "because of what we learned from our mistakes in the recent rollout of AP African American Studies."
In January, DeSantis' administration demanded that the company change its AP African American studies course due to its inclusion of Black queer studies and discussions of systemic and intersectional racism. The governor claimed the curriculum lacked "educational value."
The College Board infuriated progressives when it removed from the course plan all references to systemic racism—a move it claimed was not the result of DeSantis' demands and that the company later said it would reverse.
DeSantis' attempts to control what teachers and students can discuss have solidified his status as "the anti-education governor, and a threat to the education of the United States," said attorney Kristen Browde.
\u201cHe's the anti-education governor, and a threat to the education of the United States. @RonDeSantis thinks we should pretend #LGBTQ people don't exist, and that we'll disappear if you don't teach students that not all people are the same. #ResistancePride\nhttps://t.co/3p8r0krV3I\u201d— Kristen Browde \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@Kristen Browde \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1686860269
\u201cGood for the College Board. If DeSantis blocks AP classes, he is taking away the rights of students and parents. He is making Florida less competitive. He is using the power of the state against those he does not like or agree with. #PublicSchoolsUniteUs https://t.co/lOCglpS2P6\u201d— Andrew Spar (@Andrew Spar) 1686850738
"We don't know if the state of Florida will ban this course," the College Board said after informing the state Department of Education of its decision. "To AP teachers in Florida, we are heartbroken by the possibility of Florida students being denied the opportunity to participate in this or any other AP course. To AP teachers everywhere, please know we will not modify any of the 40 AP courses—from art to history to science—in response to regulations that would censor college-level standards for credit, placement, and career readiness."
"At a time when some other states are fanning the flames of racism and LGBTQ+ hate," said one education advocate, "we're proud that Illinois has once again taken a stand for what is right."
Free expression advocates this week are applauding Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for signing a first-in-the-nation law that prohibits book bans at public libraries—a move that the Democratic governor said was a matter of resisting "a dangerous strain of white nationalism" that's behind a nationwide push to restrict access to books about people of color and LGBTQ+ communities.
The law (H.B. 2789) was signed Monday and will go into effect on January 1, 2024, barring public libraries from accessing state grants unless they adopt the American Library Association's (ALA) Library Bill of Rights, which states that materials must not be proscribed or removed from a library "because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval."
"We're showing everyone what it looks like to stand up for liberty. As simple as that," said Pritzker on social media after signing the bill. "Because what these book bans in libraries really are about is censorship—marginalizing people, ideas, and facts."
\u201cI want our children to learn our history, warts and all.\n \nRead as much as you can. Read different perspectives. Read challenging ideas.\n \nAnd may one of Illinois' very own pick up a pen to tell their story, so we may find it at our local library right here in our state.\u201d— Governor JB Pritzker (@Governor JB Pritzker) 1686603398
As Common Dreamsreported in March, book bans and "challenges" surged to an all-time high in the U.S. in 2022, with the ALA reporting that 2,571 unique titles were named as books that should be removed from library shelves—a 38% increase from the previous year.
A separate report by PEN America found last September that 40% of challenged books had LGBTQ+ themes or characters, and 21% addressed "issues of race and racism."
States including Florida, Missouri, and Utah have imposed new laws prohibiting certain content in books, specifying how they can be accessed, and threatening punishment for librarians who provide children access to books that are deemed "harmful."
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is running for president in 2024, has also expanded efforts to control what public school students learn, banning classroom discussions of LGBTQ+ issues and race relations in schools.
"Here in Illinois, we don't hide from the truth, we embrace it," Pritzker said Monday as he signed H.B. 2789. "Young people shouldn't be kept from learning about the realities of our world; I want them to become critical thinkers, exposed to ideas that they disagree with, proud of what our nation has overcome."
\u201cIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signs a first-in-the-nation ban on book bans:\n\n"Book bans are about censorship, marginalizing people, marginalizing ideas and facts. Regimes ban books, not democracies."\u201d— Heartland Signal (@Heartland Signal) 1686598063
PEN America noted on Thursday that as Pritzker was signing the law, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was signing a bill that will give his administration "near full oversight in what books are in schools," with books deemed "sexually explicit" banned and booksellers required to place ratings on materials.
"There are few perils to our democracy as dangerous as book bans," said Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers. "At a time when some other states are fanning the flames of racism and LGBTQ+ hate, we're proud that Illinois has once again taken a stand for what is right."
"By ruling on the side of children's health and safety, the U.S. Constitution, and centuries of precedent, the justices have landed on the right side of history," said one Cherokee chief.
In what one chief called "a major victory" for Native American tribes, the United States Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a federal law enacted to protect Indian children from being separated from their families.
The justices' 7-2 decision in Haaland v. Brackeen leaves intact the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a 1978 law passed in response to over a century of Native American children being taken from their relatives and often placed in state or religious institutions or with white families.
"Today, the Supreme Court once again ruled that ICWA, heralded as the gold standard in child welfare for over 40 years, is constitutional," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "Today's decision is a major victory for Native tribes, children, and the future of our culture and heritage. It is also a broad affirmation of the rule of law, and of the basic constitutional principles surrounding relationships between Congress and tribal nations."
"We hope this decision will lay to rest the political attacks aimed at diminishing tribal sovereignty and creating instability throughout Indian law that have persisted for too long," Hoskin added. "By ruling on the side of children's health and safety, the U.S. Constitution, and centuries of precedent, the justices have landed on the right side of history."
\u201cThe Supreme Court handed down a major decision Thursday in the Haaland v. Brackeen case, affirming the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act by a 7-2 vote.\n\nThe decision represents a major victory for federal Indian law. \n\nhttps://t.co/nOCK9mcShA\u201d— Lakota People's Law Project (@Lakota People's Law Project) 1686841070
The ICWA gives preference to Native American families in adoption and foster care proceedings, a policy challenged by a white couple, the state of Texas, and others, who claimed the law is race-based and therefore violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
Chad and Jennifer Brackeen, a Texas couple, had already adopted a Navajo boy and are also trying to adopt his half-sister, who is 4 years old and has lived with them since she was an infant. The Navajo Nation opposes the adoption.
"Before us, a birth mother, foster and adoptive parents, and the state of Texas challenge the act on multiple constitutional grounds. They argue that it exceeds federal authority, infringes state sovereignty, and discriminates on the basis of race," Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the majority. "The United States, joined by several Indian tribes, defends the law."
In addition to the Navajo, the Cherokee, White Earth Band of Ojibwe, and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribes were defendants in the case.
"The issues are complicated," Barrett added. "But the bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners' challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing."
\u201cJustice Barrett's 7\u20132 opinion for the court holds that the Indian Child Welfare Act does NOT exceed Congress' constitutional authority or violate the anti-commandeering doctrine. She dismisses nondelegation and equal protection claims on standing. https://t.co/spqRRwCZSW\u201d— Mark Joseph Stern (@Mark Joseph Stern) 1686838073
Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, with the latter writing that "the Constitution confers enumerated powers on the federal government. Not one of them supports ICWA."
Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred with the majority but wrote that the ICWA's race-based nature—specifically a hypothetical scenario in which "a prospective foster or adoptive parent may in some cases be denied the opportunity to foster or adopt a child because of the prospective parent's race"—raises "significant questions under bedrock equal protection principles and this court's precedents."
"Courts, including ultimately this court, will be able to address the equal protection issue when it is properly raised by a plaintiff with standing—for example, by a prospective foster or adoptive parent or child in a case arising out of a state-court foster care or adoption proceeding," Kavanaugh added.
\u201cHer parental rights were terminated, meaning she was no longer legally her daughter\u2019s mother.\n\nBut then the state's highest court ruled that under the Indian Child Welfare Act, her parental rights should be restored.\n\nToday, the Supreme Court upheld ICWA. https://t.co/5tGKdlud45\u201d— ProPublica (@ProPublica) 1686841207
Before passage of the ICWA, between 25% and 35% of Native American children were being taken from their homes and placed with other families for adoption, in foster care, or in church- or state-run institutions.
During and after the peak decades of the U.S. genocide against the Western Indians, vanquished tribes were forced to send their children to boarding schools to be "civilized." Under the mantra "kill the Indian, save the man," hundreds of thousands of Native children suffered this cultural genocide. Many never returned home again, as diseases claimed many lives. Parents who resisted giving up their children were often imprisoned, sometimes on California's foreboding Alcatraz Island.
The 2021 discovery of hundreds of Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves at a Canadian boarding school prompted U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to write about how her Laguna Pueblo grandparents were stolen from their families when they were 8 years old in "an effort to eradicate our culture and erase us as a people."
\u201cMy full statement on the Supreme Court\u2019s decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act\u201d— Secretary Deb Haaland (@Secretary Deb Haaland) 1686843197
Responding to Thursday's Supreme Court ruling, Haaland said that "for nearly two centuries, federal policies promoted the forced removal of Indian children from their families and communities through boarding schools, foster care, and adoption."
"Those policies were a targeted attack on the existence of tribes, and they inflicted trauma on children, families, and communities that people continue to feel today," she added. "Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act in 1978 to put an end to those policies."