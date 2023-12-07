To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Amnesty International - USA
Contact: AIUSA media office,Email:,media@aiusa.org,Phone: 202-544-0200 x302

Amnesty International USA Reaction to Senate Blocking Passage of Assault Weapons Ban

In reaction to the Senate vote blocking the Assault Weapons Ban of 2023, Ethan’s Law, and the Background Check Expansion Act on the same day as a mass shooting in Las Vegas, Ernest Coverson, Amnesty International USA’s Director of Gun Violence Prevention, made the following statement:

“It’s outrageous and dangerous that some Senators put politics above common-sense gun safety laws that, if passed, would have made American communities safer. Amnesty International USA is grateful to Senator Schumer and others in the U.S. Senate for offering more than thoughts and prayers and taking action to address the human rights crisis of gun violence. Yet these efforts were blocked on the same day as yet another mass shooting occurred, this time at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. Each piece of legislation could have dealt with critical issues impacting communities across the country.

“As we are witness to yet another community reeling from a senseless act of gun violence, it’s shameful that a sensible path forward has been blocked in favor of more thoughts and prayers. Amnesty International USA will continue to push for these important changes to gun safety laws until they are the law of the land.”

Amnesty International is a global movement of millions of people demanding human rights for all people - no matter who they are or where they are. We are the world's largest grassroots human rights organization.

(212) 807-8400
www.amnestyusa.org
Press PageAction Page