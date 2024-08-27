To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sierra Club
Larisa Manescu, larisa.manescu@sierraclub.org

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $521 Million for Electric Vehicle Charging

Grants to State & Local Authorities Will Build Over 9,200 Chargers Across U.S.

Today, the Biden-Harris administration announced hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to build electric vehicle chargers across the country. Funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, the grants will support almost 10,000 chargers across 29 states, eight Tribal nations, and the District of Columbia, including 10 fast-charging hubs along major highway corridors.

The awards support the Administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims for 40 percent of the overall benefits of federal investments to flow to disadvantaged communities, with over half of the funding going to sites located in disadvantaged communities.

According to the Administration, the number of EV chargers in the U.S. is now over 192,000, nearly double from 2021.

In response to today’s announcement, Jesse Piedfort, deputy director of the Sierra Club’s Clean Transportation for All campaign, released the following statement:

“To see the Biden-Harris administration’s dedication to clean energy and clean vehicles, all we have to do is follow the money. Expanding access to electric vehicle charging across the nation – especially in rural and Tribal communities and along highway corridors – is so important as the EV industry grows and we build the infrastructure to support the necessary transition to pollution-free vehicles. The milestone of almost 200,000 public chargers is a win for public health, a livable planet, and healthy communities.”

The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States.

